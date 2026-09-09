47k-Mile 2012 Land Rover Range Rover HSE
Ended Sep 09, 2026 at 6:07 PM UTC
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Description
Developed under BMW's ownership of Land Rover and further refined following Ford's acquisition, the L322-generation Range Rover was easily the brand's most aspirational effort to date. It discarded the conventional body-on-frame, solid-axle setup of its predecessors in favor of a stiff monocoque and a fully independent, air-sprung suspension. Overhauled several times during its decade-plus run, the model saw its final update for 2010 with fresh exterior styling and a pair of new 5.0L V8 engine offerings.
This 2012 Range Rover comes from the final year of L322 production. It's finished in Santorini Black over a black leather interior with piano black trim. Power comes from a naturally aspirated 5.0L V8, which was rated at 375 hp when new. A six-speed automatic gearbox and a two-speed transfer case direct power to all four wheels, and the truck features various drive modes selectable via the Terrain Response knob on the center console. This L322 rides on 20-inch alloy wheels wearing Michelin rubber.
Equipment fitted to this example includes a digital instrument cluster, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, multi-zone automatic climate control, and a Harman Kardon Logic7 HD audio system.
First delivered to Hornburg Jaguar-Land Rover in Santa Monica, California, this 2012 L322 Range Rover remained registered in the Western U.S. until its acquisition by the selling dealer in Pennsylvania earlier in 2026. It now displays just over 47,00 miles.
This 2012 Land Rover Range Rover HSE is now offered by the selling dealer with manufacturer's literature, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.
Highlights
Offered by Collectible Classics
Finished in Santorini Black over black leather
5.0L V8
Terrain Response System
20" alloy wheels
Factory Equipment
Leather upholstery
Power-adjustable front seats with memory
Digital instrument cluster
Harman Kardon Logic7 HD audio
Heated and cooled front seats
Heated rear seats
Heated steering wheel
Multi-zone automatic climate control
Power moonroof
Servicing
According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:
May 2026:
45,000-mile service performed
Antifreeze/coolant flushed/changed
Four tires balanced and rotated
Four-wheel alignment performed
Front brake pads and rotor(s) replaced
Fuel system cleaned/serviced
Intake manifold gasket(s) replaced
Oil and filter changed
November 2024:
Oil and filter changed
April 2023:
Brake fluid flushed/changed
Front brake pads and rotor(s) repalced
Oil and filter changed
Known Imperfections
Please view the seller-provided "Imperfections" video
Some wear on leather upholstery
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
March 2016: Damage reported; minor damage to rear
Ownership History
The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists California, Utah, and Pennsylvania registration history.
Included Items
Manufacturer's literature
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.