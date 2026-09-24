Description

Ford's fifth-generation Mustang GT adopted the 5.0L "Coyote" V8 for the 2011 model year. Roush Performance offered its Stage 3 package atop the Coyote-powered S197 GT, adding a supercharger system along with unique suspension tuning, wheels, and interior and exterior trim beyond what was offered on the naturally aspirated Stage 1 and Stage 2 cars.

This example pairs its Roush 2300 Roushcharger-supercharged 5.0L V8, rated at 540 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque when new, with a 6-speed manual transmission, the Roush Stage 3 suspension, and a black leather interior with black insert and red stitching. Exterior appearance items include the Roush aero package, Roush chrome wheels, and a Jack Roush signature graphic on the rear decklid. According to the seller, this car is one of 365 Roush Stage 3 coupes produced for the model years.

The seller states that the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup tires were recently installed, and the vehicle has been ceramic coated. A Kenwood touchscreen stereo featuring a backup camera and Apple CarPlay has been fitted.

This 2012 Roush Stage 3 Mustang is now offered in New Hampshire by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, its Ford and Roush window stickers, and a clean Massachusetts title.

Highlights

One of 365 2012 Roush Stage 3 coupes produced

Roush 2300 Roushcharger-supercharged 5.0L V8

Performance White with Stage 3 graphics

Black leather interior with red stitching

Kenwood touchscreen stereo with backup camera and Apple CarPlay

Approximately 38,700 miles shown

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Mustang GT Coupe Premium — Equipment Group 400A 6-speed manual transmission Auto headlamps LED sequential taillamps Power 6-way driver's seat Shaker 500 audio system AdvanceTrac with electronic stability control HID headlamps and security package 3.73-ratio limited-slip axle

Roush Stage 3 Package Roush 2300 Roushcharger, rated at 540 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque Roush Suspension system Square-tip exhaust Front fascia with driving lamps and blackout graphic Front chin splitter Billet grille with Stage 3 "R" badge Square "R" fender badges Side rocker splitters Rear valance and decklid spoiler Rear blackout graphic with Jack Roush signature Stage 3 "R" faux gas cap badge and decklid badge Front windshield banner White-face gauge Center console badge/button Stage 3 interior medallion Stage 3 serialized engine bay plaque with chassis-builder plaque

Selected Roush Options Silver and red Stage 3 accent graphics Vent pod with boost gauge Illuminated door sill plates Black leather interior with black insert and red stitching Billet shift knob with grips Quarter window louvers Red coil covers Performance brake kit Upgraded 20" chrome wheels



Modifications

Full ceramic coating applied

Kenwood touchscreen stereo with Apple CarPlay

Backup camera

Servicing & Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Michelin Pilot Sport Cup tires installed April 2026

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Ownership History

This 2012 Roush Stage 3 Mustang was sold new through Lance Cunningham Ford in Knoxville, Tennessee, and recently acquired by the selling dealer. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts.

Included Items