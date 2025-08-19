Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

1960s Shelby 427 Cobras are often described as the original supercars. Their power, light weight, short wheelbase, and period tires meant only skilled drivers could get the most from one.

In the spirit of the Shelby 427 Cobras, Backdraft Racing, founded in 2001 by racers Tony Martin and Reg Dodd, has built the BDR Roadster for more than two decades. It’s a component sports car that pairs 1960s roadster styling with a modern chassis: hand-built with a steel frame and fiberglass body. Suspension is fully independent at the rear, with coil-over struts up front, aimed at precise handling and a reasonably comfortable ride. Brakes are power-assisted four-wheel discs, for predictable stopping. The chassis is set up for both street and track use. The cockpit fits a range of driver sizes, with supportive seats and an analog gauge layout.

This Backdraft Racing Roadster is powered by a Ford Racing 427ci V8 built by Speed Fanatix Inc. (their Iconic 427 S model) rated at 480hp, backed by a TREMEC 5-speed manual transmission. It’s finished in Speedway Blue with white Le Mans stripes over a black leather cockpit. Completed in August 2011, it now shows just under 10,200 miles.

This Backdraft Racing BDR Roadster is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean CARFAX history report, and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles

Exciting blend of vintage style and modern engineering

Speed Fanatix Ford 427 cu-in V8 rated at 480 hp

TREMEC TKO-600 5-speed manual transmission

Finished in Speedway Blue with white stripes and a Black leather interior

Factory Equipment

Wood-rimmed steering wheel

Vintage-look VDO gauges

Aluminum radiator with electric cooling fan

Serpentine belt drive system

Headers with side pipes

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the Backdraft Racing Roadster are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This Backdraft Racing Roadster is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Florida registration history.

Included Items

Build book

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.