Auction ended.

17k-Mile 2011 Dodge Challenger SRT8 392 Inaugural Edition 6-Speed

Bid to $23,000 on 10/16/26
Result
17k-Mile 2011 Dodge Challenger SRT8 392 Inaugural Edition 6-Speed
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Ended Oct 16, 2026 at 6:52 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2B3CJ7DJ0BH506434
Mileage indicated17,200 Miles
LocationLakebay, Washington
Engine6.4L 392 Hemi V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBright White/Viper Blue
Interior colorPearl White/Blue
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

For 2011, Dodge replaced the Challenger SRT8's 6.1-liter V8 with a 6.4-liter Hemi and revived a name from Chrysler's past to go with it: 392, the cubic-inch displacement of the Hemi that powered Chrysler performance cars and drag racers in the 1950s. Rated at 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, the new engine made the Challenger SRT8 392 the most powerful Challenger to date. Built in Brampton, Ontario, it also gained revised suspension tuning and a redesigned SRT exhaust.

To launch the car, Dodge built 1,492 Inaugural Edition examples, 1,100 for the U.S. and 392 for Canada. Each was finished in either Deep Water Blue with Stone White stripes or Bright White with Viper Blue stripes and rode on 20-inch SRT wheels with polished faces and satin black pockets. Inside, Pearl White leather seats carried dual blue stripes, blue stitching, and embroidered "392" logos, and a serialized dash plaque displayed each car's build number.

This Inaugural Edition is finished in Bright White with Viper Blue stripes, and its dash plaque shows build number 553. It is powered by the 6.4L 392 Hemi V8 driving the rear wheels through a 6-speed manual transmission. The seller acquired the car in 2013, and its odometer now shows approximately 17,200 miles.

This 2011 Dodge Challenger SRT8 392 Inaugural Edition is now offered with a car cover, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Washington title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Inaugural Edition, build number 553 of 1,492

  • 6.4L 392 Hemi V8 and 6-speed manual transmission

  • Bright White with Viper Blue stripes

  • Pearl White leather with blue stripes and embroidered "392" logos

  • Approximately 17,200 miles shown

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Inaugural Edition Package

    • Serialized "Inaugural Edition 392 HEMI" dash plaque

    • Viper Blue full-body stripes

    • 20" SRT wheels with polished faces and satin black pockets

    • Embroidered "392" front seatbacks

    • Blue seat stripes and contrast stitching

    • Pearl White door bolsters with blue accents

    • Brushed silver interior trim on the instrument panel, center stack, and console

    • "392 HEMI" fender badges

  • TREMEC TR6060 six-speed manual transmission with pistol-grip shifter

  • Brembo four-piston brake calipers

  • SRT-tuned suspension

  • Redesigned SRT exhaust system

  • "392 HEMI" valve covers with silver-painted ribs

  • Bi-xenon HID headlamps

  • Heated front seats

Servicing and Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • Exterior and interior wear consistent with mileage and use

  • Goodyear tires with 2010 date codes

From the seller: "There is a small rock chip on the white painted frame (passenger side) next to the windshield."

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 2011 Dodge Challenger SRT8 392 Inaugural Edition in December 2013. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Washington registration history.

Included Items

  • Various documents

  • Car cover

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

17k-Mile 2011 Dodge Challenger SRT8 392 Inaugural Edition 6-Speed

Last bid
Geneb757
Geneb757
$23,000
Seller
MO_byn9ui
MO_byn9ui
EndedOct 16, 2026 at 6:52 PM UTC
Bids24
Views7,081

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Geneb757
Oct 16 at 6:50 PM
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