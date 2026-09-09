44k-Mile 2011 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet
Ended Sep 09, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
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Description
The Turbo S Cabriolet was introduced for the 2011 model year as the top-of-the-range drop top in the recently updated 997.2 911 lineup. It was powered by a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six factory rated at 530 h[ and 516lb-ft of torqe, fed to all four wheels through Porche’s iconic 7-speed dual clutch transmission, called Doppelkupplungsgetriebe, or PDK for short. The combination of a fast-shifting dual clutch transmission, turbocharged torque, and all-wheel drive made the Turbo S Cabriolet one of the quickest accelerating cars ever.
This 997.2 Turbo S is finished in Black over a Black leather interior. Its equipment includes carbon ceramic brakes, a torque vectoring limited-slip rear differential, dynamic engine mounts, and a power operated soft-top, and more.
The car was first registered in Arizona and later spent time in California before being recently acquired by the selling dealer. It rides on 20" alloy wheels and features Akrapovic exhaust components, and the car now shows just over 44,000 miles.
This Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Pennsylvania title.
Highlights
997.2 Turbo S Cabriolet
Black over black extended leather
3.8L twin-turbo flat-six
7-speed PDK
Carbon ceramic brakes
20" center-lock wheels
Factory Equipment
Sport Chrono Package
Sport Plus driving mode
Launch control
Porsche torque vectoring limited-slip rear differential
Porsche Adaptive Suspension Management (PASM)
Dynamic engine mounts
Heated and ventilated 12-way power adjustable front seats
Bose audio
Active and adjustable rear wing
Bi-xenon headlights with cornering function
Modifications
Cat-back Akrapovic exhaust system with silver oval tailpipes and carbon fiber surrounds
Known Imperfections
Please see the seller-provided imperfections video
Fading on passenger and driver’s side exterior rocker panels
Wear on various interior surfaces as shown in the gallery
Scuffing on underbody protection panels
Servicing
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
October 2020:
Spark plugs replaced
Oil and filter replaced
February 2021:
Cabin air filter changed
Air filter changed
Oil and filter changed
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report California, Arizona, and, Pennsylvania registration history.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.