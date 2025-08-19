Description

Introduced for the 2007 model year, the C216-generation Mercedes-Benz CL-Class represented the flagship expression of Mercedes-Benz coupe design, combining the luxury and technology of the S-Class with a pillarless hardtop body and AMG performance. Powered by the naturally aspirated M156 V8, the CL63 AMG blends serious performance in a grand touring luxury package.

This 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL63 AMG is powered by a 6.2-liter M156 V8 factory rated at 518 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque and paired with a 7G-Tronic AMG Speedshift seven-speed automatic transmission. Finished in Iridium Silver Metallic, the pillarless coupe features AMG bodywork, 20-inch AMG wheels, Active Body Control suspension, active bi-xenon headlights with Active Curve Illumination, a power glass sunroof, and quad exhaust outlets.

The cabin is upholstered in Gray nappa and semi-aniline leather and is equipped with heated and ventilated multicontour front seats, a Designo Alpaca Gray Alcantara headliner, automatic climate control, and carbon-fiber accents in place of the factory burled walnut wood trim.

Located in Virginia, this 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL63 AMG is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

6.2L AMG M156 V8 paired with a 7G-Tronic Speedshift 7-speed automatic transmission

Iridium Silver Metallic over Gray nappa and semi-aniline leather upholstery

Carbon-fiber steering wheel and interior trim

AMG Styling Package with AMG 20-inch wheels

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

610 – Night View Assist

615 – Bi-xenon headlights with Active Curve Illumination

619 – Cornering illumination

218 – Rear-view camera

475 – Tire-pressure monitoring system

401 – Heated and ventilated multicontour front seats

432 – Dynamic front seats

581 – Automatic climate control

540 – Power rear-window sunshade

889 – Keyless-Go

530 – COMAND navigation system

Y85 – Designo Alpaca Gray Alcantara headliner

876 – Interior lighting package

435 – Power-folding rear head restraints

875 – Heated windshield washer system

Modifications

Carbon fiber/leather steering wheel

Carbon fiber interior trim

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Audio system powers on sound inoperable

Servicing & Documentation

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows the following maintenance was performed in 2024:

Coolant flushed and replaced

Automatic transmission pan gasket replaced

Coolant reservoir replaced

Lower ball joint replaced

Rear crankshaft oil seal replaced

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows that the vehicle was originally sold through Mercedes-Benz of Miami and has remained registered exclusively in Florida since.