Description

Few modern vehicles capture the spirit of motoring's earliest days quite like the Morgan 3-Wheeler. Introduced in 2011 as a modern interpretation of Morgan's prewar cyclecars, the model combines partially-exposed mechanicals, lightweight construction, and open-air driving. Powered by a large-displacement V-twin mounted ahead of the front axle and paired with a manual transmission, the 3-Wheeler delivers an experience that is equal parts motorcycle and sports car.

This 2012 Morgan 3-Wheeler is a right-hand-drive example powered by a fuel-injected 1,979cc S&S X-Wedge air-cooled V-twin paired with a Mazda Miata-derived five-speed manual transmission. Finished in metallic burgundy over cognac leather upholstery, the vehicle features twin Brooklands-style windscreens, polished dual exhaust pipes, wire-spoke front wheels, center-lock wheel hubs, a quick-release wood-rimmed steering wheel, and VDO instrumentation.

This 2012 Morgan 3-Wheeler is now offered with tools on dealer consignment in Colorado with a clean Massachusetts title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

Right-hand-drive example showing approximately 5,900 miles

1,979cc S&S X-Wedge V-twin paired with a 5-speed manual transmission

Finished in metallic burgundy over cognac leather upholstery

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Electronic fuel injection

Front discs and rear drum brake

Rear-wheel drive

Dual exhaust system

Outboard-mounted headlights

Twin Brooklands-style windscreens

Black-finished roll hoops

Chrome side mirrors

Center-lock wheel hubs

19” wire-spoke front wheels and 15” rear wheel

Quick-release wood-rimmed steering wheel

VDO instrumentation

Aircraft-style toggle switches

Under-dash power outlet

Rear storage compartment

Modifications

Bolt-in frame-strengthening K-brace

Servicing

From the seller: “To our knowledge, this Morgan remains highly original, with no known modifications or deviations from its factory specification with the exception of the K-brace installed under prior ownership. The paint presents well with only minor scratches consistent with normal use. As far as we can tell, it needs nothing to be enjoyed and is ready to drive.”

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report starts in 2015 and shows Massachusetts registration history.

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

Some scratches consistent with age and mileage

Tires are older and may need replacing

Included Items