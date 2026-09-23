Auction ended.

41k-Mile 2012 Ford Mustang GT Roush Stage 2 Coupe 6-Speed

Bid to $16,750 on 09/23/26
Result
41k-Mile 2012 Ford Mustang GT Roush Stage 2 Coupe 6-Speed
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All photos (83)

Ended Sep 23, 2026 at 6:23 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1ZVBP8CF0C5229026
Mileage indicated41,200 Miles
LocationColorado Springs , Colorado
Engine5.0L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRace Red
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

2012 Ford Mustang Roush Stage 2- Walkaround
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HOA26_25162 2012 Ford Mustang Roush Stage 2- Start Up
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Description

Roush Performance built its Stage 2 package atop the S197-generation Mustang GT, adding a distinct aerodynamic package, a performance suspension, and larger wheels and tires without the forced induction of the Stage 3. Each Roush-converted car received a serialized dash plaque and matching documentation from Roush Industries in Plymouth Township, Michigan.

This example pairs its factory 5.0L V8 and 6-speed manual transmission with the Stage 2 aero package, suspension, and 20" chrome wheels wrapped in Cooper tires, along with a black leather interior with black stitching, a square-tip exhaust, illuminated door sill plates, quarter window louvers, white-face gauges, and more.

Sold new through Friendly Ford in Springfield, Missouri, the car is finished in Race Red and shows just over 41,000 miles. As reported by Roush, this is one of 105 Stage 2 coupes produced for the model year.

The seller, who acquired the car in 2022, notes that a prior owner installed a one-piece driveshaft, exhaust headers, a MGW short-throw shifter with pool ball shifter and replaced the original Roush hood rocker accent graphics with white and silver. An oil and filter change was performed in preparation for the sale.

This 2012 Roush Stage 2 Mustang is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, a Roush-branded cover, and a clean Colorado title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • One of 105 Stage 2 coupes produced for the model year

  • Roush Stage 2 aero package, suspension, and 20" chrome wheels

  • 5.0L V8 paired with a 6-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in Race Red with white and silver graphics

  • Black leather interior with signature embroidery

  • One-piece driveshaft and headers installed by a prior owner

  • Approximately 41,200 miles shown

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the digital Ford window sticker include the following:

  • Mustang GT Coupe Premium — Equipment Group 400A

    • Auto headlamps

    • LED sequential taillamps

    • Power 6-way driver's seat

    • Shaker 500 audio system

    • AdvanceTrac with electronic stability control

    • HID headlamps and security package

    • 3.73-ratio limited-slip axle

  • Highlights from the Roush Stage 2 equipment list include:

    • Front fascia with driving lamps and blackout graphic

    • Front chin splitter

    • Billet grille with "R" badge

    • Square "R" fender badges

    • Side rocker splitters

    • Rear valance and decklid spoiler

    • Rear blackout graphic with Jack Roush signature

    • "R" faux gas cap badge and Stage 2 decklid badge

    • Front windshield banner

    • Embroidered floor mats

    • Center console badge/button

    • Stage 2 interior medallion and serialized engine bay plaque

    • Roush suspension system

  • Selected Roush Options:

    • Black leather interior with black insert and black stitching

    • R20" chrome wheels

    • Illuminated door sill plates

    • Quarter window louvers

    • Red coil covers

    • Square-tip exhaust

    • White-face gauge

Modifications

  • One-piece driveshaft

  • Exhaust headers

  • MGW short-throw shifter

  • Roush pool ball shift knob

  • Hood and rocker graphics changed to white and silver

Servicing

  • Oil and filter change in preparation for the sale

  • Cooper tires with 2020 date codes

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • August 2021: Damage reported, minor damage to front

    • May 2015: Accident reported

Ownership History

This 2012 Roush Stage 2 Mustang was sold new through Friendly Ford in Springfield, Missouri, and it was acquired by the seller in 2022. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Missouri and Colorado.

Included Items

  • Roush equipment list

  • Roush-branded cover

Additional documents

Digital Ford Window Sticker

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

41k-Mile 2012 Ford Mustang GT Roush Stage 2 Coupe 6-Speed

Last bid
TUCF
TUCF
$16,750
Seller
Sykotik
Sykotik
EndedSep 23, 2026 at 6:23 PM UTC
Bids28
Views9,700

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TUCF's avatar
TUCF
Sep 23 at 6:21 PM
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