2012 Porsche Cayenne S

No reserve
4 days
$6,843
2012 Porsche Cayenne S
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Ending Mon, Sep 14 at 7:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWP1AB2A29CLA41609
Mileage indicated83,000 Miles
LocationTraverse City, Michigan
Engine4.8L V8
DrivetrainAWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSUV
Exterior colorSand White
Interior colorEspresso & Cognac
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for the 2011 model year, the second-generation Porsche Cayenne demonstrated that a luxury SUV could deliver sports-car-inspired performance without sacrificing comfort, practicality, or off-road capability. By 2012, the Cayenne S occupied the sweet spot of the lineup, pairing Porsche's naturally aspirated 4.8-liter V8 with an advanced all-wheel-drive system and an extensive list of luxury and performance features. As enthusiasm for premium modern-classic German performance vehicles continues to expand, naturally aspirated V8-powered Porsche SUVs have earned increasing appreciation for their blend of performance, usability, and character.

This 2012 Porsche Cayenne S is powered by a 4.8-liter AJ16 V8 factory rated at 400 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, paired with an eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system. Finished in Sand White over Espresso and Cognac Natural Leather interior, the truck was optioned with the Premium Package Plus and features 19-inch Cayenne Design II wheels, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) with adjustable air suspension, heated and ventilated 14-way power front seats, heated rear seats, ParkAssist, Porsche Entry & Drive, PCM navigation, and a Bose sound system.

Exterior equipment includes a power sunroof, front and rear ParkAssist, fog lights, LED taillights, and a receiver hitch. The cabin features Espresso Natural Leather upholstery on the dashboard and center console, Cognac Natural Leather seating surfaces, Walnut wood trim, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, and a wood and leather-rimmed steering wheel. An aftermarket phone-projection display for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto has been installed.

This Cayenne was acquired by the seller in 2023, and the Michelin Pilot Sport tires have been installed under current ownership.

This 2012 Porsche Cayenne S is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 4.8L V8 paired with an 8-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission

  • All-wheel-drive system with locking center differential

  • Finished in Sand White over full Espresso & Cognac Natural Leather interior

  • Premium Package Plus, PASM suspension, and Bose sound system

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 19” Cayenne Design II alloy wheels and ventilated disc brakes

  • Heated and ventilated 14-way power-adjustable front seats

  • Driver memory package and heated rear seats

  • Espresso & Cognac Natural Leather interior with walnut wood trim

  • Front and rear ParkAssist, rearview camera, and cruise control

  • Porsche Entry & Drive

  • Rear window defroster

  • Power sunroof and Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with navigation

  • Bose AM/FM/CD stereo sound system

  • LED lights

  • Receiver hitch

  • Extended-range fuel tank

Modifications

  • Carpuride display for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

  • Michelin Pilot Sport All Season tires (installed in 2024)

  • Shock tower bushings replaced

  • Front fascia refinished

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report records the following recent service entries:

  • July 2026: Oil and filter changed

  • October 2024: Four-wheel alignment performed

  • April 2023: Cooling system serviced and electrical system checked

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

  • Driver's seat exhibits wear on bolster

  • Front fascia has been repainted

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in South Dakota, North Dakota, Arizona, California, and Michigan.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2012 Porsche Cayenne S · No reserve

Current bid
JDBrown1204
JDBrown1204
$6,843
Seller
DA_p2xsye
DA_p2xsye
EndingMon, Sep 14 at 7:00 PM UTC
Bids8
Views2,676

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JDBrown1204
Sep 9 at 7:48 PM
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