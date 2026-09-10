One-Owner Supercharged 2009 Pontiac G8 GXP 6-Speed

$31,000
One-Owner Supercharged 2009 Pontiac G8 GXP 6-Speed
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Ending Thu, Sep 10 at 7:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN6G2EP57W29L320206
Mileage indicated51,700 Miles
LocationMacomb, Michigan
EngineSupercharged 6.2L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorLiquid Red
Interior colorOnyx
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

One-Owner Supercharged 2009 Pontiac G8 GXP 6-Speed Walkaround
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One-Owner Supercharged 2009 Pontiac G8 GXP 6-Speed Cold Start
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One-Owner Supercharged 2009 Pontiac G8 GXP 6-Speed Driving POV
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Description

In the mid-2000s, GM product boss Bob Lutz wanted to infuse Pontiac with rear-wheel-drive excitement — and the solution was found Down Under. Holden, Australia’s GM subsidiary, was famous for dropping the General’s powerful powertrains into impressively engineered performance cars. So just after Pontiac’s first Aussie import — the 2004–06 GTO — hit our shores, the 2008–09 G8 GT sport sedan hit a home run.

Based on Holden’s Commodore, the rear-drive G8 GT wore classic long-hood, short-deck styling with aggressively flared fenders, a rear spoiler, and Pontiac’s signature hood scoops. And it was blessed with powerful disc brakes and a highly capable, fully independent suspension that made the most of its Corvette-based V8.

But Pontiac wasn’t done: in 2009, it marked the end of G8 production with a low-production, high-performance variant called the G8 GXP. Equipped with a 6.2L LS3 V8, the GXP sent 415 horsepower to a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission, helping it blast to 60 mph in only 4.7 seconds. And a firmer suspension, larger Brembo brakes, and unique wheels and tires improved handling and braking over the already impressive G8 GT.

This one-owner example is finished in Liquid Red, and wears Onyx leather upholstery. It is equipped with the optional 6-speed manual transmission, and its LS3 V8 been modified with a supercharger and supporting modifications for additional performance. It currently shows approximately 51,700 miles.

This 2009 Pontiac G8 GXP is now offered with two key fobs, the original window sticker, removed factory parts, invoices, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Capable and fast Pontiac sport sedan with supercharged power

  • Finished in (62) Liquid Red with Onyx leather upholstery

  • Optional sunroof

  • Supercharged 6.2L LS3 V8 dyno tested at 528 rear-wheel horsepower and 498 rear-wheel lb-ft of torque

  • 1 of 846 GXPs built with the 6-speed manual transmission

  • FE3 performance-tuned four-wheel independent suspension

  • Speed-sensitive rack and pinion power steering

  • 4-wheel disc brakes with Brembo front calipers

Factory Equipment

  • Limited-slip differential

  • Quad exhaust outlets with polished tips

  • Power heated leather bucket seats and leather shift knob

  • Sport instrument cluster with red-faced analog gauges and central digital display

  • Dual-zone climate control

  • Blaupunkt AM/FM stereo with in-dash 6-disc CD changer, amplifier, and 11 speakers

Modifications

  • Roto-fab cold air intake

  • TVS2300 supercharger

  • Kooks 1 7/8 shorty headers with high flow cats and Corsa stainless cat back exhaust

  • Custom dyno tune

  • Elite Engineering catch can

  • Monster LT1-S twin disc clutch with Tick Performance remote clutch speed bleeder

  • Wavetrac Differentials diff

  • GForce Engineering 750HP rear axles

  • 19x9 front, 19x9.5 rear CTS-V wheels

  • Holden HSV sliding arm rest

  • Holden front smokers pack with triple gauge pod

  • Custom oil pressure and boost gauges with matching G8 GXP face plates

  • AeroForce scan gauge

Servicing & Documentation

  • Battery, serpentine belt, and headliner replaced in 2025

  • Front brakes serviced in 2022 (less than 5,000 miles ago)

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Tires have older date codes

  • Paint chips on body

  • Gouge on lower front fascia

  • Images detailing the condition of the 2009 Pontiac G8 GXP are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Michigan from new.

The seller states, “1 of 846 6-speed manual transmission G8 GXPs ever made! Original owner, never driven in winter or snow, garage kept, with tasteful modifications. Custom dyno tune resulted in 528 rear-wheel horsepower and 498 rear-wheel torque. Still have all the original parts including the OEM window sticker, air intake, intake manifold with stock injectors, exhaust manifold, wheels/tires (perfect condition), center console and arm rest, rear axles, and engine cover.”

Included Items

  • 2 key fobs

  • Original window sticker

  • Removed stock parts

  • Performance part installation and maintenance records

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Owner Supercharged 2009 Pontiac G8 GXP 6-Speed

Current bid
VR_z7sqwn
VR_z7sqwn
$31,000
Seller
vzt9lh
vzt9lh
EndingThu, Sep 10 at 7:05 PM UTC
Bids21
Views16,807

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VR_z7sqwn
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