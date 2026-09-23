Description

Introduced for the 2013 model year, the R231-generation Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG was a two-seat retractable hardtop roadster that paired the model's traditional grand-touring layout with a twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter M157 V8. Cars equipped with the factory AMG Performance Package were rated at 557 horsepower, paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission, ABC suspension, and a mechanical locking differential.

This 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG was sold new through Mercedes-Benz of Lancaster in East Petersburg, Pennsylvania and is finished in Diamond White metallic over a Beige leather interior with poplar wood trim, now showing just over 16,000 miles.

Equipment includes the AMG Performance Package, COMAND APS navigation with a DVD changer, a Premium Sound System, Active Park Assist, and more. The car is said to be fitted with a VIN-specific performance tune from RENNtech, which the manufacturer says raises output to 638 horsepower and adjusts the suspension, steering, and exhaust settings when Sport mode is engaged.

This RENNtech-tuned 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, two keys, owner's manuals, and a clean Idaho title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Said to be equipped with a VIN-specific RENNtech performance tune

AMG Performance Package with ABC suspension and mechanical locking differential

Diamond White metallic over a Beige leather

Retractable glass roof

Approximately 16,300 miles shown

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Twin-turbocharged 5.5L M157 V8

7-speed automatic transmission

ABC (Active Body Control) suspension

Mechanical limited-slip differential

19" AMG double-spoke wheels

AMG styling package with front spoiler and side skirts

AMG Performance steering wheel

Red-painted brake calipers

Active Park Assist

Rear-view camera

Front seat climate control and AIRSCARF neck-heating system

COMAND APS navigation with DVD changer

Premium Sound System

Poplar wood trim

Bi-Xenon headlights with active curve lighting

Modifications

Said to be equipped with a VIN-specific performance tune from RENNtech, which reportedly raises output from the stock 557 horsepower to 638 horsepower. Sport mode is said to also adjust the suspension, steering, and exhaust settings, and raise top speed from a stock 155 mph to a claimed 200 mph.

Servicing & Documentation

Continental Extreme Contact tires with 2023 date codes

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Wear consistent with age and mileage

Ownership History

This 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG was sold new through Mercedes-Benz of Lancaster in East Petersburg, Pennsylvania and acquired the by current owner in 2023. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Idaho.

Included Items