427-Powered Backdraft Racing Roadster 5-Speed

Burnyzz
No reserve
5 days
$55,000
427-Powered Backdraft Racing Roadster 5-Speed
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Ending Tue, Sep 29 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VINAA9BMAAHXB1CN1037
Mileage indicated10,200 Miles TMU
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine427ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorSpeedway Blue and White
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

Backdraft Racing Roadster Walk Around
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Backdraft Racing Roadster Test Drive
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

1960s Shelby 427 Cobras are often described as the original supercars. Their power, light weight, short wheelbase, and period tires meant only skilled drivers could get the most from one.

In the spirit of the Shelby 427 Cobras, Backdraft Racing, founded in 2001 by racers Tony Martin and Reg Dodd, has built the BDR Roadster for more than two decades. It’s a component sports car that pairs 1960s roadster styling with a modern chassis: hand-built with a steel frame and fiberglass body. Suspension is fully independent at the rear, with coil-over struts up front, aimed at precise handling and a reasonably comfortable ride. Brakes are power-assisted four-wheel discs, for predictable stopping. The chassis is set up for both street and track use. The cockpit fits a range of driver sizes, with supportive seats and an analog gauge layout.

This Backdraft Racing Roadster is powered by a Ford Racing 427ci V8 built by Speed Fanatix Inc. (their Iconic 427 S model) rated at 480hp, backed by a TREMEC 5-speed manual transmission. It’s finished in Speedway Blue with white Le Mans stripes over a black leather cockpit. Completed in August 2011, it now shows just under 10,200 miles.

This Backdraft Racing BDR Roadster is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean CARFAX history report, and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles

  • Exciting blend of vintage style and modern engineering

  • Speed Fanatix Ford 427 cu-in V8 rated at 480 hp

  • TREMEC TKO-600 5-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in Speedway Blue with white stripes and a Black leather interior

Factory Equipment

  • Wood-rimmed steering wheel

  • Vintage-look VDO gauges

  • Aluminum radiator with electric cooling fan

  • Serpentine belt drive system

  • Headers with side pipes

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the Backdraft Racing Roadster are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This Backdraft Racing Roadster is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Florida registration history.

Included Items

  • Build book

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

427-Powered Backdraft Racing Roadster 5-Speed · No reserve

Current bid
Dreamer58
Dreamer58
$55,000
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndingTue, Sep 29 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids26
Views7,527

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