Description

The 2014 Challenger R/T Shaker Package revived one of Detroit's most memorable performance callbacks, pairing the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 with a functional hood-mounted shaker scoop that visibly moves with the engine under throttle. The package combined genuine muscle-car theater with modern drivetrain reliability, making it a standout among Challenger's performance-oriented trims.

Sold new through Athens Dodge of Monroe, Georgia, this two-owner Challenger is finished in Bright White with black Shaker graphics and a black leather interior featuring embroidered "Shaker" headrests. The car is equipped with a six-speed manual transmission, and it now shows approximately 2,900 miles from new.

Modifications include aftermarket long-tube headers and a Corsa Sport cat-back exhaust system, along with a Hurst shifter, all professionally installed and dyno-tuned by Injected Engineering in Kennesaw, Georgia. Dyno documentation on file shows the car producing 508 horsepower and 482 lb-ft of torque at the wheels following the modifications, up from a baseline pull of 374 hp.

This low-mileage 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker Package is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, an invoice, and a clean Tennessee title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Only 2,900 miles

Finished in Bright White with black Shaker graphics

5.7L Hemi V8 with functional Shaker hood scoop

6-speed manual transmission

Dyno-tuned, documented at 508 hp and 482 lb-ft at the wheels

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Power sunroof

Heated seats

Selectable driver modes

8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment

Boston Acoustics sound system

Shaker Package Functional Shaker hood scoop with Mopar cold-air intake Satin black deck-lid spoiler Body-colored grille surround with Challenger Classic script logo Gloss black flip-up fuel door 20-inch satin silver 5-spoke aluminum wheels with black-painted pockets Super Track Pak , including: High-performance steering gear High-friction brake linings Monotube shock absorbers 3-mode electronic stability control with "full off" mode Deep-bolstered sport seats in nappa leather with embroidered "Shaker" logo 3-spoke flat-bottom sport steering wheel Numbered production plaque



Modifications

Long-tube exhaust headers

Corsa Sport cat-back exhaust

Hurst shifter

Dyno tuning

Servicing & Documentation

In 2016, long-tube headers, a Corsa Sport cat-back exhaust, and a 180-degree thermostat were installed at Injected Engineering, Kennesaw, Georgia. The car was dyno-tuned and street-tested following installation, with dyno results on file showing approximately 508 hp and 482 lb-ft at the wheels.

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Goodyear tires with 2014 date codes

Ownership History

This 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker Package was sold new through Athens Dodge of Monroe, Georgia, and acquired by the seller in July 2025 from the original owner.

Included Items