6k-Mile 2012 Morgan 3-Wheeler
Ending Wed, Sep 16 at 6:25 PM UTC
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Description
Few modern vehicles capture the spirit of motoring's earliest days quite like the Morgan 3-Wheeler. Introduced in 2011 as a modern interpretation of Morgan's prewar cyclecars, the model combines partially-exposed mechanicals, lightweight construction, and open-air driving. Powered by a large-displacement V-twin mounted ahead of the front axle and paired with a manual transmission, the 3-Wheeler delivers an experience that is equal parts motorcycle and sports car.
This 2012 Morgan 3-Wheeler is a right-hand-drive example powered by a fuel-injected 1,979cc S&S X-Wedge air-cooled V-twin paired with a Mazda Miata-derived five-speed manual transmission. Finished in metallic burgundy over cognac leather upholstery, the vehicle features twin Brooklands-style windscreens, polished dual exhaust pipes, wire-spoke front wheels, center-lock wheel hubs, a quick-release wood-rimmed steering wheel, and VDO instrumentation.
This 2012 Morgan 3-Wheeler is now offered with tools on dealer consignment in Colorado with a clean Massachusetts title in the current owner’s name.
Highlights
Right-hand-drive example showing approximately 5,900 miles
1,979cc S&S X-Wedge V-twin paired with a 5-speed manual transmission
Finished in metallic burgundy over cognac leather upholstery
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Electronic fuel injection
Front discs and rear drum brake
Rear-wheel drive
Dual exhaust system
Outboard-mounted headlights
Twin Brooklands-style windscreens
Black-finished roll hoops
Chrome side mirrors
Center-lock wheel hubs
19” wire-spoke front wheels and 15” rear wheel
Quick-release wood-rimmed steering wheel
VDO instrumentation
Aircraft-style toggle switches
Under-dash power outlet
Rear storage compartment
Modifications
Bolt-in frame-strengthening K-brace
Servicing
From the seller: “To our knowledge, this Morgan remains highly original, with no known modifications or deviations from its factory specification with the exception of the K-brace installed under prior ownership. The paint presents well with only minor scratches consistent with normal use. As far as we can tell, it needs nothing to be enjoyed and is ready to drive.”
Ownership History
The CARFAX Vehicle History Report starts in 2015 and shows Massachusetts registration history.
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage
Some scratches consistent with age and mileage
Tires are older and may need replacing
Included Items
Hub wrench and lead hammer
Tire inflator and spare tire tubes
Owner's manual and toolkit
Touch-up paint
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.