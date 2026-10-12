Auction ended.

5k-Mile 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 3LT

Sold for on 10/12/26
Result
5k-Mile 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 3LT
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Ended Oct 12, 2026 at 6:12 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1YM2D79E5120067
Mileage indicated4,550 Miles
LocationCedar Grove, New Jersey
Engine6.2L LT1 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorArctic White
Interior colorJet Black
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

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Description

The C7 generation Corvette arrived for 2014 as a full redesign, introducing the LT1 6.2-liter small-block V8 with direct injection, variable valve timing, and Active Fuel Management. The Z51 Performance Package built on that foundation with a dry-sump oiling system, an electronic limited-slip differential, larger slotted brake rotors, staggered 19-/20-inch wheels, upgraded cooling, and a more aggressive aero package.

This example is finished in Arctic White over Jet Black leather and was ordered with the Z51 Performance Package, the 3LT Preferred Equipment Group, the 6-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission, Magnetic Ride Control, competition sport seats with Mulan leather inserts, a multi-mode performance exhaust, and chrome aluminum wheels.

Sold new through Devan Chevrolet of Wilton in Wilton, Connecticut, with over $18,000 in factory options, the car now shows approximately 4,500 miles.

This 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 3LT is now offered with a window sticker, owner's manuals, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Approximately 4,500 miles shown

  • Z51 Performance Package and 3LT Preferred Equipment Group

  • 6.2L LT1 V8 with the optional 6-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission

  • Arctic White over Jet Black leather

  • Over $18,000 in factory options

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the accompanying window sticker include the following:

  • Z51 Performance Package

    • Performance suspension

    • Dry sump oil system

    • Differential, electronic limited slip

    • Larger slotted brake rotors and black calipers

    • Performance gear ratios

    • Heavy-duty cooling

    • Aero package

  • 3LT Preferred Equipment Group

    • Memory package

    • Seat adjusters, power bolster & power lumbar

    • Leather wrapped and color-keyed instrument panel, console & doors

    • Heated & ventilated seats

    • Universal Home Remote

    • Premium Bose audio with 10-speaker surround

    • Head-Up Display, color

    • Chevrolet MyLink navigation

  • Other Optional Equipment

    • Competition sport seats

    • Mulan leather inserts

    • Chrome aluminum wheels, 19" front and 20" rear

    • Magnetic Ride Control w/PTM

    • 6-speed paddle-shift auto transmission

    • Exhaust, multi-mode performance

  • Highlights from Standard Equipment

    • LT1 6.2L V8 DI/VVT with Active Fuel Management

    • Driver Mode Selector, 5 modes

    • Speed-sense, variable-ratio steering

    • Active Handling Stability Control

    • Carbon fiber hood

    • HID xenon headlamps with LED park and turn signals

    • Dual-zone climate control

    • Removable roof panel

Servicing and Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Ownership History

This Corvette was sold new through Devan Chevrolet of Wilton in Wilton, Connecticut, and acquired by the seller in 2023. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Connecticut and New Jersey registration history.

Included Items

  • Window sticker

  • Owner's manuals

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

5k-Mile 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 3LT

Sold to
TM_ilaas2
TM_ilaas2
$44,940
Seller
_E7G_
_E7G_
EndedOct 12, 2026 at 6:12 PM UTC
Bids28
Views19,253

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TM_ilaas2
Oct 12 at 6:10 PM
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