Auction ended.

3,900-Mile 2013 Infiniti G37 IPL Coupe

Collectible Classics
Sold for on 09/09/26
Result
3,900-Mile 2013 Infiniti G37 IPL Coupe
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (203)

Ended Sep 09, 2026 at 6:47 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJN1CV6EK4DM900235
Mileage indicated3,900 Miles
LocationKing of Prussia, Pennsylvania
Engine3.7-Liter VQ37 V6
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorMalbec Black
Interior colorGraphite
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote

Video gallery

Video thumbnail
Play
Video thumbnail
Play
Video thumbnail
Play
Video thumbnail
Play

Description

Introduced in 2008 as a successor to the Infiniti G35, the luxury G37 combined performance, refinement, and value. By 2013, the G37 had matured into a well-rounded vehicle that appealed to driving enthusiasts and luxury seekers alike. The 2013 G37 IPL (Infiniti Performance Line) variant features a retuned 3.7L V6 engine, an aggressive aerodynamic body kit, upgraded 19-inch wheels, bigger brakes, and a stiffer sport-calibrated suspension.

This ‘13 G37 IPL shows just 3,900 miles and remained with its original owner until earlier this year, when it was acquired by the selling dealer. It is finished in Malbec Black over Graphite leather and is powered by a 3.7-liter VQ37 V6 that was factory rated at 348 horsepower and 276 lb-ft of torque in IPL specification, which propelled the car from 0 to 60 mph in about 5.5 seconds and down the 1320 in less than 14 seconds.

Additional details include IPL-specific bodywork, bi-xenon headlights, fog lights, 19” alloy wheels, four-piston front and two-piston rear calipers, heated seats, Bose sound system, navigation, automatic climate control, and a seven-speed automatic transmission.

This 3,900-Mile 2013 Infiniti G37 IPL Coupe is now offered by the selling dealer with manufacturer’s literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

  • Offered by Collectible Classics

  • 3,900 miles

  • IPL trim level

  • Malbec Black over Graphite leather

  • 3.7-liter VQ37 V6

  • Seven-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Sunroof

  • Rear spoiler

  • Rear parking sensors

  • 19” alloy wheels

  • Four-piston front and two-piston rear calipers

  • Heated seats

  • Bose sound system

  • Navigation

  • Automatic climate control

Servicing & Documentation

  • Per the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this 2013 Infiniti was sold new and serviced by Holman Infiniti of Maple Shade, New Jersey, under previous ownership.

  • Photos of paint meter readings are provided in the photo gallery

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Please view the seller-provided imperfections video

  • Some wear on leather seats

Ownership History

The car was sold new by Holman Infiniti in New Jersey and remained with its original owner until it was acquired by the selling dealer in 2026.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer’s literature

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

3,900-Mile 2013 Infiniti G37 IPL Coupe

Sold to
TBmore
TBmore
$34,776
Seller
collectibleclassics
collectibleclassics
EndedSep 09, 2026 at 6:47 PM UTC
Bids67
Views8,118

