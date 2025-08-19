2008 Mercedes-Benz CL63 AMG
Ending Thu, Sep 17 at 6:45 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for the 2007 model year, the C216-generation Mercedes-Benz CL-Class represented the flagship expression of Mercedes-Benz coupe design, combining the luxury and technology of the S-Class with a pillarless hardtop body and AMG performance. Powered by the naturally aspirated M156 V8, the CL63 AMG blends serious performance in a grand touring luxury package.
This 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL63 AMG is powered by a 6.2-liter M156 V8 factory rated at 518 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque and paired with a 7G-Tronic AMG Speedshift seven-speed automatic transmission. Finished in Iridium Silver Metallic, the pillarless coupe features AMG bodywork, 20-inch AMG wheels, Active Body Control suspension, active bi-xenon headlights with Active Curve Illumination, a power glass sunroof, and quad exhaust outlets.
The cabin is upholstered in Gray nappa and semi-aniline leather and is equipped with heated and ventilated multicontour front seats, a Designo Alpaca Gray Alcantara headliner, automatic climate control, and carbon-fiber accents in place of the factory burled walnut wood trim.
Located in Virginia, this 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL63 AMG is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
6.2L AMG M156 V8 paired with a 7G-Tronic Speedshift 7-speed automatic transmission
Iridium Silver Metallic over Gray nappa and semi-aniline leather upholstery
Carbon-fiber steering wheel and interior trim
AMG Styling Package with AMG 20-inch wheels
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
610 – Night View Assist
615 – Bi-xenon headlights with Active Curve Illumination
619 – Cornering illumination
218 – Rear-view camera
475 – Tire-pressure monitoring system
401 – Heated and ventilated multicontour front seats
432 – Dynamic front seats
581 – Automatic climate control
540 – Power rear-window sunshade
889 – Keyless-Go
530 – COMAND navigation system
Y85 – Designo Alpaca Gray Alcantara headliner
876 – Interior lighting package
435 – Power-folding rear head restraints
875 – Heated windshield washer system
Modifications
Carbon fiber/leather steering wheel
Carbon fiber interior trim
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age
Audio system powers on sound inoperable
Servicing & Documentation
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows the following maintenance was performed in 2024:
Coolant flushed and replaced
Automatic transmission pan gasket replaced
Coolant reservoir replaced
Lower ball joint replaced
Rear crankshaft oil seal replaced
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows that the vehicle was originally sold through Mercedes-Benz of Miami and has remained registered exclusively in Florida since.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.