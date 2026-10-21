Auction ended.

19k-Mile 2011 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe 2LT

Sold after for on 10/21/26
Result
19k-Mile 2011 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe 2LT
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Ended Oct 21, 2026 at 7:02 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1YV2DW9B5101647
Mileage indicated19,200 Miles
LocationSaint Johns, Florida
Engine6.2L LS3 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorJetstream Blue Metallic Tintcoat
Interior colorTitanium Gray
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

2011 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe 2LT Start Up
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Description

Chevrolet revived the Grand Sport name for the 2010 Corvette, replacing the Z51 package with a model that paired the base car's 6.2L LS3 V8 with Z06-derived hardware. Rated at 430 horsepower and 424 lb-ft. of torque (436 horsepower with the optional dual-mode exhaust), the Grand Sport added wider front and rear fenders, a front splitter, a taller rear spoiler, and fender trim specific to the model. It also gained larger cross-drilled brakes with six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers, 18" front and 19" rear wheels with wider tires, and specific suspension tuning. The Grand Sport was offered as a coupe or convertible with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

Sold new by Wayne Woodrum Inc. in Macomb, Illinois, this '11 Grand Sport is finished in Jetstream Blue Metallic Tintcoat over Titanium Gray leather and rides on chrome Grand Sport wheels. It is powered by the 6.2L LS3 V8 paired with a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

Ahead of sale, service in September 2026 included spark plug replacement and fuel system service. Its odometer now shows approximately 19,200 miles.

This 2011 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Grand Sport coupe

  • Jetstream Blue Metallic Tintcoat (85U) over Titanium Gray leather

  • 6.2L LS3 V8 and six-speed automatic transmission

  • Approximately 19,200 miles shown

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

The RPO label located in the glovebox decodes the following highlights:

  • Z16 – Grand Sport Package

    • Widened front and rear fenders

    • Front splitter and taller rear spoiler

    • Grand Sport fender badging

    • Cross-drilled brake rotors with six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers

    • Grand Sport-specific suspension tuning

  • 2LT – Preferred Equipment Group

  • MX0 – Six-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission

  • GU2 – 2.73 rear axle ratio

  • PYE – Grand Sport chrome aluminum wheels, 18" x 9.5" front and 19" x 12" rear

  • CF7 – Body-color removable roof panel

  • AQ9 – Sport front bucket seats with perforated leather seating surfaces

  • AJK – Power bolster and lumbar adjustment

  • AG2 – Six-way power passenger seat

  • CJ2 – Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • NK4 – Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • UK3 – Steering wheel audio controls

  • US8 – AM/FM stereo with CD player

  • UPF – Bluetooth phone connectivity

Servicing and Documentation

According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:

  • September 2026: Fuel injection system serviced, fuel system cleaned, and spark plugs replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • Interior and exterior wear consistent with age and mileage

  • Tires with older date codes

Ownership History

The seller inherited this Corvette from their stepfather. The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Florida.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

19k-Mile 2011 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe 2LT

Sold after for
$32,500
Seller
MP_bpgst3
MP_bpgst3
EndedOct 21, 2026 at 7:02 PM UTC
Bids19
Views8,761

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