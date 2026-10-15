Auction ended.

16k-Mile 2013 Bentley Continental GT Speed Mulliner

Collectible Classics
Bid to $43,750 on 10/15/26
Result
16k-Mile 2013 Bentley Continental GT Speed Mulliner
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (217)

Ending Thu, Oct 15 at 6:19 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VINSCBFC7ZA8DC083450
Mileage indicated16,300 Miles
LocationDouglassville, Pennsylvania
EngineTwin-Turbocharged 6.0L W12
DrivetrainAWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

Bentley introduced the second-generation Continental GT for 2011, and the GT Speed followed for 2013 as the fastest production Bentley built to that point. Its twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 was uprated to 616 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, and for the first time the W12 was paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. Power went to all four wheels through a system with a 40:60 front-to-rear torque split, and Bentley quoted a top speed of 205 mph. The GT Speed also rode 10 millimeters lower than the standard GT on stiffer springs, anti-roll bars, and bushings, and it came with the Mulliner Driving Specification as standard.

This GT Speed is finished in black over black leather with red stitching and carbon-fiber veneers. Equipment includes 21" Speed wheels, red brake calipers, air suspension with electronically controlled damping, heated, ventilated, and massaging front seats, and navigation. The car was imported to the U.S. from Germany in late 2012, titled new in Illinois in February 2013, and later imported again from Finland in December 2018.

Its most recent services include a Bentley dealer maintenance inspection in September 2025 and an engine oil change in October 2025. The odometer now shows approximately 16,250 miles.

This 2013 Bentley Continental GT Speed is now offered by the selling dealer with service records, an owner's manual, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

  • Twin-turbocharged 6.0L W12 rated at 616 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque

  • ZF eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive

  • Black over black leather with red stitching

  • Mulliner Driving Specification

  • Approximately 16,250 miles shown

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 21" Speed wheels

  • Red brake calipers

  • Air suspension with electronically controlled damping

  • Variable-assist steering

  • Bi-xenon headlights

  • Park Distance Control

  • Heated, ventilated, and massaging power front seats with memory

  • Carbon-fiber veneers

  • Breitling clock

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Touchscreen infotainment with navigation and CD changer

  • Mulliner Driving Specification

    • Quilted and perforated leather

    • Bentley-logo headrest embroidery

    • Drilled alloy sport pedals

Servicing and Documentation

  • Photos of paint-meter readings are included in the gallery

  • Engine oil was changed in October 2025

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • Bubbling on the lower rear corner of the passenger's door (see photo gallery)

  • Finish imperfections on the body (see photo gallery)

Ownership History

This 2013 Bentley Continental GT was recently acquired by the selling dealer. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Illinois, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania title and registration history. It also shows the car was imported to the U.S. from Finland in December 2018.

Included Items

  • Service records

  • Manufacturer's literature

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

16k-Mile 2013 Bentley Continental GT Speed Mulliner

Last bid
Edward_Cabrera
Edward_Cabrera
$43,750
Seller
collectibleclassics
collectibleclassics
EndedOct 15, 2026 at 6:19 PM UTC
Bids62
Views12,667

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