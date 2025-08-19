Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for the 2011 model year, the second-generation Porsche Cayenne demonstrated that a luxury SUV could deliver sports-car-inspired performance without sacrificing comfort, practicality, or off-road capability. By 2012, the Cayenne S occupied the sweet spot of the lineup, pairing Porsche's naturally aspirated 4.8-liter V8 with an advanced all-wheel-drive system and an extensive list of luxury and performance features. As enthusiasm for premium modern-classic German performance vehicles continues to expand, naturally aspirated V8-powered Porsche SUVs have earned increasing appreciation for their blend of performance, usability, and character.

This 2012 Porsche Cayenne S is powered by a 4.8-liter AJ16 V8 factory rated at 400 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, paired with an eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system. Finished in Sand White over Espresso and Cognac Natural Leather interior, the truck was optioned with the Premium Package Plus and features 19-inch Cayenne Design II wheels, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) with adjustable air suspension, heated and ventilated 14-way power front seats, heated rear seats, ParkAssist, Porsche Entry & Drive, PCM navigation, and a Bose sound system.

Exterior equipment includes a power sunroof, front and rear ParkAssist, fog lights, LED taillights, and a receiver hitch. The cabin features Espresso Natural Leather upholstery on the dashboard and center console, Cognac Natural Leather seating surfaces, Walnut wood trim, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, and a wood and leather-rimmed steering wheel. An aftermarket phone-projection display for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto has been installed.

This Cayenne was acquired by the seller in 2023, and the Michelin Pilot Sport tires have been installed under current ownership.

This 2012 Porsche Cayenne S is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

4.8L V8 paired with an 8-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission

All-wheel-drive system with locking center differential

Finished in Sand White over full Espresso & Cognac Natural Leather interior

Premium Package Plus, PASM suspension, and Bose sound system

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

19” Cayenne Design II alloy wheels and ventilated disc brakes

Heated and ventilated 14-way power-adjustable front seats

Driver memory package and heated rear seats

Espresso & Cognac Natural Leather interior with walnut wood trim

Front and rear ParkAssist, rearview camera, and cruise control

Porsche Entry & Drive

Rear window defroster

Power sunroof and Dual-zone automatic climate control

Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with navigation

Bose AM/FM/CD stereo sound system

LED lights

Receiver hitch

Extended-range fuel tank

Modifications

Carpuride display for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

Michelin Pilot Sport All Season tires (installed in 2024)

Shock tower bushings replaced

Front fascia refinished

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report records the following recent service entries:

July 2026: Oil and filter changed

October 2024: Four-wheel alignment performed

April 2023: Cooling system serviced and electrical system checked

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

Driver's seat exhibits wear on bolster

Front fascia has been repainted

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in South Dakota, North Dakota, Arizona, California, and Michigan.