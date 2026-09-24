39k-Mile 2012 Ford Mustang GT Roush Stage 3 Coupe 6-Speed
Ending Thu, Sep 24 at 6:20 PM UTC
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Description
Ford's fifth-generation Mustang GT adopted the 5.0L "Coyote" V8 for the 2011 model year. Roush Performance offered its Stage 3 package atop the Coyote-powered S197 GT, adding a supercharger system along with unique suspension tuning, wheels, and interior and exterior trim beyond what was offered on the naturally aspirated Stage 1 and Stage 2 cars.
This example pairs its Roush 2300 Roushcharger-supercharged 5.0L V8, rated at 540 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque when new, with a 6-speed manual transmission, the Roush Stage 3 suspension, and a black leather interior with black insert and red stitching. Exterior appearance items include the Roush aero package, Roush chrome wheels, and a Jack Roush signature graphic on the rear decklid. According to the seller, this car is one of 365 Roush Stage 3 coupes produced for the model years.
The seller states that the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup tires were recently installed, and the vehicle has been ceramic coated. A Kenwood touchscreen stereo featuring a backup camera and Apple CarPlay has been fitted.
This 2012 Roush Stage 3 Mustang is now offered in New Hampshire by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, its Ford and Roush window stickers, and a clean Massachusetts title.
Highlights
One of 365 2012 Roush Stage 3 coupes produced
Roush 2300 Roushcharger-supercharged 5.0L V8
Performance White with Stage 3 graphics
Black leather interior with red stitching
Kenwood touchscreen stereo with backup camera and Apple CarPlay
Approximately 38,700 miles shown
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Mustang GT Coupe Premium — Equipment Group 400A
6-speed manual transmission
Auto headlamps
LED sequential taillamps
Power 6-way driver's seat
Shaker 500 audio system
AdvanceTrac with electronic stability control
HID headlamps and security package
3.73-ratio limited-slip axle
Roush Stage 3 Package
Roush 2300 Roushcharger, rated at 540 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque
Roush Suspension system
Square-tip exhaust
Front fascia with driving lamps and blackout graphic
Front chin splitter
Billet grille with Stage 3 "R" badge
Square "R" fender badges
Side rocker splitters
Rear valance and decklid spoiler
Rear blackout graphic with Jack Roush signature
Stage 3 "R" faux gas cap badge and decklid badge
Front windshield banner
White-face gauge
Center console badge/button
Stage 3 interior medallion
Stage 3 serialized engine bay plaque with chassis-builder plaque
Selected Roush Options
Silver and red Stage 3 accent graphics
Vent pod with boost gauge
Illuminated door sill plates
Black leather interior with black insert and red stitching
Billet shift knob with grips
Quarter window louvers
Red coil covers
Performance brake kit
Upgraded 20" chrome wheels
Modifications
Full ceramic coating applied
Kenwood touchscreen stereo with Apple CarPlay
Backup camera
Servicing & Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Michelin Pilot Sport Cup tires installed April 2026
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Ownership History
This 2012 Roush Stage 3 Mustang was sold new through Lance Cunningham Ford in Knoxville, Tennessee, and recently acquired by the selling dealer. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts.
Included Items
Ford and Roush window stickers
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.