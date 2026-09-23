41k-Mile 2012 Ford Mustang GT Roush Stage 2 Coupe 6-Speed
Ended Sep 23, 2026 at 6:23 PM UTC
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Description
Roush Performance built its Stage 2 package atop the S197-generation Mustang GT, adding a distinct aerodynamic package, a performance suspension, and larger wheels and tires without the forced induction of the Stage 3. Each Roush-converted car received a serialized dash plaque and matching documentation from Roush Industries in Plymouth Township, Michigan.
This example pairs its factory 5.0L V8 and 6-speed manual transmission with the Stage 2 aero package, suspension, and 20" chrome wheels wrapped in Cooper tires, along with a black leather interior with black stitching, a square-tip exhaust, illuminated door sill plates, quarter window louvers, white-face gauges, and more.
Sold new through Friendly Ford in Springfield, Missouri, the car is finished in Race Red and shows just over 41,000 miles. As reported by Roush, this is one of 105 Stage 2 coupes produced for the model year.
The seller, who acquired the car in 2022, notes that a prior owner installed a one-piece driveshaft, exhaust headers, a MGW short-throw shifter with pool ball shifter and replaced the original Roush hood rocker accent graphics with white and silver. An oil and filter change was performed in preparation for the sale.
This 2012 Roush Stage 2 Mustang is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, a Roush-branded cover, and a clean Colorado title in the seller's name.
Highlights
One of 105 Stage 2 coupes produced for the model year
Roush Stage 2 aero package, suspension, and 20" chrome wheels
5.0L V8 paired with a 6-speed manual transmission
Finished in Race Red with white and silver graphics
Black leather interior with signature embroidery
One-piece driveshaft and headers installed by a prior owner
Approximately 41,200 miles shown
Factory Equipment
Highlights from the digital Ford window sticker include the following:
Mustang GT Coupe Premium — Equipment Group 400A
Auto headlamps
LED sequential taillamps
Power 6-way driver's seat
Shaker 500 audio system
AdvanceTrac with electronic stability control
HID headlamps and security package
3.73-ratio limited-slip axle
Highlights from the Roush Stage 2 equipment list include:
Front fascia with driving lamps and blackout graphic
Front chin splitter
Billet grille with "R" badge
Square "R" fender badges
Side rocker splitters
Rear valance and decklid spoiler
Rear blackout graphic with Jack Roush signature
"R" faux gas cap badge and Stage 2 decklid badge
Front windshield banner
Embroidered floor mats
Center console badge/button
Stage 2 interior medallion and serialized engine bay plaque
Roush suspension system
Selected Roush Options:
Black leather interior with black insert and black stitching
R20" chrome wheels
Illuminated door sill plates
Quarter window louvers
Red coil covers
Square-tip exhaust
White-face gauge
Modifications
One-piece driveshaft
Exhaust headers
MGW short-throw shifter
Roush pool ball shift knob
Hood and rocker graphics changed to white and silver
Servicing
Oil and filter change in preparation for the sale
Cooper tires with 2020 date codes
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
August 2021: Damage reported, minor damage to front
May 2015: Accident reported
Ownership History
This 2012 Roush Stage 2 Mustang was sold new through Friendly Ford in Springfield, Missouri, and it was acquired by the seller in 2022. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Missouri and Colorado.
Included Items
Roush equipment list
Roush-branded cover
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.