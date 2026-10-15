46k-Mile 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged
Ending Thu, Oct 15 at 6:34 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for 2010, the facelifted L322-generation Range Rover Supercharged represented the pinnacle of Land Rover's flagship luxury SUV lineup. Combining traditional off-road capability with modern luxury and performance, the Supercharged model featured a factory rated 510-horsepower supercharged V8, height-adjustable air suspension, Terrain Response technology, and a premium interior equipped with the latest amenities. The result was a vehicle equally capable of long-distance touring and traversing challenging terrain.
This 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged is powered by a supercharged 5.0-liter AJ133 V8 sending power to all four wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission, a dual-range transfer case, an electronic center differential, and a locking rear differential. Finished in Fuji White over Ivory leather upholstery, the SUV is equipped with the Rear Seat Entertainment Package, gloss-black 20-inch Style 11 alloy wheels, a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear outboard seats, navigation, a surround-view camera system, a Harman Kardon Logic7 sound system, and more as outlined below.
Showing approximately 46,000 miles, this Range Rover received an oil and filter change in 2025 and a windshield washer system repair in preparation for the sale.
This 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged is now offered by the selling dealer with an owner’s manual, factory literature, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.
Highlights
Showing approximately 46,000 miles
Supercharged 5.0L AJ133 V8
Six-speed automatic transmission
Full-time four-wheel drive
Fuji White over Ivory leather upholstery
Factory Equipment
Dual-range transfer case
Electronic center differential
Locking rear differential
Terrain Response system
Height-adjustable air suspension
Hill Descent Control
Four-wheel ventilated disc brakes
Adaptive xenon headlights with washers
Fog lights
Receiver hitch
Parking sensors
20" Style 11 alloy wheels
Power sunroof
Rear Seat Entertainment Package
Heated steering wheel
Heated and ventilated front seats
Heated rear outboard seats
Four-zone automatic climate control
Navigation system
Rearview camera
Surround-view camera system
Harman Kardon Logic7 sound system
Push-button start
Keyless entry
Rear Seat Entertainment Package
Heated and ventilated front seats
Heated rear outboard seats
Surround-view camera system
Harman Kardon Logic7 audio system
Servicing & Documentation
According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the vehicle received an oil and oil filter change in May 2026.
According to the selling dealer, the windshield washer system was repaired in preparation for the sale.
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage
Exterior imperfections are highlighted in the gallery
Paint-meter readings are provided in the gallery
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
August 2014: Damage reported: minor damage
Damage to left front
Ownership History
The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in California, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.
Included Items
Owner's manuals and factory literature
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.