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

TBmore's avatar
TBmore
Sep 9 at 6:45 PM
$32,501bid placed 
RONALDHALL_93qr's avatar
RONALDHALL_93qr
Sep 9 at 6:44 PM
$32,251bid placed 
TBmore's avatar
TBmore
Sep 9 at 6:42 PM
$32,001bid placed 
RONALDHALL_93qr's avatar
RONALDHALL_93qr
Sep 9 at 6:42 PM
$31,751bid placed 
TBmore's avatar
TBmore
Sep 9 at 6:41 PM
$31,501bid placed 
RONALDHALL_93qr's avatar
RONALDHALL_93qr
Sep 9 at 6:41 PM
$31,250bid placed 
TBmore's avatar
TBmore
Sep 9 at 6:40 PM
$31,000bid placed 
RONALDHALL_93qr's avatar
RONALDHALL_93qr
Sep 9 at 6:40 PM
$30,600bid placed 
TBmore's avatar
TBmore
Sep 9 at 6:38 PM
$30,350bid placed 
TBmore's avatar
TBmore
Sep 9 at 6:38 PM
$30,001bid placed 
TBmore's avatar
TBmore
Sep 9 at 6:38 PM
$29,701bid placed 
RONALDHALL_93qr's avatar
RONALDHALL_93qr
Sep 9 at 6:37 PM
$29,350bid placed 
TBmore's avatar
TBmore
Sep 9 at 6:37 PM
$29,100bid placed 
RONALDHALL_93qr's avatar
RONALDHALL_93qr
Sep 9 at 6:37 PM
$28,758bid placed 
TBmore's avatar
TBmore
Sep 9 at 6:35 PM
$28,500bid placed 
RONALDHALL_93qr's avatar
RONALDHALL_93qr
Sep 9 at 6:35 PM
$27,950bid placed 
TBmore's avatar
TBmore
Sep 9 at 6:35 PM
$27,700bid placed 
RONALDHALL_93qr's avatar
RONALDHALL_93qr
Sep 9 at 6:34 PM
$27,251bid placed 
TBmore's avatar
TBmore
Sep 9 at 6:31 PM
$27,001bid placed 
RONALDHALL_93qr's avatar
RONALDHALL_93qr
Sep 9 at 6:31 PM
$26,750bid placed 
TBmore's avatar
TBmore
Sep 9 at 6:31 PM
$26,500bid placed 
RONALDHALL_93qr's avatar
RONALDHALL_93qr
Sep 9 at 6:30 PM
$26,000bid placed 
TBmore's avatar
TBmore
Sep 9 at 6:30 PM
$25,750bid placed 
RONALDHALL_93qr's avatar
RONALDHALL_93qr
Sep 9 at 6:29 PM
$25,500bid placed 
TBmore's avatar
TBmore
Sep 9 at 6:28 PM
$25,250bid placed 
RONALDHALL_93qr's avatar
RONALDHALL_93qr
Sep 9 at 6:06 PM
$24,500bid placed 
TBmore's avatar
TBmore
Sep 9 at 6:00 PM
$23,150bid placed 
RONALDHALL_93qr's avatar
RONALDHALL_93qr
Sep 9 at 5:19 PM
$22,000bid placed 
TBmore's avatar
TBmore
Sep 9 at 4:41 PM
$21,750bid placed 
RONALDHALL_93qr's avatar
RONALDHALL_93qr
Sep 9 at 4:26 PM
$21,000bid placed 
TBmore's avatar
TBmore
Sep 9 at 3:58 PM
$20,750bid placed 
RONALDHALL_93qr's avatar
RONALDHALL_93qr
Sep 9 at 3:45 PM
$20,000bid placed 
TBmore's avatar
TBmore
Sep 9 at 3:12 PM
$19,000bid placed 
CM_ieqrql's avatar
CM_ieqrql
Sep 9 at 2:59 PM
$18,750bid placed 
TBmore's avatar
TBmore
Sep 9 at 1:04 PM
$18,500bid placed 
DG1521's avatar
DG1521
Sep 9 at 6:13 AM
$17,500bid placed 
RONALDHALL_93qr's avatar
RONALDHALL_93qr
Sep 9 at 5:23 AM
$17,000bid placed 
inpez's avatar
inpez
Sep 9 at 5:17 AM
$16,750bid placed 
RONALDHALL_93qr's avatar
RONALDHALL_93qr
Sep 9 at 4:22 AM
$16,500bid placed 
DG1521's avatar
DG1521
Sep 8 at 9:00 PM
$15,500bid placed 
TBmore's avatar
TBmore
Sep 8 at 2:06 PM
$15,250bid placed 
inpez's avatar
inpez
Sep 8 at 7:42 AM
$14,750bid placed 
TBmore's avatar
TBmore
Sep 7 at 8:49 PM
$14,500bid placed 
DG1521's avatar
DG1521
Sep 6 at 4:01 PM
$13,000bid placed 
LC_e0xx94's avatar
LC_e0xx94
Sep 6 at 3:42 PM
$12,750bid placed 
DG1521's avatar
DG1521
Sep 5 at 4:13 PM
$12,500bid placed 
TBmore's avatar
TBmore
Sep 5 at 3:31 AM
$11,500bid placed 
BigpapaKing's avatar
BigpapaKing
Sep 5 at 2:54 AM
$10,250bid placed 
DG1521's avatar
DG1521
Sep 3 at 7:07 PM
$10,000bid placed 
McKr's avatar
McKr
Sep 3 at 1:16 PM
$9,250bid placed 
DG1521's avatar
DG1521
Sep 2 at 3:16 AM
$9,000bid placed 
JoelCulley_r74z's avatar
JoelCulley_r74z
Sep 2 at 3:12 AM
$8,000bid placed 
DG1521's avatar
DG1521
Sep 1 at 8:59 PM
$7,000bid placed 
JoelCulley_r74z's avatar
JoelCulley_r74z
Sep 1 at 3:26 PM
$6,000bid placed 
JPO17's avatar
JPO17
Sep 1 at 3:16 PM
$4,200bid placed 
JoelCulley_r74z's avatar
JoelCulley_r74z
Sep 1 at 3:05 PM
$4,100bid placed 
JPO17's avatar
JPO17
Sep 1 at 3:00 PM
$4,000bid placed 
JoelCulley_r74z's avatar
JoelCulley_r74z
Sep 1 at 2:57 PM
$3,700bid placed 
JPO17's avatar
JPO17
Sep 1 at 1:53 PM
$3,600bid placed 
NORDICVIKING's avatar
NORDICVIKING
Aug 31 at 1:20 PM
$3,500bid placed 
JRPCorp's avatar
JRPCorp
Aug 31 at 10:43 AM
$3,100bid placed 
NORDICVIKING's avatar
NORDICVIKING
Aug 31 at 3:40 AM
$3,000bid placed 
stevens1240's avatar
stevens1240
Aug 29 at 11:16 AM
$2,900bid placed 
PT_zrhc2f's avatar
PT_zrhc2f
Aug 28 at 7:53 PM
$2,500bid placed 
MER500SL's avatar
MER500SL
Aug 28 at 6:42 PM
$2,000bid placed 
MackSTJ's avatar
MackSTJ
Aug 26 at 7:14 PM
$200bid placed 
Jeff-3kr77yu8's avatar
Jeff-3kr77yu8
Aug 26 at 6:33 PM
$100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026