Description

Bentley introduced the second-generation Continental GT for 2011, and the GT Speed followed for 2013 as the fastest production Bentley built to that point. Its twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 was uprated to 616 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, and for the first time the W12 was paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. Power went to all four wheels through a system with a 40:60 front-to-rear torque split, and Bentley quoted a top speed of 205 mph. The GT Speed also rode 10 millimeters lower than the standard GT on stiffer springs, anti-roll bars, and bushings, and it came with the Mulliner Driving Specification as standard.

This GT Speed is finished in black over black leather with red stitching and carbon-fiber veneers. Equipment includes 21" Speed wheels, red brake calipers, air suspension with electronically controlled damping, heated, ventilated, and massaging front seats, and navigation. The car was imported to the U.S. from Germany in late 2012, titled new in Illinois in February 2013, and later imported again from Finland in December 2018.

Its most recent services include a Bentley dealer maintenance inspection in September 2025 and an engine oil change in October 2025. The odometer now shows approximately 16,250 miles.

This 2013 Bentley Continental GT Speed is now offered by the selling dealer with service records, an owner's manual, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

Twin-turbocharged 6.0L W12 rated at 616 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque

ZF eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive

Black over black leather with red stitching

Mulliner Driving Specification

Approximately 16,250 miles shown

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

21" Speed wheels

Red brake calipers

Air suspension with electronically controlled damping

Variable-assist steering

Bi-xenon headlights

Park Distance Control

Heated, ventilated, and massaging power front seats with memory

Carbon-fiber veneers

Breitling clock

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Touchscreen infotainment with navigation and CD changer

Mulliner Driving Specification Quilted and perforated leather Bentley-logo headrest embroidery Drilled alloy sport pedals



Servicing and Documentation

Photos of paint-meter readings are included in the gallery

Engine oil was changed in October 2025

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Bubbling on the lower rear corner of the passenger's door (see photo gallery)

Finish imperfections on the body (see photo gallery)

Ownership History

This 2013 Bentley Continental GT was recently acquired by the selling dealer. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Illinois, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania title and registration history. It also shows the car was imported to the U.S. from Finland in December 2018.

Included Items