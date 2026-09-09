Description

The Turbo S Cabriolet was introduced for the 2011 model year as the top-of-the-range drop top in the recently updated 997.2 911 lineup. It was powered by a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six factory rated at 530 h[ and 516lb-ft of torqe, fed to all four wheels through Porche’s iconic 7-speed dual clutch transmission, called Doppelkupplungsgetriebe, or PDK for short. The combination of a fast-shifting dual clutch transmission, turbocharged torque, and all-wheel drive made the Turbo S Cabriolet one of the quickest accelerating cars ever.

This 997.2 Turbo S is finished in Black over a Black leather interior. Its equipment includes carbon ceramic brakes, a torque vectoring limited-slip rear differential, dynamic engine mounts, and a power operated soft-top, and more.

The car was first registered in Arizona and later spent time in California before being recently acquired by the selling dealer. It rides on 20" alloy wheels and features Akrapovic exhaust components, and the car now shows just over 44,000 miles.

This Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

997.2 Turbo S Cabriolet

Black over black extended leather

3.8L twin-turbo flat-six

7-speed PDK

Carbon ceramic brakes

20" center-lock wheels

Factory Equipment

Sport Chrono Package

Sport Plus driving mode

Launch control

Porsche torque vectoring limited-slip rear differential

Porsche Adaptive Suspension Management (PASM)

Dynamic engine mounts

Heated and ventilated 12-way power adjustable front seats

Bose audio

Active and adjustable rear wing

Bi-xenon headlights with cornering function

Modifications

Cat-back Akrapovic exhaust system with silver oval tailpipes and carbon fiber surrounds

Known Imperfections

Please see the seller-provided imperfections video

Fading on passenger and driver’s side exterior rocker panels

Wear on various interior surfaces as shown in the gallery

Scuffing on underbody protection panels

Servicing

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

October 2020: Spark plugs replaced Oil and filter replaced

February 2021: Cabin air filter changed Air filter changed Oil and filter changed



Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report California, Arizona, and, Pennsylvania registration history.