Auction ended.

44k-Mile 2011 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet

Collectible Classics
Bid to $89,000 on 09/09/26
Result
44k-Mile 2011 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (213)

Ended Sep 09, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWP0CD2A91BS773674
Mileage indicated44,100 Miles
LocationKing of Prussia, Pennsylvania
Engine3.8L Flat-Six
DrivetrainAWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

The Turbo S Cabriolet was introduced for the 2011 model year as the top-of-the-range drop top in the recently updated 997.2 911 lineup. It was powered by a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six factory rated at 530 h[ and 516lb-ft of torqe, fed to all four wheels through Porche’s iconic 7-speed dual clutch transmission, called Doppelkupplungsgetriebe, or PDK for short. The combination of a fast-shifting dual clutch transmission, turbocharged torque, and all-wheel drive made the Turbo S Cabriolet one of the quickest accelerating cars ever.

This 997.2 Turbo S is finished in Black over a Black leather interior. Its equipment includes carbon ceramic brakes, a torque vectoring limited-slip rear differential, dynamic engine mounts, and a power operated soft-top, and more.

The car was first registered in Arizona and later spent time in California before being recently acquired by the selling dealer. It rides on 20" alloy wheels and features Akrapovic exhaust components, and the car now shows just over 44,000 miles.

This Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

  • 997.2 Turbo S Cabriolet

  • Black over black extended leather

  • 3.8L twin-turbo flat-six

  • 7-speed PDK

  • Carbon ceramic brakes

  • 20" center-lock wheels

Factory Equipment

  • Sport Chrono Package

  • Sport Plus driving mode

  • Launch control

  • Porsche torque vectoring limited-slip rear differential

  • Porsche Adaptive Suspension Management (PASM)

  • Dynamic engine mounts

  • Heated and ventilated 12-way power adjustable front seats

  • Bose audio

  • Active and adjustable rear wing

  • Bi-xenon headlights with cornering function

Modifications

  • Cat-back Akrapovic exhaust system with silver oval tailpipes and carbon fiber surrounds

Known Imperfections

  • Please see the seller-provided imperfections video

  • Fading on passenger and driver’s side exterior rocker panels

  • Wear on various interior surfaces as shown in the gallery

  • Scuffing on underbody protection panels

Servicing

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

  • October 2020:

    • Spark plugs replaced

    • Oil and filter replaced

  • February 2021:

    • Cabin air filter changed

    • Air filter changed

    • Oil and filter changed

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report California, Arizona, and, Pennsylvania registration history.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

44k-Mile 2011 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet

Last bid
SB_hgestx
SB_hgestx
$89,000
Seller
collectibleclassics
collectibleclassics
EndedSep 09, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids30
Views19,008

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