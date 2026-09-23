16k-Mile 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG
Ended Sep 23, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for the 2013 model year, the R231-generation Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG was a two-seat retractable hardtop roadster that paired the model's traditional grand-touring layout with a twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter M157 V8. Cars equipped with the factory AMG Performance Package were rated at 557 horsepower, paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission, ABC suspension, and a mechanical locking differential.
This 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG was sold new through Mercedes-Benz of Lancaster in East Petersburg, Pennsylvania and is finished in Diamond White metallic over a Beige leather interior with poplar wood trim, now showing just over 16,000 miles.
Equipment includes the AMG Performance Package, COMAND APS navigation with a DVD changer, a Premium Sound System, Active Park Assist, and more. The car is said to be fitted with a VIN-specific performance tune from RENNtech, which the manufacturer says raises output to 638 horsepower and adjusts the suspension, steering, and exhaust settings when Sport mode is engaged.
This RENNtech-tuned 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, two keys, owner's manuals, and a clean Idaho title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
Said to be equipped with a VIN-specific RENNtech performance tune
AMG Performance Package with ABC suspension and mechanical locking differential
Diamond White metallic over a Beige leather
Retractable glass roof
Approximately 16,300 miles shown
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Twin-turbocharged 5.5L M157 V8
7-speed automatic transmission
ABC (Active Body Control) suspension
Mechanical limited-slip differential
19" AMG double-spoke wheels
AMG styling package with front spoiler and side skirts
AMG Performance steering wheel
Red-painted brake calipers
Active Park Assist
Rear-view camera
Front seat climate control and AIRSCARF neck-heating system
COMAND APS navigation with DVD changer
Premium Sound System
Poplar wood trim
Bi-Xenon headlights with active curve lighting
Modifications
Said to be equipped with a VIN-specific performance tune from RENNtech, which reportedly raises output from the stock 557 horsepower to 638 horsepower. Sport mode is said to also adjust the suspension, steering, and exhaust settings, and raise top speed from a stock 155 mph to a claimed 200 mph.
Servicing & Documentation
Continental Extreme Contact tires with 2023 date codes
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Wear consistent with age and mileage
Ownership History
This 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG was sold new through Mercedes-Benz of Lancaster in East Petersburg, Pennsylvania and acquired the by current owner in 2023. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Idaho.
Included Items
Owner's manuals
Two keys
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