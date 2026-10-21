19k-Mile 2011 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe 2LT
Ended Oct 21, 2026 at 7:02 PM UTC
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Description
Chevrolet revived the Grand Sport name for the 2010 Corvette, replacing the Z51 package with a model that paired the base car's 6.2L LS3 V8 with Z06-derived hardware. Rated at 430 horsepower and 424 lb-ft. of torque (436 horsepower with the optional dual-mode exhaust), the Grand Sport added wider front and rear fenders, a front splitter, a taller rear spoiler, and fender trim specific to the model. It also gained larger cross-drilled brakes with six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers, 18" front and 19" rear wheels with wider tires, and specific suspension tuning. The Grand Sport was offered as a coupe or convertible with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.
Sold new by Wayne Woodrum Inc. in Macomb, Illinois, this '11 Grand Sport is finished in Jetstream Blue Metallic Tintcoat over Titanium Gray leather and rides on chrome Grand Sport wheels. It is powered by the 6.2L LS3 V8 paired with a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.
Ahead of sale, service in September 2026 included spark plug replacement and fuel system service. Its odometer now shows approximately 19,200 miles.
This 2011 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Grand Sport coupe
Jetstream Blue Metallic Tintcoat (85U) over Titanium Gray leather
6.2L LS3 V8 and six-speed automatic transmission
Approximately 19,200 miles shown
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
The RPO label located in the glovebox decodes the following highlights:
Z16 – Grand Sport Package
Widened front and rear fenders
Front splitter and taller rear spoiler
Grand Sport fender badging
Cross-drilled brake rotors with six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers
Grand Sport-specific suspension tuning
2LT – Preferred Equipment Group
MX0 – Six-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission
GU2 – 2.73 rear axle ratio
PYE – Grand Sport chrome aluminum wheels, 18" x 9.5" front and 19" x 12" rear
CF7 – Body-color removable roof panel
AQ9 – Sport front bucket seats with perforated leather seating surfaces
AJK – Power bolster and lumbar adjustment
AG2 – Six-way power passenger seat
CJ2 – Dual-zone automatic climate control
NK4 – Leather-wrapped steering wheel
UK3 – Steering wheel audio controls
US8 – AM/FM stereo with CD player
UPF – Bluetooth phone connectivity
Servicing and Documentation
According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:
September 2026: Fuel injection system serviced, fuel system cleaned, and spark plugs replaced
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Interior and exterior wear consistent with age and mileage
Tires with older date codes
Ownership History
The seller inherited this Corvette from their stepfather. The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Florida.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.