Auction ended.

16k-Mile 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG

Bid to $52,350 on 09/23/26
Result
16k-Mile 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG
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All photos (69)

Ended Sep 23, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDDJK7EAXEF028455
Mileage indicated16,300 Miles
LocationBoise, Idaho
EngineTurbocharged 5.5L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorDiamond White Metallic
Interior colorBiege
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

Introduced for the 2013 model year, the R231-generation Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG was a two-seat retractable hardtop roadster that paired the model's traditional grand-touring layout with a twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter M157 V8. Cars equipped with the factory AMG Performance Package were rated at 557 horsepower, paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission, ABC suspension, and a mechanical locking differential.

This 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG was sold new through Mercedes-Benz of Lancaster in East Petersburg, Pennsylvania and is finished in Diamond White metallic over a Beige leather interior with poplar wood trim, now showing just over 16,000 miles.

Equipment includes the AMG Performance Package, COMAND APS navigation with a DVD changer, a Premium Sound System, Active Park Assist, and more. The car is said to be fitted with a VIN-specific performance tune from RENNtech, which the manufacturer says raises output to 638 horsepower and adjusts the suspension, steering, and exhaust settings when Sport mode is engaged.

This RENNtech-tuned 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, two keys, owner's manuals, and a clean Idaho title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Said to be equipped with a VIN-specific RENNtech performance tune

  • AMG Performance Package with ABC suspension and mechanical locking differential

  • Diamond White metallic over a Beige leather

  • Retractable glass roof

  • Approximately 16,300 miles shown

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Twin-turbocharged 5.5L M157 V8

  • 7-speed automatic transmission

  • ABC (Active Body Control) suspension

  • Mechanical limited-slip differential

  • 19" AMG double-spoke wheels

  • AMG styling package with front spoiler and side skirts

  • AMG Performance steering wheel

  • Red-painted brake calipers

  • Active Park Assist

  • Rear-view camera

  • Front seat climate control and AIRSCARF neck-heating system

  • COMAND APS navigation with DVD changer

  • Premium Sound System

  • Poplar wood trim

  • Bi-Xenon headlights with active curve lighting

Modifications

Said to be equipped with a VIN-specific performance tune from RENNtech, which reportedly raises output from the stock 557 horsepower to 638 horsepower. Sport mode is said to also adjust the suspension, steering, and exhaust settings, and raise top speed from a stock 155 mph to a claimed 200 mph.

Servicing & Documentation

  • Continental Extreme Contact tires with 2023 date codes

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Wear consistent with age and mileage

Ownership History

This 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG was sold new through Mercedes-Benz of Lancaster in East Petersburg, Pennsylvania and acquired the by current owner in 2023. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Idaho.

Included Items

  • Owner's manuals

  • Two keys

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

16k-Mile 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG

Last bid
GM05282026
GM05282026
$52,350
Seller
BoisesBestAutoSales
BoisesBestAutoSales
EndedSep 23, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids51
Views14,114

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