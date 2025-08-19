Description

Introduced as the luxury flagship of Ford’s bestselling pickup line, the 2013 F-150 King Ranch blended premium craftsmanship with on- and off-road capability.

Rich leather, uplevel power and accessory options, and advanced technology elevated the King Ranch above a work truck, reflecting America’s growing demand for premium pickups. And while Ford also offered a 5.0L V8, the King Ranch’s optional twin-turbo 3.5L EcoBoost V6 made a stout 365 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque, resulting in best in class payload and towing capacity.

This 4x4 example is equipped with the King Ranch Luxury, King Ranch Chrome, and Tow Packages, aggressive exterior styling, a professionally modified engine, and aftermarket camping gear. The 3.5L EcoBoost V6 has been upgraded with larger Borg-Warner turbochargers, an aFe Power intercooler, a cold air intake, and a professional tune from 5 Star Tuning. That power passes through a six-speed automatic to an on-demand four-wheel-drive system.

The exterior has been enhanced with 20” chrome wheels and all-terrain tires, wears a composite ram air style hood, and has been equipped for camping with a WildTop soft shell camper, a Smittybilt XL tent with king size memory foam mattress, and a bed air mattress and carpet kit.

This 2013 Ford F-150 King Ranch SuperCrew 4x4 is now offered in Nebraska with camping gear, a handheld tuner, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a Texas title.

Highlights

2013 F-150 King Ranch 4x4

Bed-mounted WildTop soft-shell camper and Smittybilt XL tent

King Ranch Luxury, King Ranch Chrome, and Tow Packages

Tuxedo Black Metallic with King Ranch Chaparral leather

20” chrome wheels

Moonroof

Modified 3.5L DOHC direct injected twin-turbocharged V6

6-speed automatic transmission with overdrive

Optional 3.55-ratio electronically locking rear axle

Factory Equipment

A digital window sticker can be found in the gallery. Some highlights include:

King Ranch Luxury Package: Premium interior Navigation Power moonroof HID headlights Tailgate step

King Ranch Chrome Package: 20-inch chrome wheels (now aftermarket) Chrome angular step bar Chrome power folding mirrors

Tow Package: Upgraded suspension Hitch Connector wiring

SuperCrew cab

40/40 bucket seats with flow through console

Fully boxed frame

Coil over front, solid axle rear suspension

Electric power-assisted steering

4-wheel vented disc brakes with ABS

Modifications

Functional ram air hood with hood pins

20” Fuel chrome wheels wearing BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A tires

Larger Borg-Warner turbochargers

aFe Power intercooler and cold air intake system

5 Star Tuning ECM tune with SCT handheld tuner

WildTop soft shell camper

Smittybilt XL tent with king size memory foam mattress

Bed air mattress

Bed carpet kit

Servicing & Documentation

CARFAX reports that the following service was performed:

August 2025: Oil and filter changed, brake fluid checked, maintenance inspection completed

February 2025: Brake rotors, calipers, and pads replaced

October 2023: Turbochargers and intercooler replaced Control arms and ball joints replaced and alignment performed Front brake rotors, calipers, and pads replaced Rear shock absorbers replaced Oil and filter changed

Seller installed eight MSD coils and spark plugs in 2026

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Hail dents on roof

Crack in underside of fiberglass hood

Chips in windshield smaller than quarter size

Wear and corrosion on wheels and passenger side center caps missing

Moonroof inoperative, needs new gear mechanism

Wear on seats and driver seat lower plastic piece by seat belt broken

Images detailing the condition of the 2013 Ford F-150 King Ranch are presented in the gallery

The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details): April 2019: Damage reported, minor damage to nose



Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 2013 Ford F-150 King Ranch lists registration history in Texas from new.

The seller states, “I bought this truck in 2023 to take camping in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Colorado. I had the aftermarket turbos and intercooler installed later that year, and had new all-terrain tires installed in 2024. It is comfortable on road trips, tows effortlessly with the additional power and torque, and is very capable off-road. The tent and camper are very comfortable with the memory foam mattress, and can sleep up to four people.”

Included Items

2 keys

Owner’s manual

SCT handheld tuner/scan tool

Additional Information

There is a loan on this vehicle. Sale proceeds will be used to satisfy the loan and allow the seller to transfer the title to the winning bidder. Please contact the seller directly with any questions.