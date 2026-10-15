Description

Introduced for 2010, the facelifted L322-generation Range Rover Supercharged represented the pinnacle of Land Rover's flagship luxury SUV lineup. Combining traditional off-road capability with modern luxury and performance, the Supercharged model featured a factory rated 510-horsepower supercharged V8, height-adjustable air suspension, Terrain Response technology, and a premium interior equipped with the latest amenities. The result was a vehicle equally capable of long-distance touring and traversing challenging terrain.

This 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged is powered by a supercharged 5.0-liter AJ133 V8 sending power to all four wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission, a dual-range transfer case, an electronic center differential, and a locking rear differential. Finished in Fuji White over Ivory leather upholstery, the SUV is equipped with the Rear Seat Entertainment Package, gloss-black 20-inch Style 11 alloy wheels, a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear outboard seats, navigation, a surround-view camera system, a Harman Kardon Logic7 sound system, and more as outlined below.

Showing approximately 46,000 miles, this Range Rover received an oil and filter change in 2025 and a windshield washer system repair in preparation for the sale.

This 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged is now offered by the selling dealer with an owner’s manual, factory literature, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

Showing approximately 46,000 miles

Supercharged 5.0L AJ133 V8

Six-speed automatic transmission

Full-time four-wheel drive

Fuji White over Ivory leather upholstery

Factory Equipment

Dual-range transfer case

Electronic center differential

Locking rear differential

Terrain Response system

Height-adjustable air suspension

Hill Descent Control

Four-wheel ventilated disc brakes

Adaptive xenon headlights with washers

Fog lights

Receiver hitch

Parking sensors

20" Style 11 alloy wheels

Power sunroof

Rear Seat Entertainment Package

Heated steering wheel

Heated and ventilated front seats

Heated rear outboard seats

Four-zone automatic climate control

Navigation system

Rearview camera

Surround-view camera system

Harman Kardon Logic7 sound system

Push-button start

Keyless entry

Rear Seat Entertainment Package

Heated and ventilated front seats

Heated rear outboard seats

Surround-view camera system

Harman Kardon Logic7 audio system

Servicing & Documentation

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the vehicle received an oil and oil filter change in May 2026.

According to the selling dealer, the windshield washer system was repaired in preparation for the sale.

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

Exterior imperfections are highlighted in the gallery

Paint-meter readings are provided in the gallery

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

August 2014: Damage reported: minor damage

Damage to left front

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in California, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.

Included Items