Description

The 2013 Jaguar XK Touring Convertible represents one of the final chapters in Jaguar's celebrated XK grand touring lineage. The second-generation XK (X150) utilized an aluminum-intensive body structure that reduced weight while enhancing strength, handling, and performance.

This one-owner example, built in October 2012 at Jaguar's Castle Bromwich facility in England, is finished in Italian Racing Red Metallic with a power-operated fabric convertible top over a Warm Charcoal leather interior. At its heart is Jaguar's naturally aspirated 5.0-liter DOHC V8 engine producing 385 horsepower, with power delivered to the rear wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

Features include an adaptive Dynamics suspension system, four-wheel ventilated disc brakes with ABS, front and rear parking sensors, 19" alloy wheels, and dual polished exhaust outlets.

Interior highlights include speed-sensitive power steering, heated 16-way power-adjustable front seats with memory, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, walnut veneer trim, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and keyless entry and push-button start. The car also has a touchscreen navigation system with Bluetooth, and USB, as well as a premium audio system with CD/DVD capability.

The odometer shows 3,000 miles.

This 2013 Jaguar XK Convertible is now offered by the selling dealer with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

Showing 3,000 miles

Finished in Italian Racing Red Metallic (CAJ)

Warm Charcoal leather interior (SEP)

5.0-liter DOHC V8 engine

6-speed automatic with console-mounted rotary shifter

Manual paddle shifters on the steering wheel

Power-operated fabric convertible top

19" alloy wheels

Dual polished exhaust outlets

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Adaptive Dynamics suspension with Dynamic Stability Control and traction control

Four-wheel ventilated disc brakes with ABS

Speed-sensitive power steering

Front and rear parking sensors

Heated power-folding exterior mirrors

Heated 16-way power-adjustable front seats with memory

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Walnut veneer trim

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Keyless entry with push-button start

Cruise control

Auto-dimming rearview mirror

Touch-screen navigation system with Bluetooth and USB/auxiliary inputs

Premium audio system with CD/DVD capability

Rearview backup camera

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Dunlop SP Sport tires are 9 years old

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in South Carolina.

Included Items