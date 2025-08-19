2,900-Mile 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker 6-Speed

6 days
$22,875
2,900-Mile 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker 6-Speed
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Ending Thu, Sep 17 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2C3CDYBT9EH281696
Mileage indicated2,900 Miles
LocationFriendsville, Tennessee
Engine5.7L Hemi V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBright White
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

2,900-Mile 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker 6-Speed Walkaround and Idle Pt. 1
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2,900-Mile 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker 6-Speed Walkaround and Idle Pt. 2
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Description

The 2014 Challenger R/T Shaker Package revived one of Detroit's most memorable performance callbacks, pairing the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 with a functional hood-mounted shaker scoop that visibly moves with the engine under throttle. The package combined genuine muscle-car theater with modern drivetrain reliability, making it a standout among Challenger's performance-oriented trims.

Sold new through Athens Dodge of Monroe, Georgia, this two-owner Challenger is finished in Bright White with black Shaker graphics and a black leather interior featuring embroidered "Shaker" headrests. The car is equipped with a six-speed manual transmission, and it now shows approximately 2,900 miles from new.

Modifications include aftermarket long-tube headers and a Corsa Sport cat-back exhaust system, along with a Hurst shifter, all professionally installed and dyno-tuned by Injected Engineering in Kennesaw, Georgia. Dyno documentation on file shows the car producing 508 horsepower and 482 lb-ft of torque at the wheels following the modifications, up from a baseline pull of 374 hp.

This low-mileage 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker Package is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, an invoice, and a clean Tennessee title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Only 2,900 miles

  • Finished in Bright White with black Shaker graphics

  • 5.7L Hemi V8 with functional Shaker hood scoop

  • 6-speed manual transmission

  • Dyno-tuned, documented at 508 hp and 482 lb-ft at the wheels

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Power sunroof

  • Heated seats

  • Selectable driver modes

  • 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment

  • Boston Acoustics sound system

  • Shaker Package

    • Functional Shaker hood scoop with Mopar cold-air intake

    • Satin black deck-lid spoiler

    • Body-colored grille surround with Challenger Classic script logo

    • Gloss black flip-up fuel door

    • 20-inch satin silver 5-spoke aluminum wheels with black-painted pockets

    • Super Track Pak, including:

      • High-performance steering gear

      • High-friction brake linings

      • Monotube shock absorbers

      • 3-mode electronic stability control with "full off" mode

    • Deep-bolstered sport seats in nappa leather with embroidered "Shaker" logo

    • 3-spoke flat-bottom sport steering wheel

    • Numbered production plaque

Modifications

  • Long-tube exhaust headers

  • Corsa Sport cat-back exhaust

  • Hurst shifter

  • Dyno tuning

Servicing & Documentation

In 2016, long-tube headers, a Corsa Sport cat-back exhaust, and a 180-degree thermostat were installed at Injected Engineering, Kennesaw, Georgia. The car was dyno-tuned and street-tested following installation, with dyno results on file showing approximately 508 hp and 482 lb-ft at the wheels.

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Goodyear tires with 2014 date codes

Ownership History

This 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker Package was sold new through Athens Dodge of Monroe, Georgia, and acquired by the seller in July 2025 from the original owner.

Included Items

  • Modifications and dyno-test invoices

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2,900-Mile 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker 6-Speed

Current bid
CharlesHead_4dgb
CharlesHead_4dgb
$22,875
Seller
DWB-1033
DWB-1033
EndingThu, Sep 17 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids2
Views1,481

Comments & bids

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CharlesHead_4dgb's avatar
CharlesHead_4dgb
Sep 3 at 7:57 PM
$22,875bid placed 
KF3's avatar
KF3
Sep 2 at 10:00 PM
$100bid placed 

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