Description

Chevrolet revived the Grand Sport name for the 2010 Corvette, replacing the Z51 package with a model that paired the base car's 6.2L LS3 V8 with Z06-derived hardware. Rated at 430 horsepower and 424 lb-ft. of torque (436 horsepower with the optional dual-mode exhaust), the Grand Sport added wider front and rear fenders, a front splitter, a taller rear spoiler, and fender trim specific to the model. It also gained larger cross-drilled brakes with six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers, 18" front and 19" rear wheels with wider tires, and specific suspension tuning. The Grand Sport was offered as a coupe or convertible with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

Sold new by Wayne Woodrum Inc. in Macomb, Illinois, this '11 Grand Sport is finished in Jetstream Blue Metallic Tintcoat over Titanium Gray leather and rides on chrome Grand Sport wheels. It is powered by the 6.2L LS3 V8 paired with a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

Ahead of sale, service in September 2026 included spark plug replacement and fuel system service. Its odometer now shows approximately 19,200 miles.

This 2011 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Grand Sport coupe

Jetstream Blue Metallic Tintcoat (85U) over Titanium Gray leather

6.2L LS3 V8 and six-speed automatic transmission

Approximately 19,200 miles shown

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

The RPO label located in the glovebox decodes the following highlights:

Z16 – Grand Sport Package Widened front and rear fenders Front splitter and taller rear spoiler Grand Sport fender badging Cross-drilled brake rotors with six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers Grand Sport-specific suspension tuning

2LT – Preferred Equipment Group

MX0 – Six-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission

GU2 – 2.73 rear axle ratio

PYE – Grand Sport chrome aluminum wheels, 18" x 9.5" front and 19" x 12" rear

CF7 – Body-color removable roof panel

AQ9 – Sport front bucket seats with perforated leather seating surfaces

AJK – Power bolster and lumbar adjustment

AG2 – Six-way power passenger seat

CJ2 – Dual-zone automatic climate control

NK4 – Leather-wrapped steering wheel

UK3 – Steering wheel audio controls

US8 – AM/FM stereo with CD player

UPF – Bluetooth phone connectivity

Servicing and Documentation

According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:

September 2026: Fuel injection system serviced, fuel system cleaned, and spark plugs replaced

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Interior and exterior wear consistent with age and mileage

Tires with older date codes

Ownership History

The seller inherited this Corvette from their stepfather. The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Florida.