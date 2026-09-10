2014 Dodge Challenger R/T 100th Anniversary Edition 6-Speed
Ended Sep 10, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
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Description
The fifth-generation Challenger arrived in 2008 as a deliberate revival of the 1970 original, and by 2014 Dodge was celebrating its centennial with a series of 100th Anniversary Edition packages across the lineup.
The Challenger R/T 100th Anniversary Edition added specific exterior and interior content to the R/T's already strong specification — High Octane Red Pearl Coat as the mandatory exterior color, Granite Crystal grille and wheel accents, commemorative badging throughout, and a Dark Slate Gray and Molten Red leather interior with brass stitching and circular backrest badges that made the cabin immediately distinguishable from a standard R/T. The 5.7-liter Hemi V8 with a six-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential completed a package that balanced the commemorative intent with genuine performance credentials.
This example was purchased by the seller from its original owner in December 2025 and it now shows less than 9,000 miles. Limited modifications include a Legato stainless-steel cat-back exhaust, a K&N air intake, and a JLT oil separator. Continental tires were installed under prior ownership in 2021, at which time the front brake calipers were said to have been replaced.
This 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T 100th Anniversary Edition is offered with the removed factory air intake and exhaust, multiple key fobs, an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Illinois title in the seller's name.
Highlights
100th Anniversary Edition — High Octane Red Pearl Coat with commemorative badging
5.7L Hemi V8 with 6-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential
Dark Slate Gray and Molten Red leather interior with brass stitching
Legato stainless-steel cat-back exhaust and K&N air intake
Boston Acoustics sound system
Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
5.7L Hemi V8
6-speed manual transmission
Limited-slip differential
Sport-tuned suspension
HID headlights
Front and rear spoilers
Twin hood scoops
Fog lights
Rear ParkSense parking sensors
Aluminum fuel cap
Boston Acoustics sound system
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
100th Anniversary Edition features :
High Octane Red Pearl Coat exterior
100th Anniversary fender badging
20-inch polished five-spoke wheels with Granite Crystal accents and commemorative center caps
Dark Slate Gray and Molten Red leather-trimmed heated front seats
Commemorative circular backrest badges
Color-coordinated dashboard, center console, and door panels with brass stitching
Custom cloud overprint interior treatment
100-branded floor mats
Red 100-mph marker on speedometer
Granite Crystal grille accents
Modifications
Legato stainless-steel cat-back exhaust
K&N air intake system
JLT oil separator
Servicing & Documentation
Continental Extreme Contact tires with 2021 date codes
Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report
The following work was completed under previous ownership:
2021: Front brake calipers replaced
February 2019: Rear differential assembly replaced
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
January 2026: Mileage inconsistency — possible clerical error
Ownership History
This 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T 100th Anniversary Edition was purchased by the seller from its original owner in December 2025. The accompanying accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration in Florida and Illinois.
Included Items
Stock air intake and exhaust
Multiple key fobs
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.