19k-Mile 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 Coupe 7-Speed
Ended Oct 23, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
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Description
Chevrolet revived the Stingray name for the seventh-generation Corvette, which debuted for 2014 with an aluminum frame, carbon fiber and composite body panels, and a new 6.2L LT1 V8 with direct injection, variable valve timing, and Active Fuel Management. The LT1 was rated at 455 horsepower and 460 lb-ft. of torque, rising to 460 horsepower and 465 lb-ft. with the performance exhaust. Buyers could pair it with a six-speed automatic or a seven-speed manual with Active Rev Matching, and the Z51 Performance Package added a dry-sump oiling system, an electronic limited-slip differential, differential and transmission cooling, larger slotted brake rotors, and revised aerodynamics.
Sold delivered to Rodgers Chevrolet in Woodhaven, Michigan, this 2015 Stingray Z51 Coupe is finished in Shark Gray Metallic over Jet Black leather and pairs the LT1 V8 with the seven-speed manual transmission. Factory options include the 2LT Package, with heated and ventilated seats, a color head-up display, and premium surround-sound audio. It also has Magnetic Ride Control, the Performance Data and Video Recorder with navigation, a visible carbon fiber removable roof panel, red brake calipers, and Carbon Flash exterior accents, for a total original MSRP of $73,040.
Since the seller's 2025 acquisition, it has been fitted with Kooks long-tube headers, an AWE Performance exhaust system, a stage 2 engine tune, and an IGLA security system. The odometer now shows approximately 18,500 miles.
This 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 is now offered with its original window sticker, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the seller's name.
Highlights
6.2L LT1 V8 with direct injection and variable valve timing
Seven-speed manual transmission with Active Rev Matching
Kooks long-tube headers, AWE Performance exhaust, and stage 2 engine tune
Shark Gray Metallic over Jet Black leather
Z51 Performance and 2LT packages
Original window sticker included
Approximately 18,500 miles shown
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Highlights from the window sticker include the following:
Z51 Performance Package
Z51 performance suspension
Slotted brake rotors
Electronic limited-slip differential
Rear differential cooler
Rear spoiler
Z51 gear ratios
Dry-sump oiling system
2LT Package
Memory package
Power bolster and lumbar seat adjusters
Heated and ventilated seats
Seat badges
Premium audio system with surround sound
Color head-up display
Magnetic Ride Control with Performance Traction Management
Performance Data and Video Recorder with navigation
Removable roof panel, visible carbon fiber with body-color surround
Aluminum wheels, 19" front and 20" rear
Red brake calipers
Carbon Flash badge package
Carbon Flash painted spoiler and outside mirrors
Carbon fiber hood
Bi-xenon HID headlamps
GT bucket seats with leather seating surfaces
Chevrolet MyLink and 8" touchscreen
Modifications
Kooks long-tube headers
AWE Performance exhaust system
Stage 2 engine tune
IGLA security system
Servicing and Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Ownership History
This 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 acquired by the seller in 2025. The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Michigan.
Included Items
Original window sticker
Additional Information
This vehicle currently has a loan, which the seller will pay off to transfer ownership to the winning bidder.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.