Description

Developed under BMW's ownership of Land Rover and further refined following Ford's acquisition, the L322-generation Range Rover was easily the brand's most aspirational effort to date. It discarded the conventional body-on-frame, solid-axle setup of its predecessors in favor of a stiff monocoque and a fully independent, air-sprung suspension. Overhauled several times during its decade-plus run, the model saw its final update for 2010 with fresh exterior styling and a pair of new 5.0L V8 engine offerings.

This 2012 Range Rover comes from the final year of L322 production. It's finished in Santorini Black over a black leather interior with piano black trim. Power comes from a naturally aspirated 5.0L V8, which was rated at 375 hp when new. A six-speed automatic gearbox and a two-speed transfer case direct power to all four wheels, and the truck features various drive modes selectable via the Terrain Response knob on the center console. This L322 rides on 20-inch alloy wheels wearing Michelin rubber.

Equipment fitted to this example includes a digital instrument cluster, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, multi-zone automatic climate control, and a Harman Kardon Logic7 HD audio system.

First delivered to Hornburg Jaguar-Land Rover in Santa Monica, California, this 2012 L322 Range Rover remained registered in the Western U.S. until its acquisition by the selling dealer in Pennsylvania earlier in 2026. It now displays just over 47,00 miles.

This 2012 Land Rover Range Rover HSE is now offered by the selling dealer with manufacturer's literature, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

Offered by Collectible Classics

Finished in Santorini Black over black leather

5.0L V8

Terrain Response System

20" alloy wheels

Factory Equipment

Leather upholstery

Power-adjustable front seats with memory

Digital instrument cluster

Harman Kardon Logic7 HD audio

Heated and cooled front seats

Heated rear seats

Heated steering wheel

Multi-zone automatic climate control

Power moonroof

Servicing

According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:

May 2026: 45,000-mile service performed Antifreeze/coolant flushed/changed Four tires balanced and rotated Four-wheel alignment performed Front brake pads and rotor(s) replaced Fuel system cleaned/serviced Intake manifold gasket(s) replaced Oil and filter changed

November 2024: Oil and filter changed

April 2023: Brake fluid flushed/changed Front brake pads and rotor(s) repalced Oil and filter changed



Known Imperfections

Please view the seller-provided "Imperfections" video

Some wear on leather upholstery

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): March 2016: Damage reported; minor damage to rear



Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists California, Utah, and Pennsylvania registration history.

Included Items