16k-Mile 2013 Bentley Continental GT Speed Mulliner
Ending Thu, Oct 15 at 6:19 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
Bentley introduced the second-generation Continental GT for 2011, and the GT Speed followed for 2013 as the fastest production Bentley built to that point. Its twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 was uprated to 616 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, and for the first time the W12 was paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. Power went to all four wheels through a system with a 40:60 front-to-rear torque split, and Bentley quoted a top speed of 205 mph. The GT Speed also rode 10 millimeters lower than the standard GT on stiffer springs, anti-roll bars, and bushings, and it came with the Mulliner Driving Specification as standard.
This GT Speed is finished in black over black leather with red stitching and carbon-fiber veneers. Equipment includes 21" Speed wheels, red brake calipers, air suspension with electronically controlled damping, heated, ventilated, and massaging front seats, and navigation. The car was imported to the U.S. from Germany in late 2012, titled new in Illinois in February 2013, and later imported again from Finland in December 2018.
Its most recent services include a Bentley dealer maintenance inspection in September 2025 and an engine oil change in October 2025. The odometer now shows approximately 16,250 miles.
This 2013 Bentley Continental GT Speed is now offered by the selling dealer with service records, an owner's manual, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.
Highlights
Twin-turbocharged 6.0L W12 rated at 616 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque
ZF eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive
Black over black leather with red stitching
Mulliner Driving Specification
Approximately 16,250 miles shown
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
21" Speed wheels
Red brake calipers
Air suspension with electronically controlled damping
Variable-assist steering
Bi-xenon headlights
Park Distance Control
Heated, ventilated, and massaging power front seats with memory
Carbon-fiber veneers
Breitling clock
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Touchscreen infotainment with navigation and CD changer
Mulliner Driving Specification
Quilted and perforated leather
Bentley-logo headrest embroidery
Drilled alloy sport pedals
Servicing and Documentation
Photos of paint-meter readings are included in the gallery
Engine oil was changed in October 2025
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Bubbling on the lower rear corner of the passenger's door (see photo gallery)
Finish imperfections on the body (see photo gallery)
Ownership History
This 2013 Bentley Continental GT was recently acquired by the selling dealer. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Illinois, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania title and registration history. It also shows the car was imported to the U.S. from Finland in December 2018.
Included Items
Service records
Manufacturer's literature
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.