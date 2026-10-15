Auction ended.

46k-Mile 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

Collectible Classics
Bid to $19,500 on 10/15/26
Result
46k-Mile 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged
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All photos (357)

Ending Thu, Oct 15 at 6:34 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VINSALMF1E44CA373146
Mileage indicated46,000 Miles
LocationDouglassville, Pennsylvania
Engine5.0L AJ133 V8
DrivetrainAWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSUV
Exterior colorFuji White
Interior colorIvory
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

Introduced for 2010, the facelifted L322-generation Range Rover Supercharged represented the pinnacle of Land Rover's flagship luxury SUV lineup. Combining traditional off-road capability with modern luxury and performance, the Supercharged model featured a factory rated 510-horsepower supercharged V8, height-adjustable air suspension, Terrain Response technology, and a premium interior equipped with the latest amenities. The result was a vehicle equally capable of long-distance touring and traversing challenging terrain.

This 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged is powered by a supercharged 5.0-liter AJ133 V8 sending power to all four wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission, a dual-range transfer case, an electronic center differential, and a locking rear differential. Finished in Fuji White over Ivory leather upholstery, the SUV is equipped with the Rear Seat Entertainment Package, gloss-black 20-inch Style 11 alloy wheels, a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear outboard seats, navigation, a surround-view camera system, a Harman Kardon Logic7 sound system, and more as outlined below.

Showing approximately 46,000 miles, this Range Rover received an oil and filter change in 2025 and a windshield washer system repair in preparation for the sale.

This 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged is now offered by the selling dealer with an owner’s manual, factory literature, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

  • Showing approximately 46,000 miles

  • Supercharged 5.0L AJ133 V8

  • Six-speed automatic transmission

  • Full-time four-wheel drive

  • Fuji White over Ivory leather upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Dual-range transfer case

  • Electronic center differential

  • Locking rear differential

  • Terrain Response system

  • Height-adjustable air suspension

  • Hill Descent Control

  • Four-wheel ventilated disc brakes

  • Adaptive xenon headlights with washers

  • Fog lights

  • Receiver hitch

  • Parking sensors

  • 20" Style 11 alloy wheels

  • Power sunroof

  • Rear Seat Entertainment Package

  • Heated steering wheel

  • Heated and ventilated front seats

  • Heated rear outboard seats

  • Four-zone automatic climate control

  • Navigation system

  • Rearview camera

  • Surround-view camera system

  • Harman Kardon Logic7 sound system

  • Push-button start

  • Keyless entry

  • Rear Seat Entertainment Package

  • Heated and ventilated front seats

  • Heated rear outboard seats

  • Surround-view camera system

  • Harman Kardon Logic7 audio system

Servicing & Documentation

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the vehicle received an oil and oil filter change in May 2026.

According to the selling dealer, the windshield washer system was repaired in preparation for the sale.

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

  • Exterior imperfections are highlighted in the gallery

  • Paint-meter readings are provided in the gallery

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

  • August 2014: Damage reported: minor damage

  • Damage to left front

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in California, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.

Included Items

  • Owner's manuals and factory literature

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

46k-Mile 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

Last bid
Jamesjpw
Jamesjpw
$19,500
Seller
collectibleclassics
collectibleclassics
EndedOct 15, 2026 at 6:34 PM UTC
Bids38
Views6,323

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Jamesjpw
Oct 15 at 6:32 PM
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