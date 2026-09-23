Description

Roush Performance built its Stage 2 package atop the S197-generation Mustang GT, adding a distinct aerodynamic package, a performance suspension, and larger wheels and tires without the forced induction of the Stage 3. Each Roush-converted car received a serialized dash plaque and matching documentation from Roush Industries in Plymouth Township, Michigan.

This example pairs its factory 5.0L V8 and 6-speed manual transmission with the Stage 2 aero package, suspension, and 20" chrome wheels wrapped in Cooper tires, along with a black leather interior with black stitching, a square-tip exhaust, illuminated door sill plates, quarter window louvers, white-face gauges, and more.

Sold new through Friendly Ford in Springfield, Missouri, the car is finished in Race Red and shows just over 41,000 miles. As reported by Roush, this is one of 105 Stage 2 coupes produced for the model year.

The seller, who acquired the car in 2022, notes that a prior owner installed a one-piece driveshaft, exhaust headers, a MGW short-throw shifter with pool ball shifter and replaced the original Roush hood rocker accent graphics with white and silver. An oil and filter change was performed in preparation for the sale.

This 2012 Roush Stage 2 Mustang is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, a Roush-branded cover, and a clean Colorado title in the seller's name.

Highlights

One of 105 Stage 2 coupes produced for the model year

Roush Stage 2 aero package, suspension, and 20" chrome wheels

5.0L V8 paired with a 6-speed manual transmission

Finished in Race Red with white and silver graphics

Black leather interior with signature embroidery

One-piece driveshaft and headers installed by a prior owner

Approximately 41,200 miles shown

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the digital Ford window sticker include the following:

Mustang GT Coupe Premium — Equipment Group 400A Auto headlamps LED sequential taillamps Power 6-way driver's seat Shaker 500 audio system AdvanceTrac with electronic stability control HID headlamps and security package 3.73-ratio limited-slip axle

Highlights from the Roush Stage 2 equipment list include: Front fascia with driving lamps and blackout graphic Front chin splitter Billet grille with "R" badge Square "R" fender badges Side rocker splitters Rear valance and decklid spoiler Rear blackout graphic with Jack Roush signature "R" faux gas cap badge and Stage 2 decklid badge Front windshield banner Embroidered floor mats Center console badge/button Stage 2 interior medallion and serialized engine bay plaque Roush suspension system

Selected Roush Options: Black leather interior with black insert and black stitching R20" chrome wheels Illuminated door sill plates Quarter window louvers Red coil covers Square-tip exhaust White-face gauge



Modifications

One-piece driveshaft

Exhaust headers

MGW short-throw shifter

Roush pool ball shift knob

Hood and rocker graphics changed to white and silver

Servicing

Oil and filter change in preparation for the sale

Cooper tires with 2020 date codes

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): August 2021: Damage reported, minor damage to front May 2015: Accident reported



Ownership History

This 2012 Roush Stage 2 Mustang was sold new through Friendly Ford in Springfield, Missouri, and it was acquired by the seller in 2022. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Missouri and Colorado.

Included Items