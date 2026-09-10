One-Owner Supercharged 2009 Pontiac G8 GXP 6-Speed
Ending Thu, Sep 10 at 7:05 PM UTC
Recommended services
Video gallery
Description
In the mid-2000s, GM product boss Bob Lutz wanted to infuse Pontiac with rear-wheel-drive excitement — and the solution was found Down Under. Holden, Australia’s GM subsidiary, was famous for dropping the General’s powerful powertrains into impressively engineered performance cars. So just after Pontiac’s first Aussie import — the 2004–06 GTO — hit our shores, the 2008–09 G8 GT sport sedan hit a home run.
Based on Holden’s Commodore, the rear-drive G8 GT wore classic long-hood, short-deck styling with aggressively flared fenders, a rear spoiler, and Pontiac’s signature hood scoops. And it was blessed with powerful disc brakes and a highly capable, fully independent suspension that made the most of its Corvette-based V8.
But Pontiac wasn’t done: in 2009, it marked the end of G8 production with a low-production, high-performance variant called the G8 GXP. Equipped with a 6.2L LS3 V8, the GXP sent 415 horsepower to a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission, helping it blast to 60 mph in only 4.7 seconds. And a firmer suspension, larger Brembo brakes, and unique wheels and tires improved handling and braking over the already impressive G8 GT.
This one-owner example is finished in Liquid Red, and wears Onyx leather upholstery. It is equipped with the optional 6-speed manual transmission, and its LS3 V8 been modified with a supercharger and supporting modifications for additional performance. It currently shows approximately 51,700 miles.
This 2009 Pontiac G8 GXP is now offered with two key fobs, the original window sticker, removed factory parts, invoices, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Capable and fast Pontiac sport sedan with supercharged power
Finished in (62) Liquid Red with Onyx leather upholstery
Optional sunroof
Supercharged 6.2L LS3 V8 dyno tested at 528 rear-wheel horsepower and 498 rear-wheel lb-ft of torque
1 of 846 GXPs built with the 6-speed manual transmission
FE3 performance-tuned four-wheel independent suspension
Speed-sensitive rack and pinion power steering
4-wheel disc brakes with Brembo front calipers
Factory Equipment
Limited-slip differential
Quad exhaust outlets with polished tips
Power heated leather bucket seats and leather shift knob
Sport instrument cluster with red-faced analog gauges and central digital display
Dual-zone climate control
Blaupunkt AM/FM stereo with in-dash 6-disc CD changer, amplifier, and 11 speakers
Modifications
Roto-fab cold air intake
TVS2300 supercharger
Kooks 1 7/8 shorty headers with high flow cats and Corsa stainless cat back exhaust
Custom dyno tune
Elite Engineering catch can
Monster LT1-S twin disc clutch with Tick Performance remote clutch speed bleeder
Wavetrac Differentials diff
GForce Engineering 750HP rear axles
19x9 front, 19x9.5 rear CTS-V wheels
Holden HSV sliding arm rest
Holden front smokers pack with triple gauge pod
Custom oil pressure and boost gauges with matching G8 GXP face plates
AeroForce scan gauge
Servicing & Documentation
Battery, serpentine belt, and headliner replaced in 2025
Front brakes serviced in 2022 (less than 5,000 miles ago)
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Tires have older date codes
Paint chips on body
Gouge on lower front fascia
Images detailing the condition of the 2009 Pontiac G8 GXP are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Michigan from new.
The seller states, “1 of 846 6-speed manual transmission G8 GXPs ever made! Original owner, never driven in winter or snow, garage kept, with tasteful modifications. Custom dyno tune resulted in 528 rear-wheel horsepower and 498 rear-wheel torque. Still have all the original parts including the OEM window sticker, air intake, intake manifold with stock injectors, exhaust manifold, wheels/tires (perfect condition), center console and arm rest, rear axles, and engine cover.”
Included Items
2 key fobs
Original window sticker
Removed stock parts
Performance part installation and maintenance records
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.