Auction ended.

3k-Mile 2013 Jaguar XK Convertible

Collectible Classics
Bid to $31,500 on 10/15/26
Result
3k-Mile 2013 Jaguar XK Convertible
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (215)

Ending Thu, Oct 15 at 6:17 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VINSAJWA4EB0DLB50658
Mileage indicated3,000 Miles
LocationDouglassville, Pennsylvania
Engine5.0L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior color Italian Racing Red Metallic
Interior colorWarm Charcoal
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

The 2013 Jaguar XK Touring Convertible represents one of the final chapters in Jaguar's celebrated XK grand touring lineage. The second-generation XK (X150) utilized an aluminum-intensive body structure that reduced weight while enhancing strength, handling, and performance.

This one-owner example, built in October 2012 at Jaguar's Castle Bromwich facility in England, is finished in Italian Racing Red Metallic with a power-operated fabric convertible top over a Warm Charcoal leather interior. At its heart is Jaguar's naturally aspirated 5.0-liter DOHC V8 engine producing 385 horsepower, with power delivered to the rear wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

Features include an adaptive Dynamics suspension system, four-wheel ventilated disc brakes with ABS, front and rear parking sensors, 19" alloy wheels, and dual polished exhaust outlets.

Interior highlights include speed-sensitive power steering, heated 16-way power-adjustable front seats with memory, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, walnut veneer trim, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and keyless entry and push-button start. The car also has a touchscreen navigation system with Bluetooth, and USB, as well as a premium audio system with CD/DVD capability.

The odometer shows 3,000 miles.

This 2013 Jaguar XK Convertible is now offered by the selling dealer with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

  • Showing 3,000 miles

  • Finished in Italian Racing Red Metallic (CAJ)

  • Warm Charcoal leather interior (SEP)

  • 5.0-liter DOHC V8 engine

  • 6-speed automatic with console-mounted rotary shifter

  • Manual paddle shifters on the steering wheel

  • Power-operated fabric convertible top

  • 19" alloy wheels

  • Dual polished exhaust outlets

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Adaptive Dynamics suspension with Dynamic Stability Control and traction control

  • Four-wheel ventilated disc brakes with ABS

  • Speed-sensitive power steering

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Heated power-folding exterior mirrors

  • Heated 16-way power-adjustable front seats with memory

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Walnut veneer trim

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Keyless entry with push-button start

  • Cruise control

  • Auto-dimming rearview mirror

  • Touch-screen navigation system with Bluetooth and USB/auxiliary inputs

  • Premium audio system with CD/DVD capability

  • Rearview backup camera

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

  • Dunlop SP Sport tires are 9 years old

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in South Carolina.

Included Items

  • Temporary spare tire

  • Jack and lug wrench

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

3k-Mile 2013 Jaguar XK Convertible

Last bid
BMWNUT
BMWNUT
$31,500
Seller
collectibleclassics
collectibleclassics
EndedOct 15, 2026 at 6:17 PM UTC
Bids21
Views14,547

Comments & bids

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BMWNUT's avatar
BMWNUT
Oct 15 at 6:15 PM
$31,500bid placed 
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KC_11cwqh
Oct 15 at 6:14 PM
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BMWNUT
Oct 15 at 6:12 PM
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AS_utf9wj
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Dandyandy
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AS_utf9wj
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dm_jovkk0
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Dusty-dfhll1r8
Oct 13 at 11:26 PM
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Munt26
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ogcar
Oct 9 at 3:43 AM
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mav911
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Maxwellcastle
Oct 5 at 12:31 AM
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Oct 4 at 7:53 PM
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Cg_qzrjyj
Oct 4 at 12:24 AM
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Oct 1 at 11:49 PM
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