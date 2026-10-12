5k-Mile 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 3LT
Ended Oct 12, 2026 at 6:12 PM UTC
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Description
The C7 generation Corvette arrived for 2014 as a full redesign, introducing the LT1 6.2-liter small-block V8 with direct injection, variable valve timing, and Active Fuel Management. The Z51 Performance Package built on that foundation with a dry-sump oiling system, an electronic limited-slip differential, larger slotted brake rotors, staggered 19-/20-inch wheels, upgraded cooling, and a more aggressive aero package.
This example is finished in Arctic White over Jet Black leather and was ordered with the Z51 Performance Package, the 3LT Preferred Equipment Group, the 6-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission, Magnetic Ride Control, competition sport seats with Mulan leather inserts, a multi-mode performance exhaust, and chrome aluminum wheels.
Sold new through Devan Chevrolet of Wilton in Wilton, Connecticut, with over $18,000 in factory options, the car now shows approximately 4,500 miles.
This 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 3LT is now offered with a window sticker, owner's manuals, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Approximately 4,500 miles shown
Z51 Performance Package and 3LT Preferred Equipment Group
6.2L LT1 V8 with the optional 6-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission
Arctic White over Jet Black leather
Over $18,000 in factory options
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Highlights from the accompanying window sticker include the following:
Z51 Performance Package
Performance suspension
Dry sump oil system
Differential, electronic limited slip
Larger slotted brake rotors and black calipers
Performance gear ratios
Heavy-duty cooling
Aero package
3LT Preferred Equipment Group
Memory package
Seat adjusters, power bolster & power lumbar
Leather wrapped and color-keyed instrument panel, console & doors
Heated & ventilated seats
Universal Home Remote
Premium Bose audio with 10-speaker surround
Head-Up Display, color
Chevrolet MyLink navigation
Other Optional Equipment
Competition sport seats
Mulan leather inserts
Chrome aluminum wheels, 19" front and 20" rear
Magnetic Ride Control w/PTM
6-speed paddle-shift auto transmission
Exhaust, multi-mode performance
Highlights from Standard Equipment
LT1 6.2L V8 DI/VVT with Active Fuel Management
Driver Mode Selector, 5 modes
Speed-sense, variable-ratio steering
Active Handling Stability Control
Carbon fiber hood
HID xenon headlamps with LED park and turn signals
Dual-zone climate control
Removable roof panel
Servicing and Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Ownership History
This Corvette was sold new through Devan Chevrolet of Wilton in Wilton, Connecticut, and acquired by the seller in 2023. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Connecticut and New Jersey registration history.
Included Items
Window sticker
Owner's manuals
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.