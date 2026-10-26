8k-Mile 2008 Porsche Boxster S Limited Edition 6-Speed
Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 6:29 PM UTC
Recommended services
Video gallery
Description
Porsche introduced the 987-generation Boxster for 2005, updating its mid-engine roadster with revised styling, a stiffer body shell, and a redesigned interior. For 2007, the Boxster S received a 3.4-liter flat-six with VarioCam Plus, rated at 295 horsepower and 252 lb-ft. of torque, and a six-speed manual transaxle was standard. With the engine mounted behind the seats and a front and rear trunk, the Boxster S paired balanced handling with everyday usability. For 2008, Porsche offered only 250 Limited Edition versions of the Boxster S, finished in Orange with black accents.
This 2008 Limited Edition Boxster S was built in Uusikaupunki, Finland, and delivered to Sunset Porsche in Beaverton, Oregon. It is finished in Orange over black with Alcantara seat inlays and a black soft top, and it is equipped with the six-speed manual transaxle, Sport Chrono Package Plus, PCM 2.1 with extended navigation, Bi-Xenon headlights, Bose audio, heated seats, and a windstop, for a total MSRP of $67,835 when new.
The car has since been fitted with 19" SportDesign wheels refinished in black, and paint protection film was applied when it was new. Most recently, the engine oil and filter were changed in September 2026, the odometer now shows approximately 8,400 miles.
This 2008 Porsche Boxster S Limited Edition is now offered with its window sticker, manufacturer's literature, some service records, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Washington title in the seller's name.
Highlights
#46 of 250 Limited Edition Boxster S examples
Finished in Orange over black with Alcantara seat inlays
Sport Chrono Package Plus, PCM 2.1 with navigation, and Bose High End Sound Package
3.4L flat-six and six-speed manual transaxle
Approximately 8,400 miles shown
Owned by the seller since 2013
Factory Equipment
Porsche Stability Management
Four-piston brake calipers with vented rotors
Bi-Xenon headlights
Speed-activated rear spoiler
Porsche windstop
Dual exhaust outlets
Heated front seats
Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel
Automatic climate control
Modifications
19" SportDesign wheels refinished in black
Paint protection film
Servicing and Documentation
The included service records document the following recent work:
September 2026: Engine oil and filter changed and oil drain plug replaced
May 2026: Battery replaced
April 2023: Brake fluid flushed
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Rock chip on the hood, with damage to the paint protection film
The tire pressure monitoring system sensor batteries are depleted
Tires with older date codes
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
October 2017: Damage reported, minor damage to the front
Ownership History
The seller acquired this 2008 Porsche Boxster S Limited Edition in 2013. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Oregon and Washington.
Included Items
Manufacturer's literature
Window sticker
Some service records
Additional Information
From the seller: "This particular Boxster S Limited Edition is the 46th vehicle out of only 250 ever produced. This car was originally purchased and stored in the garage of a Porsche collector in Portland area who had 30+ limited Porsche models. When I bought the car via the dealership consignment it had barely 1k miles on it. This car has been well kept in garage at all times since it rolled out of the assembly line."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.