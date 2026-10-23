Description

Chevrolet revived the Stingray name for the seventh-generation Corvette, which debuted for 2014 with an aluminum frame, carbon fiber and composite body panels, and a new 6.2L LT1 V8 with direct injection, variable valve timing, and Active Fuel Management. The LT1 was rated at 455 horsepower and 460 lb-ft. of torque, rising to 460 horsepower and 465 lb-ft. with the performance exhaust. Buyers could pair it with a six-speed automatic or a seven-speed manual with Active Rev Matching, and the Z51 Performance Package added a dry-sump oiling system, an electronic limited-slip differential, differential and transmission cooling, larger slotted brake rotors, and revised aerodynamics.

Sold delivered to Rodgers Chevrolet in Woodhaven, Michigan, this 2015 Stingray Z51 Coupe is finished in Shark Gray Metallic over Jet Black leather and pairs the LT1 V8 with the seven-speed manual transmission. Factory options include the 2LT Package, with heated and ventilated seats, a color head-up display, and premium surround-sound audio. It also has Magnetic Ride Control, the Performance Data and Video Recorder with navigation, a visible carbon fiber removable roof panel, red brake calipers, and Carbon Flash exterior accents, for a total original MSRP of $73,040.

Since the seller's 2025 acquisition, it has been fitted with Kooks long-tube headers, an AWE Performance exhaust system, a stage 2 engine tune, and an IGLA security system. The odometer now shows approximately 18,500 miles.

This 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 is now offered with its original window sticker, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the seller's name.

Highlights

6.2L LT1 V8 with direct injection and variable valve timing

Seven-speed manual transmission with Active Rev Matching

Kooks long-tube headers, AWE Performance exhaust, and stage 2 engine tune

Shark Gray Metallic over Jet Black leather

Z51 Performance and 2LT packages

Original window sticker included

Approximately 18,500 miles shown

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the window sticker include the following:

Z51 Performance Package Z51 performance suspension Slotted brake rotors Electronic limited-slip differential Rear differential cooler Rear spoiler Z51 gear ratios Dry-sump oiling system

2LT Package Memory package Power bolster and lumbar seat adjusters Heated and ventilated seats Seat badges Premium audio system with surround sound Color head-up display

Magnetic Ride Control with Performance Traction Management

Performance Data and Video Recorder with navigation

Removable roof panel, visible carbon fiber with body-color surround

Aluminum wheels, 19" front and 20" rear

Red brake calipers

Carbon Flash badge package

Carbon Flash painted spoiler and outside mirrors

Carbon fiber hood

Bi-xenon HID headlamps

GT bucket seats with leather seating surfaces

Chevrolet MyLink and 8" touchscreen

Modifications

Kooks long-tube headers

AWE Performance exhaust system

Stage 2 engine tune

IGLA security system

Servicing and Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

I mages showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Ownership History

This 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 acquired by the seller in 2025. The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Michigan.

Included Items

Original window sticker

Additional Information

This vehicle currently has a loan, which the seller will pay off to transfer ownership to the winning bidder.