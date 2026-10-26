Description

Porsche introduced the 987-generation Boxster for 2005, updating its mid-engine roadster with revised styling, a stiffer body shell, and a redesigned interior. For 2007, the Boxster S received a 3.4-liter flat-six with VarioCam Plus, rated at 295 horsepower and 252 lb-ft. of torque, and a six-speed manual transaxle was standard. With the engine mounted behind the seats and a front and rear trunk, the Boxster S paired balanced handling with everyday usability. For 2008, Porsche offered only 250 Limited Edition versions of the Boxster S, finished in Orange with black accents.

This 2008 Limited Edition Boxster S was built in Uusikaupunki, Finland, and delivered to Sunset Porsche in Beaverton, Oregon. It is finished in Orange over black with Alcantara seat inlays and a black soft top, and it is equipped with the six-speed manual transaxle, Sport Chrono Package Plus, PCM 2.1 with extended navigation, Bi-Xenon headlights, Bose audio, heated seats, and a windstop, for a total MSRP of $67,835 when new.

The car has since been fitted with 19" SportDesign wheels refinished in black, and paint protection film was applied when it was new. Most recently, the engine oil and filter were changed in September 2026, the odometer now shows approximately 8,400 miles.

This 2008 Porsche Boxster S Limited Edition is now offered with its window sticker, manufacturer's literature, some service records, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Washington title in the seller's name.

Highlights

#46 of 250 Limited Edition Boxster S examples

Finished in Orange over black with Alcantara seat inlays

Sport Chrono Package Plus, PCM 2.1 with navigation, and Bose High End Sound Package

3.4L flat-six and six-speed manual transaxle

Approximately 8,400 miles shown

Owned by the seller since 2013

Factory Equipment

Porsche Stability Management

Four-piston brake calipers with vented rotors

Bi-Xenon headlights

Speed-activated rear spoiler

Porsche windstop

Dual exhaust outlets

Heated front seats

Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel

Automatic climate control

Modifications

19" SportDesign wheels refinished in black

Paint protection film

Servicing and Documentation

The included service records document the following recent work:

September 2026: Engine oil and filter changed and oil drain plug replaced

May 2026: Battery replaced

April 2023: Brake fluid flushed

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Rock chip on the hood, with damage to the paint protection film

The tire pressure monitoring system sensor batteries are depleted

Tires with older date codes

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): October 2017: Damage reported, minor damage to the front



Ownership History

The seller acquired this 2008 Porsche Boxster S Limited Edition in 2013. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Oregon and Washington.

Included Items

Manufacturer's literature

Window sticker

Some service records

Additional Information

From the seller: " This particular Boxster S Limited Edition is the 46th vehicle out of only 250 ever produced. This car was originally purchased and stored in the garage of a Porsche collector in Portland area who had 30+ limited Porsche models. When I bought the car via the dealership consignment it had barely 1k miles on it. This car has been well kept in garage at all times since it rolled out of the assembly line."