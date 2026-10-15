3k-Mile 2013 Jaguar XK Convertible
Ending Thu, Oct 15 at 6:17 PM UTC
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Description
The 2013 Jaguar XK Touring Convertible represents one of the final chapters in Jaguar's celebrated XK grand touring lineage. The second-generation XK (X150) utilized an aluminum-intensive body structure that reduced weight while enhancing strength, handling, and performance.
This one-owner example, built in October 2012 at Jaguar's Castle Bromwich facility in England, is finished in Italian Racing Red Metallic with a power-operated fabric convertible top over a Warm Charcoal leather interior. At its heart is Jaguar's naturally aspirated 5.0-liter DOHC V8 engine producing 385 horsepower, with power delivered to the rear wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters.
Features include an adaptive Dynamics suspension system, four-wheel ventilated disc brakes with ABS, front and rear parking sensors, 19" alloy wheels, and dual polished exhaust outlets.
Interior highlights include speed-sensitive power steering, heated 16-way power-adjustable front seats with memory, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, walnut veneer trim, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and keyless entry and push-button start. The car also has a touchscreen navigation system with Bluetooth, and USB, as well as a premium audio system with CD/DVD capability.
The odometer shows 3,000 miles.
This 2013 Jaguar XK Convertible is now offered by the selling dealer with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Pennsylvania title.
Highlights
Showing 3,000 miles
Finished in Italian Racing Red Metallic (CAJ)
Warm Charcoal leather interior (SEP)
5.0-liter DOHC V8 engine
6-speed automatic with console-mounted rotary shifter
Manual paddle shifters on the steering wheel
Power-operated fabric convertible top
19" alloy wheels
Dual polished exhaust outlets
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Adaptive Dynamics suspension with Dynamic Stability Control and traction control
Four-wheel ventilated disc brakes with ABS
Speed-sensitive power steering
Front and rear parking sensors
Heated power-folding exterior mirrors
Heated 16-way power-adjustable front seats with memory
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Walnut veneer trim
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Keyless entry with push-button start
Cruise control
Auto-dimming rearview mirror
Touch-screen navigation system with Bluetooth and USB/auxiliary inputs
Premium audio system with CD/DVD capability
Rearview backup camera
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery
Dunlop SP Sport tires are 9 years old
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in South Carolina.
Included Items
Temporary spare tire
Jack and lug wrench
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.