Description

The C7 generation Corvette arrived for 2014 as a full redesign, introducing the LT1 6.2-liter small-block V8 with direct injection, variable valve timing, and Active Fuel Management. The Z51 Performance Package built on that foundation with a dry-sump oiling system, an electronic limited-slip differential, larger slotted brake rotors, staggered 19-/20-inch wheels, upgraded cooling, and a more aggressive aero package.

This example is finished in Arctic White over Jet Black leather and was ordered with the Z51 Performance Package, the 3LT Preferred Equipment Group, the 6-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission, Magnetic Ride Control, competition sport seats with Mulan leather inserts, a multi-mode performance exhaust, and chrome aluminum wheels.

Sold new through Devan Chevrolet of Wilton in Wilton, Connecticut, with over $18,000 in factory options, the car now shows approximately 4,500 miles.

This 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 3LT is now offered with a window sticker, owner's manuals, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Approximately 4,500 miles shown

Z51 Performance Package and 3LT Preferred Equipment Group

6.2L LT1 V8 with the optional 6-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission

Arctic White over Jet Black leather

Over $18,000 in factory options

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the accompanying window sticker include the following:

Z51 Performance Package Performance suspension Dry sump oil system Differential, electronic limited slip Larger slotted brake rotors and black calipers Performance gear ratios Heavy-duty cooling Aero package

3LT Preferred Equipment Group Memory package Seat adjusters, power bolster & power lumbar Leather wrapped and color-keyed instrument panel, console & doors Heated & ventilated seats Universal Home Remote Premium Bose audio with 10-speaker surround Head-Up Display, color Chevrolet MyLink navigation

Other Optional Equipment Competition sport seats Mulan leather inserts Chrome aluminum wheels, 19" front and 20" rear Magnetic Ride Control w/PTM 6-speed paddle-shift auto transmission Exhaust, multi-mode performance

Highlights from Standard Equipment LT1 6.2L V8 DI/VVT with Active Fuel Management Driver Mode Selector, 5 modes Speed-sense, variable-ratio steering Active Handling Stability Control Carbon fiber hood HID xenon headlamps with LED park and turn signals Dual-zone climate control Removable roof panel



Servicing and Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Ownership History

This Corvette was sold new through Devan Chevrolet of Wilton in Wilton, Connecticut, and acquired by the seller in 2023. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Connecticut and New Jersey registration history.

Included Items