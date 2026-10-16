17k-Mile 2011 Dodge Challenger SRT8 392 Inaugural Edition 6-Speed
Ended Oct 16, 2026 at 6:52 PM UTC
Recommended services
Insure this 17k-Mile 2011 Dodge Challenger SRT8 392 Inaugural Edition 6-Speed—estimated rate $275/year.
Description
For 2011, Dodge replaced the Challenger SRT8's 6.1-liter V8 with a 6.4-liter Hemi and revived a name from Chrysler's past to go with it: 392, the cubic-inch displacement of the Hemi that powered Chrysler performance cars and drag racers in the 1950s. Rated at 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, the new engine made the Challenger SRT8 392 the most powerful Challenger to date. Built in Brampton, Ontario, it also gained revised suspension tuning and a redesigned SRT exhaust.
To launch the car, Dodge built 1,492 Inaugural Edition examples, 1,100 for the U.S. and 392 for Canada. Each was finished in either Deep Water Blue with Stone White stripes or Bright White with Viper Blue stripes and rode on 20-inch SRT wheels with polished faces and satin black pockets. Inside, Pearl White leather seats carried dual blue stripes, blue stitching, and embroidered "392" logos, and a serialized dash plaque displayed each car's build number.
This Inaugural Edition is finished in Bright White with Viper Blue stripes, and its dash plaque shows build number 553. It is powered by the 6.4L 392 Hemi V8 driving the rear wheels through a 6-speed manual transmission. The seller acquired the car in 2013, and its odometer now shows approximately 17,200 miles.
This 2011 Dodge Challenger SRT8 392 Inaugural Edition is now offered with a car cover, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Washington title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Inaugural Edition, build number 553 of 1,492
6.4L 392 Hemi V8 and 6-speed manual transmission
Bright White with Viper Blue stripes
Pearl White leather with blue stripes and embroidered "392" logos
Approximately 17,200 miles shown
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Inaugural Edition Package
Serialized "Inaugural Edition 392 HEMI" dash plaque
Viper Blue full-body stripes
20" SRT wheels with polished faces and satin black pockets
Embroidered "392" front seatbacks
Blue seat stripes and contrast stitching
Pearl White door bolsters with blue accents
Brushed silver interior trim on the instrument panel, center stack, and console
"392 HEMI" fender badges
TREMEC TR6060 six-speed manual transmission with pistol-grip shifter
Brembo four-piston brake calipers
SRT-tuned suspension
Redesigned SRT exhaust system
"392 HEMI" valve covers with silver-painted ribs
Bi-xenon HID headlamps
Heated front seats
Servicing and Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Exterior and interior wear consistent with mileage and use
Goodyear tires with 2010 date codes
From the seller: "There is a small rock chip on the white painted frame (passenger side) next to the windshield."
Ownership History
The seller acquired this 2011 Dodge Challenger SRT8 392 Inaugural Edition in December 2013. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Washington registration history.
Included Items
Various documents
Car cover
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.