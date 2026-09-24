39k-Mile 2012 Ford Mustang GT Roush Stage 3 Coupe 6-Speed

$23,000
39k-Mile 2012 Ford Mustang GT Roush Stage 3 Coupe 6-Speed
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (76)

Ending Thu, Sep 24 at 6:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1ZVBP8CF5C5235856
Mileage indicated38,700 Miles
LocationBarrington, New Hampshire
EngineSupercharged 5.0L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorPerformance White
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Video gallery

2012 Ford Mustang Roush Stage 3-Driving POV & Walk Around
Play

Description

Ford's fifth-generation Mustang GT adopted the 5.0L "Coyote" V8 for the 2011 model year. Roush Performance offered its Stage 3 package atop the Coyote-powered S197 GT, adding a supercharger system along with unique suspension tuning, wheels, and interior and exterior trim beyond what was offered on the naturally aspirated Stage 1 and Stage 2 cars.

This example pairs its Roush 2300 Roushcharger-supercharged 5.0L V8, rated at 540 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque when new, with a 6-speed manual transmission, the Roush Stage 3 suspension, and a black leather interior with black insert and red stitching. Exterior appearance items include the Roush aero package, Roush chrome wheels, and a Jack Roush signature graphic on the rear decklid. According to the seller, this car is one of 365 Roush Stage 3 coupes produced for the model years.

The seller states that the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup tires were recently installed, and the vehicle has been ceramic coated. A Kenwood touchscreen stereo featuring a backup camera and Apple CarPlay has been fitted.

This 2012 Roush Stage 3 Mustang is now offered in New Hampshire by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, its Ford and Roush window stickers, and a clean Massachusetts title.

Highlights

  • One of 365 2012 Roush Stage 3 coupes produced

  • Roush 2300 Roushcharger-supercharged 5.0L V8

  • Performance White with Stage 3 graphics

  • Black leather interior with red stitching

  • Kenwood touchscreen stereo with backup camera and Apple CarPlay

  • Approximately 38,700 miles shown

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Mustang GT Coupe Premium — Equipment Group 400A

    • 6-speed manual transmission

    • Auto headlamps

    • LED sequential taillamps

    • Power 6-way driver's seat

    • Shaker 500 audio system

    • AdvanceTrac with electronic stability control

    • HID headlamps and security package

    • 3.73-ratio limited-slip axle

  • Roush Stage 3 Package

    • Roush 2300 Roushcharger, rated at 540 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque

    • Roush Suspension system

    • Square-tip exhaust

    • Front fascia with driving lamps and blackout graphic

    • Front chin splitter

    • Billet grille with Stage 3 "R" badge

    • Square "R" fender badges

    • Side rocker splitters

    • Rear valance and decklid spoiler

    • Rear blackout graphic with Jack Roush signature

    • Stage 3 "R" faux gas cap badge and decklid badge

    • Front windshield banner

    • White-face gauge

    • Center console badge/button

    • Stage 3 interior medallion

    • Stage 3 serialized engine bay plaque with chassis-builder plaque

  • Selected Roush Options

    • Silver and red Stage 3 accent graphics

    • Vent pod with boost gauge

    • Illuminated door sill plates

    • Black leather interior with black insert and red stitching

    • Billet shift knob with grips

    • Quarter window louvers

    • Red coil covers

    • Performance brake kit

    • Upgraded 20" chrome wheels

Modifications

  • Full ceramic coating applied

  • Kenwood touchscreen stereo with Apple CarPlay

  • Backup camera

Servicing & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

  • Michelin Pilot Sport Cup tires installed April 2026

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Ownership History

This 2012 Roush Stage 3 Mustang was sold new through Lance Cunningham Ford in Knoxville, Tennessee, and recently acquired by the selling dealer. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts.

Included Items

  • Ford and Roush window stickers

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

39k-Mile 2012 Ford Mustang GT Roush Stage 3 Coupe 6-Speed

Current bid
Darkghost256
Darkghost256
$23,000
Seller
CAASales
CAASales
EndingThu, Sep 24 at 6:20 PM UTC
Bids14
Views6,995

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

Darkghost256's avatar
Darkghost256
Sep 22 at 5:40 AM
$23,000bid placed 
DG1521's avatar
DG1521
Sep 22 at 5:36 AM
$22,750bid placed 
Darkghost256's avatar
Darkghost256
Sep 22 at 5:24 AM
$22,500bid placed 
LawShark27's avatar
LawShark27
Sep 22 at 4:38 AM
$22,250bid placed 
Darkghost256's avatar
Darkghost256
Sep 16 at 1:19 PM
$22,000bid placed 
ChrisH88's avatar
ChrisH88
Sep 16 at 1:17 PM
$21,000bid placed 
Darkghost256's avatar
Darkghost256
Sep 16 at 12:59 PM
$18,500bid placed 
ToddBretzlaff's avatar
ToddBretzlaff
Sep 16 at 12:55 PM
$18,250bid placed 
Darkghost256's avatar
Darkghost256
Sep 14 at 4:03 PM
$18,000bid placed 
DG1521's avatar
DG1521
Sep 12 at 9:46 AM
$17,000bid placed 
JIm_62's avatar
JIm_62
Sep 12 at 3:29 AM
$16,000bid placed 
PapaJoe's avatar
PapaJoe
Sep 12 at 1:05 AM
$11,000bid placed 
JIm_62's avatar
JIm_62
Sep 11 at 3:41 AM
$10,000bid placed 
KF3's avatar
KF3
Sep 11 at 2:06 AM
$700bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026