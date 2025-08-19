2,900-Mile 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker 6-Speed
Ending Thu, Sep 17 at 6:35 PM UTC
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Description
The 2014 Challenger R/T Shaker Package revived one of Detroit's most memorable performance callbacks, pairing the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 with a functional hood-mounted shaker scoop that visibly moves with the engine under throttle. The package combined genuine muscle-car theater with modern drivetrain reliability, making it a standout among Challenger's performance-oriented trims.
Sold new through Athens Dodge of Monroe, Georgia, this two-owner Challenger is finished in Bright White with black Shaker graphics and a black leather interior featuring embroidered "Shaker" headrests. The car is equipped with a six-speed manual transmission, and it now shows approximately 2,900 miles from new.
Modifications include aftermarket long-tube headers and a Corsa Sport cat-back exhaust system, along with a Hurst shifter, all professionally installed and dyno-tuned by Injected Engineering in Kennesaw, Georgia. Dyno documentation on file shows the car producing 508 horsepower and 482 lb-ft of torque at the wheels following the modifications, up from a baseline pull of 374 hp.
This low-mileage 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker Package is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, an invoice, and a clean Tennessee title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Only 2,900 miles
Finished in Bright White with black Shaker graphics
5.7L Hemi V8 with functional Shaker hood scoop
6-speed manual transmission
Dyno-tuned, documented at 508 hp and 482 lb-ft at the wheels
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Power sunroof
Heated seats
Selectable driver modes
8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment
Boston Acoustics sound system
Shaker Package
Functional Shaker hood scoop with Mopar cold-air intake
Satin black deck-lid spoiler
Body-colored grille surround with Challenger Classic script logo
Gloss black flip-up fuel door
20-inch satin silver 5-spoke aluminum wheels with black-painted pockets
Super Track Pak, including:
High-performance steering gear
High-friction brake linings
Monotube shock absorbers
3-mode electronic stability control with "full off" mode
Deep-bolstered sport seats in nappa leather with embroidered "Shaker" logo
3-spoke flat-bottom sport steering wheel
Numbered production plaque
Modifications
Long-tube exhaust headers
Corsa Sport cat-back exhaust
Hurst shifter
Dyno tuning
Servicing & Documentation
In 2016, long-tube headers, a Corsa Sport cat-back exhaust, and a 180-degree thermostat were installed at Injected Engineering, Kennesaw, Georgia. The car was dyno-tuned and street-tested following installation, with dyno results on file showing approximately 508 hp and 482 lb-ft at the wheels.
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Goodyear tires with 2014 date codes
Ownership History
This 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker Package was sold new through Athens Dodge of Monroe, Georgia, and acquired by the seller in July 2025 from the original owner.
Included Items
Modifications and dyno-test invoices
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.