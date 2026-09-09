3,900-Mile 2013 Infiniti G37 IPL Coupe
Ended Sep 09, 2026 at 6:47 PM UTC
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Video gallery
Description
Introduced in 2008 as a successor to the Infiniti G35, the luxury G37 combined performance, refinement, and value. By 2013, the G37 had matured into a well-rounded vehicle that appealed to driving enthusiasts and luxury seekers alike. The 2013 G37 IPL (Infiniti Performance Line) variant features a retuned 3.7L V6 engine, an aggressive aerodynamic body kit, upgraded 19-inch wheels, bigger brakes, and a stiffer sport-calibrated suspension.
This ‘13 G37 IPL shows just 3,900 miles and remained with its original owner until earlier this year, when it was acquired by the selling dealer. It is finished in Malbec Black over Graphite leather and is powered by a 3.7-liter VQ37 V6 that was factory rated at 348 horsepower and 276 lb-ft of torque in IPL specification, which propelled the car from 0 to 60 mph in about 5.5 seconds and down the 1320 in less than 14 seconds.
Additional details include IPL-specific bodywork, bi-xenon headlights, fog lights, 19” alloy wheels, four-piston front and two-piston rear calipers, heated seats, Bose sound system, navigation, automatic climate control, and a seven-speed automatic transmission.
This 3,900-Mile 2013 Infiniti G37 IPL Coupe is now offered by the selling dealer with manufacturer’s literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.
Highlights
Offered by Collectible Classics
3,900 miles
IPL trim level
Malbec Black over Graphite leather
3.7-liter VQ37 V6
Seven-speed automatic transmission
Factory Equipment
Sunroof
Rear spoiler
Rear parking sensors
19” alloy wheels
Four-piston front and two-piston rear calipers
Heated seats
Bose sound system
Navigation
Automatic climate control
Servicing & Documentation
Per the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this 2013 Infiniti was sold new and serviced by Holman Infiniti of Maple Shade, New Jersey, under previous ownership.
Photos of paint meter readings are provided in the photo gallery
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Please view the seller-provided imperfections video
Some wear on leather seats
Ownership History
The car was sold new by Holman Infiniti in New Jersey and remained with its original owner until it was acquired by the selling dealer in 2026.
Included Items
Manufacturer’s literature
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.