Auction ended.

19k-Mile 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 Coupe 7-Speed

Bid to $34,500 on 10/23/26
Result
19k-Mile 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 Coupe 7-Speed
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Ended Oct 23, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1YJ2D74F5111349
Mileage indicated18,500 Miles
LocationDetroit , Michigan
Engine6.2L LT1 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorShark Gray Metallic
Interior colorJet Black
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

Chevrolet revived the Stingray name for the seventh-generation Corvette, which debuted for 2014 with an aluminum frame, carbon fiber and composite body panels, and a new 6.2L LT1 V8 with direct injection, variable valve timing, and Active Fuel Management. The LT1 was rated at 455 horsepower and 460 lb-ft. of torque, rising to 460 horsepower and 465 lb-ft. with the performance exhaust. Buyers could pair it with a six-speed automatic or a seven-speed manual with Active Rev Matching, and the Z51 Performance Package added a dry-sump oiling system, an electronic limited-slip differential, differential and transmission cooling, larger slotted brake rotors, and revised aerodynamics.

Sold delivered to Rodgers Chevrolet in Woodhaven, Michigan, this 2015 Stingray Z51 Coupe is finished in Shark Gray Metallic over Jet Black leather and pairs the LT1 V8 with the seven-speed manual transmission. Factory options include the 2LT Package, with heated and ventilated seats, a color head-up display, and premium surround-sound audio. It also has Magnetic Ride Control, the Performance Data and Video Recorder with navigation, a visible carbon fiber removable roof panel, red brake calipers, and Carbon Flash exterior accents, for a total original MSRP of $73,040.

Since the seller's 2025 acquisition, it has been fitted with Kooks long-tube headers, an AWE Performance exhaust system, a stage 2 engine tune, and an IGLA security system. The odometer now shows approximately 18,500 miles.

This 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 is now offered with its original window sticker, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • 6.2L LT1 V8 with direct injection and variable valve timing

  • Seven-speed manual transmission with Active Rev Matching

  • Kooks long-tube headers, AWE Performance exhaust, and stage 2 engine tune

  • Shark Gray Metallic over Jet Black leather

  • Z51 Performance and 2LT packages

  • Original window sticker included

  • Approximately 18,500 miles shown

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the window sticker include the following:

  • Z51 Performance Package

    • Z51 performance suspension

    • Slotted brake rotors

    • Electronic limited-slip differential

    • Rear differential cooler

    • Rear spoiler

    • Z51 gear ratios

    • Dry-sump oiling system

  • 2LT Package

    • Memory package

    • Power bolster and lumbar seat adjusters

    • Heated and ventilated seats

    • Seat badges

    • Premium audio system with surround sound

    • Color head-up display

  • Magnetic Ride Control with Performance Traction Management

  • Performance Data and Video Recorder with navigation

  • Removable roof panel, visible carbon fiber with body-color surround

  • Aluminum wheels, 19" front and 20" rear

  • Red brake calipers

  • Carbon Flash badge package

  • Carbon Flash painted spoiler and outside mirrors

  • Carbon fiber hood

  • Bi-xenon HID headlamps

  • GT bucket seats with leather seating surfaces

  • Chevrolet MyLink and 8" touchscreen

Modifications

  • Kooks long-tube headers

  • AWE Performance exhaust system

  • Stage 2 engine tune

  • IGLA security system

Servicing and Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Ownership History

This 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 acquired by the seller in 2025. The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Michigan.

Included Items

  • Original window sticker

Additional Information

This vehicle currently has a loan, which the seller will pay off to transfer ownership to the winning bidder.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

19k-Mile 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 Coupe 7-Speed

Last bid
ET_13
ET_13
$34,500
Seller
RT_ljbxh5
RT_ljbxh5
EndedOct 23, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids22
Views9,682

Comments & bids

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ET_13's avatar
ET_13
Oct 23 at 6:07 PM
$34,500bid placed 
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JasMurphy
Oct 23 at 4:09 PM
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realfarfrompar
Oct 23 at 2:01 PM
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Mbar7878
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Longshotcv_q5uxw2
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AG_xjxme2
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Longshotcv_q5uxw2
Oct 23 at 3:28 AM
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jhilton
Oct 23 at 3:09 AM
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Unlimited123
Oct 21 at 6:25 PM
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MT_SpeedAdvocate
Oct 16 at 7:11 PM
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BIGb-1924
Oct 16 at 2:30 PM
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PatrickKy
Oct 14 at 7:39 PM
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DG1521
Oct 13 at 2:19 PM
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Kingspeedshop
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DG1521
Oct 13 at 2:51 AM
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BIGb-1924
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stevetheracer
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$650bid placed 
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Piper84
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BIGb-1924
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JG_Gardner26
Oct 10 at 10:45 AM
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Oct 9 at 1:57 AM
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