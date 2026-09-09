Auction ended.

47k-Mile 2012 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

Collectible Classics
Bid to $15,500 on 09/09/26
Result
47k-Mile 2012 Land Rover Range Rover HSE
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Ended Sep 09, 2026 at 6:07 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSALMF1D4XCA393631
Mileage indicated47,300 Miles
LocationKing of Prussia, Pennsylvania
Engine5.0L V8
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSUV
Exterior colorSantorini Black
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

Developed under BMW's ownership of Land Rover and further refined following Ford's acquisition, the L322-generation Range Rover was easily the brand's most aspirational effort to date. It discarded the conventional body-on-frame, solid-axle setup of its predecessors in favor of a stiff monocoque and a fully independent, air-sprung suspension. Overhauled several times during its decade-plus run, the model saw its final update for 2010 with fresh exterior styling and a pair of new 5.0L V8 engine offerings.

This 2012 Range Rover comes from the final year of L322 production. It's finished in Santorini Black over a black leather interior with piano black trim. Power comes from a naturally aspirated 5.0L V8, which was rated at 375 hp when new. A six-speed automatic gearbox and a two-speed transfer case direct power to all four wheels, and the truck features various drive modes selectable via the Terrain Response knob on the center console. This L322 rides on 20-inch alloy wheels wearing Michelin rubber.

Equipment fitted to this example includes a digital instrument cluster, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, multi-zone automatic climate control, and a Harman Kardon Logic7 HD audio system.

First delivered to Hornburg Jaguar-Land Rover in Santa Monica, California, this 2012 L322 Range Rover remained registered in the Western U.S. until its acquisition by the selling dealer in Pennsylvania earlier in 2026. It now displays just over 47,00 miles.

This 2012 Land Rover Range Rover HSE is now offered by the selling dealer with manufacturer's literature, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

  • Offered by Collectible Classics

  • Finished in Santorini Black over black leather

  • 5.0L V8

  • Terrain Response System

  • 20" alloy wheels

Factory Equipment

  • Leather upholstery

  • Power-adjustable front seats with memory

  • Digital instrument cluster

  • Harman Kardon Logic7 HD audio

  • Heated and cooled front seats

  • Heated rear seats

  • Heated steering wheel

  • Multi-zone automatic climate control

  • Power moonroof

Servicing

According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:

  • May 2026:

    • 45,000-mile service performed

    • Antifreeze/coolant flushed/changed

    • Four tires balanced and rotated

    • Four-wheel alignment performed

    • Front brake pads and rotor(s) replaced

    • Fuel system cleaned/serviced

    • Intake manifold gasket(s) replaced

    • Oil and filter changed

  • November 2024:

    • Oil and filter changed

  • April 2023:

    • Brake fluid flushed/changed

    • Front brake pads and rotor(s) repalced

    • Oil and filter changed

Known Imperfections

  • Please view the seller-provided "Imperfections" video

  • Some wear on leather upholstery

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • March 2016: Damage reported; minor damage to rear

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists California, Utah, and Pennsylvania registration history.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer's literature

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

47k-Mile 2012 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

Last bid
DT_o1htmm
DT_o1htmm
$15,500
Seller
collectibleclassics
collectibleclassics
EndedSep 09, 2026 at 6:07 PM UTC
Bids28
Views7,631

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DT_o1htmm
Sep 9 at 6:05 PM
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