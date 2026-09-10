Description

The fifth-generation Challenger arrived in 2008 as a deliberate revival of the 1970 original, and by 2014 Dodge was celebrating its centennial with a series of 100th Anniversary Edition packages across the lineup.

The Challenger R/T 100th Anniversary Edition added specific exterior and interior content to the R/T's already strong specification — High Octane Red Pearl Coat as the mandatory exterior color, Granite Crystal grille and wheel accents, commemorative badging throughout, and a Dark Slate Gray and Molten Red leather interior with brass stitching and circular backrest badges that made the cabin immediately distinguishable from a standard R/T. The 5.7-liter Hemi V8 with a six-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential completed a package that balanced the commemorative intent with genuine performance credentials.

This example was purchased by the seller from its original owner in December 2025 and it now shows less than 9,000 miles. Limited modifications include a Legato stainless-steel cat-back exhaust, a K&N air intake, and a JLT oil separator. Continental tires were installed under prior ownership in 2021, at which time the front brake calipers were said to have been replaced.

This 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T 100th Anniversary Edition is offered with the removed factory air intake and exhaust , multiple key fobs, an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Illinois title in the seller's name.

Highlights

100th Anniversary Edition — High Octane Red Pearl Coat with commemorative badging

5.7L Hemi V8 with 6-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential

Dark Slate Gray and Molten Red leather interior with brass stitching

Legato stainless-steel cat-back exhaust and K&N air intake

Boston Acoustics sound system

Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

5.7L Hemi V8

6-speed manual transmission

Limited-slip differential

Sport-tuned suspension

HID headlights

Front and rear spoilers

Twin hood scoops

Fog lights

Rear ParkSense parking sensors

Aluminum fuel cap

Boston Acoustics sound system

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

100th Anniversary Edition features : High Octane Red Pearl Coat exterior 100th Anniversary fender badging 20-inch polished five-spoke wheels with Granite Crystal accents and commemorative center caps Dark Slate Gray and Molten Red leather-trimmed heated front seats Commemorative circular backrest badges Color-coordinated dashboard, center console, and door panels with brass stitching Custom cloud overprint interior treatment 100-branded floor mats Red 100-mph marker on speedometer Granite Crystal grille accents



Modifications

Legato stainless-steel cat-back exhaust

K&N air intake system

JLT oil separator

Servicing & Documentation

Continental Extreme Contact tires with 2021 date codes

Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

The following work was completed under previous ownership:

2021: Front brake calipers replaced

February 2019: Rear differential assembly replaced

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): January 2026: Mileage inconsistency — possible clerical error



Ownership History

This 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T 100th Anniversary Edition was purchased by the seller from its original owner in December 2025. The accompanying accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration in Florida and Illinois.

Included Items