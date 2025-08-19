6k-Mile 2012 Morgan 3-Wheeler

5 days
$15,003
6k-Mile 2012 Morgan 3-Wheeler
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Ending Wed, Sep 16 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSA9M32857CP202283
Mileage indicated5,900 Miles
LocationColorado Springs, Colorado
Engine1,979cc S&S Cycle V-Twin
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleMotorcycle, Convertible
Exterior colorMetallic Burgundy
Interior colorCognac
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

2012 Morgan 3-Wheeler-Drive By
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2012 Morgan 3-Wheeler-Cold Start
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Description

Few modern vehicles capture the spirit of motoring's earliest days quite like the Morgan 3-Wheeler. Introduced in 2011 as a modern interpretation of Morgan's prewar cyclecars, the model combines partially-exposed mechanicals, lightweight construction, and open-air driving. Powered by a large-displacement V-twin mounted ahead of the front axle and paired with a manual transmission, the 3-Wheeler delivers an experience that is equal parts motorcycle and sports car.

This 2012 Morgan 3-Wheeler is a right-hand-drive example powered by a fuel-injected 1,979cc S&S X-Wedge air-cooled V-twin paired with a Mazda Miata-derived five-speed manual transmission. Finished in metallic burgundy over cognac leather upholstery, the vehicle features twin Brooklands-style windscreens, polished dual exhaust pipes, wire-spoke front wheels, center-lock wheel hubs, a quick-release wood-rimmed steering wheel, and VDO instrumentation.

This 2012 Morgan 3-Wheeler is now offered with tools on dealer consignment in Colorado with a clean Massachusetts title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

  • Right-hand-drive example showing approximately 5,900 miles

  • 1,979cc S&S X-Wedge V-twin paired with a 5-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in metallic burgundy over cognac leather upholstery

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Electronic fuel injection

  • Front discs and rear drum brake

  • Rear-wheel drive

  • Dual exhaust system

  • Outboard-mounted headlights

  • Twin Brooklands-style windscreens

  • Black-finished roll hoops

  • Chrome side mirrors

  • Center-lock wheel hubs

  • 19” wire-spoke front wheels and 15” rear wheel

  • Quick-release wood-rimmed steering wheel

  • VDO instrumentation

  • Aircraft-style toggle switches

  • Under-dash power outlet

  • Rear storage compartment

Modifications

  • Bolt-in frame-strengthening K-brace

Servicing

From the seller: “To our knowledge, this Morgan remains highly original, with no known modifications or deviations from its factory specification with the exception of the K-brace installed under prior ownership. The paint presents well with only minor scratches consistent with normal use. As far as we can tell, it needs nothing to be enjoyed and is ready to drive.”

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report starts in 2015 and shows Massachusetts registration history.

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

  • Some scratches consistent with age and mileage

  • Tires are older and may need replacing

Included Items

  • Hub wrench and lead hammer

  • Tire inflator and spare tire tubes

  • Owner's manual and toolkit

  • Touch-up paint

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

6k-Mile 2012 Morgan 3-Wheeler

Current bid
Sumtingwong
Sumtingwong
$15,003
Seller
Tradefreak
Tradefreak
EndingWed, Sep 16 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids7
Views3,760

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Sumtingwong
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