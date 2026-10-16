Description

For 2011, Dodge replaced the Challenger SRT8's 6.1-liter V8 with a 6.4-liter Hemi and revived a name from Chrysler's past to go with it: 392, the cubic-inch displacement of the Hemi that powered Chrysler performance cars and drag racers in the 1950s. Rated at 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, the new engine made the Challenger SRT8 392 the most powerful Challenger to date. Built in Brampton, Ontario, it also gained revised suspension tuning and a redesigned SRT exhaust.

To launch the car, Dodge built 1,492 Inaugural Edition examples, 1,100 for the U.S. and 392 for Canada. Each was finished in either Deep Water Blue with Stone White stripes or Bright White with Viper Blue stripes and rode on 20-inch SRT wheels with polished faces and satin black pockets. Inside, Pearl White leather seats carried dual blue stripes, blue stitching, and embroidered "392" logos, and a serialized dash plaque displayed each car's build number.

This Inaugural Edition is finished in Bright White with Viper Blue stripes, and its dash plaque shows build number 553. It is powered by the 6.4L 392 Hemi V8 driving the rear wheels through a 6-speed manual transmission. The seller acquired the car in 2013, and its odometer now shows approximately 17,200 miles.

This 2011 Dodge Challenger SRT8 392 Inaugural Edition is now offered with a car cover, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Washington title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Inaugural Edition, build number 553 of 1,492

6.4L 392 Hemi V8 and 6-speed manual transmission

Bright White with Viper Blue stripes

Pearl White leather with blue stripes and embroidered "392" logos

Approximately 17,200 miles shown

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Inaugural Edition Package Serialized "Inaugural Edition 392 HEMI" dash plaque Viper Blue full-body stripes 20" SRT wheels with polished faces and satin black pockets Embroidered "392" front seatbacks Blue seat stripes and contrast stitching Pearl White door bolsters with blue accents Brushed silver interior trim on the instrument panel, center stack, and console "392 HEMI" fender badges

TREMEC TR6060 six-speed manual transmission with pistol-grip shifter

Brembo four-piston brake calipers

SRT-tuned suspension

Redesigned SRT exhaust system

"392 HEMI" valve covers with silver-painted ribs

Bi-xenon HID headlamps

Heated front seats

Servicing and Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Exterior and interior wear consistent with mileage and use

Goodyear tires with 2010 date codes

From the seller: "There is a small rock chip on the white painted frame (passenger side) next to the windshield."

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 2011 Dodge Challenger SRT8 392 Inaugural Edition in December 2013. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Washington registration history.

Included Items