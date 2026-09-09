Description

Introduced in 2008 as a successor to the Infiniti G35, the luxury G37 combined performance, refinement, and value. By 2013, the G37 had matured into a well-rounded vehicle that appealed to driving enthusiasts and luxury seekers alike. The 2013 G37 IPL (Infiniti Performance Line) variant features a retuned 3.7L V6 engine, an aggressive aerodynamic body kit, upgraded 19-inch wheels, bigger brakes, and a stiffer sport-calibrated suspension.

This ‘13 G37 IPL shows just 3,900 miles and remained with its original owner until earlier this year, when it was acquired by the selling dealer. It is finished in Malbec Black over Graphite leather and is powered by a 3.7-liter VQ37 V6 that was factory rated at 348 horsepower and 276 lb-ft of torque in IPL specification, which propelled the car from 0 to 60 mph in about 5.5 seconds and down the 1320 in less than 14 seconds.

Additional details include IPL-specific bodywork, bi-xenon headlights, fog lights, 19” alloy wheels, four-piston front and two-piston rear calipers, heated seats, Bose sound system, navigation, automatic climate control, and a seven-speed automatic transmission.

This 3,900-Mile 2013 Infiniti G37 IPL Coupe is now offered by the selling dealer with manufacturer’s literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

Offered by Collectible Classics

3,900 miles

IPL trim level

Malbec Black over Graphite leather

3.7-liter VQ37 V6

Seven-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

Sunroof

Rear spoiler

Rear parking sensors

19” alloy wheels

Four-piston front and two-piston rear calipers

Heated seats

Bose sound system

Navigation

Automatic climate control

Servicing & Documentation

Per the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this 2013 Infiniti was sold new and serviced by Holman Infiniti of Maple Shade, New Jersey, under previous ownership.

Photos of paint meter readings are provided in the photo gallery

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Please view the seller-provided imperfections video

Some wear on leather seats

Ownership History

The car was sold new by Holman Infiniti in New Jersey and remained with its original owner until it was acquired by the selling dealer in 2026.

Included Items