Auction ended.

2014 Dodge Challenger R/T 100th Anniversary Edition 6-Speed

Sold for on 09/10/26
Result
2014 Dodge Challenger R/T 100th Anniversary Edition 6-Speed
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Ended Sep 10, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2C3CDYBT8EH307480
Mileage indicated9,000 Miles
LocationCarmi, Illinois
Engine5.7L Hemi V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorHigh Octane Red
Interior colorDark Slate Gray/Molten Red
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

2014 Dodge Challenger R/T 100th Anniversary Edition 6-Speed Walk Around
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2014 Dodge Challenger R/T 100th Anniversary Edition 6-Speed POV Drive
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Description

The fifth-generation Challenger arrived in 2008 as a deliberate revival of the 1970 original, and by 2014 Dodge was celebrating its centennial with a series of 100th Anniversary Edition packages across the lineup.

The Challenger R/T 100th Anniversary Edition added specific exterior and interior content to the R/T's already strong specification — High Octane Red Pearl Coat as the mandatory exterior color, Granite Crystal grille and wheel accents, commemorative badging throughout, and a Dark Slate Gray and Molten Red leather interior with brass stitching and circular backrest badges that made the cabin immediately distinguishable from a standard R/T. The 5.7-liter Hemi V8 with a six-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential completed a package that balanced the commemorative intent with genuine performance credentials.

This example was purchased by the seller from its original owner in December 2025 and it now shows less than 9,000 miles. Limited modifications include a Legato stainless-steel cat-back exhaust, a K&N air intake, and a JLT oil separator. Continental tires were installed under prior ownership in 2021, at which time the front brake calipers were said to have been replaced.

This 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T 100th Anniversary Edition is offered with the removed factory air intake and exhaust, multiple key fobs, an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Illinois title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • 100th Anniversary Edition — High Octane Red Pearl Coat with commemorative badging

  • 5.7L Hemi V8 with 6-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential

  • Dark Slate Gray and Molten Red leather interior with brass stitching

  • Legato stainless-steel cat-back exhaust and K&N air intake

  • Boston Acoustics sound system

  • Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 5.7L Hemi V8

  • 6-speed manual transmission

  • Limited-slip differential

  • Sport-tuned suspension

  • HID headlights

  • Front and rear spoilers

  • Twin hood scoops

  • Fog lights

  • Rear ParkSense parking sensors

  • Aluminum fuel cap

  • Boston Acoustics sound system

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • 100th Anniversary Edition features :

    • High Octane Red Pearl Coat exterior

    • 100th Anniversary fender badging

    • 20-inch polished five-spoke wheels with Granite Crystal accents and commemorative center caps

    • Dark Slate Gray and Molten Red leather-trimmed heated front seats

    • Commemorative circular backrest badges

    • Color-coordinated dashboard, center console, and door panels with brass stitching

    • Custom cloud overprint interior treatment

    • 100-branded floor mats

    • Red 100-mph marker on speedometer

    • Granite Crystal grille accents

Modifications

  • Legato stainless-steel cat-back exhaust

  • K&N air intake system

  • JLT oil separator

Servicing & Documentation

  • Continental Extreme Contact tires with 2021 date codes

  • Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

The following work was completed under previous ownership:

  • 2021: Front brake calipers replaced

  • February 2019: Rear differential assembly replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • January 2026: Mileage inconsistency — possible clerical error

Ownership History

This 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T 100th Anniversary Edition was purchased by the seller from its original owner in December 2025. The accompanying accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration in Florida and Illinois.

Included Items

  • Stock air intake and exhaust

  • Multiple key fobs

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2014 Dodge Challenger R/T 100th Anniversary Edition 6-Speed

Sold to
JWS_13579
JWS_13579
$27,285
Seller
MoparGuy62
MoparGuy62
EndedSep 10, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids13
Views3,481

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JWS_13579
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