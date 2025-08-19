Modified 2013 Ford F-150 SuperCrew King Ranch EcoBoost 4x4 w/Camping Gear
Ending Fri, Sep 18 at 6:45 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced as the luxury flagship of Ford’s bestselling pickup line, the 2013 F-150 King Ranch blended premium craftsmanship with on- and off-road capability.
Rich leather, uplevel power and accessory options, and advanced technology elevated the King Ranch above a work truck, reflecting America’s growing demand for premium pickups. And while Ford also offered a 5.0L V8, the King Ranch’s optional twin-turbo 3.5L EcoBoost V6 made a stout 365 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque, resulting in best in class payload and towing capacity.
This 4x4 example is equipped with the King Ranch Luxury, King Ranch Chrome, and Tow Packages, aggressive exterior styling, a professionally modified engine, and aftermarket camping gear. The 3.5L EcoBoost V6 has been upgraded with larger Borg-Warner turbochargers, an aFe Power intercooler, a cold air intake, and a professional tune from 5 Star Tuning. That power passes through a six-speed automatic to an on-demand four-wheel-drive system.
The exterior has been enhanced with 20” chrome wheels and all-terrain tires, wears a composite ram air style hood, and has been equipped for camping with a WildTop soft shell camper, a Smittybilt XL tent with king size memory foam mattress, and a bed air mattress and carpet kit.
This 2013 Ford F-150 King Ranch SuperCrew 4x4 is now offered in Nebraska with camping gear, a handheld tuner, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a Texas title.
Highlights
2013 F-150 King Ranch 4x4
Bed-mounted WildTop soft-shell camper and Smittybilt XL tent
King Ranch Luxury, King Ranch Chrome, and Tow Packages
Tuxedo Black Metallic with King Ranch Chaparral leather
20” chrome wheels
Moonroof
Modified 3.5L DOHC direct injected twin-turbocharged V6
6-speed automatic transmission with overdrive
Optional 3.55-ratio electronically locking rear axle
Factory Equipment
A digital window sticker can be found in the gallery. Some highlights include:
King Ranch Luxury Package:
Premium interior
Navigation
Power moonroof
HID headlights
Tailgate step
King Ranch Chrome Package:
20-inch chrome wheels (now aftermarket)
Chrome angular step bar
Chrome power folding mirrors
Tow Package:
Upgraded suspension
Hitch
Connector wiring
SuperCrew cab
40/40 bucket seats with flow through console
Fully boxed frame
Coil over front, solid axle rear suspension
Electric power-assisted steering
4-wheel vented disc brakes with ABS
Modifications
Functional ram air hood with hood pins
20” Fuel chrome wheels wearing BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A tires
Larger Borg-Warner turbochargers
aFe Power intercooler and cold air intake system
5 Star Tuning ECM tune with SCT handheld tuner
WildTop soft shell camper
Smittybilt XL tent with king size memory foam mattress
Bed air mattress
Bed carpet kit
Servicing & Documentation
CARFAX reports that the following service was performed:
August 2025:
Oil and filter changed, brake fluid checked, maintenance inspection completed
February 2025:
Brake rotors, calipers, and pads replaced
October 2023:
Turbochargers and intercooler replaced
Control arms and ball joints replaced and alignment performed
Front brake rotors, calipers, and pads replaced
Rear shock absorbers replaced
Oil and filter changed
Seller installed eight MSD coils and spark plugs in 2026
CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Hail dents on roof
Crack in underside of fiberglass hood
Chips in windshield smaller than quarter size
Wear and corrosion on wheels and passenger side center caps missing
Moonroof inoperative, needs new gear mechanism
Wear on seats and driver seat lower plastic piece by seat belt broken
Images detailing the condition of the 2013 Ford F-150 King Ranch are presented in the gallery
The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):
April 2019: Damage reported, minor damage to nose
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 2013 Ford F-150 King Ranch lists registration history in Texas from new.
The seller states, “I bought this truck in 2023 to take camping in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Colorado. I had the aftermarket turbos and intercooler installed later that year, and had new all-terrain tires installed in 2024. It is comfortable on road trips, tows effortlessly with the additional power and torque, and is very capable off-road. The tent and camper are very comfortable with the memory foam mattress, and can sleep up to four people.”
Included Items
2 keys
Owner’s manual
SCT handheld tuner/scan tool
Additional Information
There is a loan on this vehicle. Sale proceeds will be used to satisfy the loan and allow the seller to transfer the title to the winning bidder. Please contact the seller directly with any questions.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.