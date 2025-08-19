2008 Mercedes-Benz CL63 AMG

7 days
$8,250
2008 Mercedes-Benz CL63 AMG
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (65)

Ending Thu, Sep 17 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDDEJ77X18A015651
Mileage indicated60,050 Miles
LocationGlen Allen, Virginia
Engine6.2L AMG M156 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorIridium Silver Metallic
Interior colorGray
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Description

Introduced for the 2007 model year, the C216-generation Mercedes-Benz CL-Class represented the flagship expression of Mercedes-Benz coupe design, combining the luxury and technology of the S-Class with a pillarless hardtop body and AMG performance. Powered by the naturally aspirated M156 V8, the CL63 AMG blends serious performance in a grand touring luxury package.

This 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL63 AMG is powered by a 6.2-liter M156 V8 factory rated at 518 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque and paired with a 7G-Tronic AMG Speedshift seven-speed automatic transmission. Finished in Iridium Silver Metallic, the pillarless coupe features AMG bodywork, 20-inch AMG wheels, Active Body Control suspension, active bi-xenon headlights with Active Curve Illumination, a power glass sunroof, and quad exhaust outlets.

The cabin is upholstered in Gray nappa and semi-aniline leather and is equipped with heated and ventilated multicontour front seats, a Designo Alpaca Gray Alcantara headliner, automatic climate control, and carbon-fiber accents in place of the factory burled walnut wood trim.

Located in Virginia, this 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL63 AMG is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 6.2L AMG M156 V8 paired with a 7G-Tronic Speedshift 7-speed automatic transmission

  • Iridium Silver Metallic over Gray nappa and semi-aniline leather upholstery

  • Carbon-fiber steering wheel and interior trim

  • AMG Styling Package with AMG 20-inch wheels

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 610 – Night View Assist

  • 615 – Bi-xenon headlights with Active Curve Illumination

  • 619 – Cornering illumination

  • 218 – Rear-view camera

  • 475 – Tire-pressure monitoring system

  • 401 – Heated and ventilated multicontour front seats

  • 432 – Dynamic front seats

  • 581 – Automatic climate control

  • 540 – Power rear-window sunshade

  • 889 – Keyless-Go

  • 530 – COMAND navigation system

  • Y85 – Designo Alpaca Gray Alcantara headliner

  • 876 – Interior lighting package

  • 435 – Power-folding rear head restraints

  • 875 – Heated windshield washer system

Modifications

  • Carbon fiber/leather steering wheel

  • Carbon fiber interior trim

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

  • Audio system powers on sound inoperable

Servicing & Documentation

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows the following maintenance was performed in 2024:

  • Coolant flushed and replaced

  • Automatic transmission pan gasket replaced

  • Coolant reservoir replaced

  • Lower ball joint replaced

  • Rear crankshaft oil seal replaced

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows that the vehicle was originally sold through Mercedes-Benz of Miami and has remained registered exclusively in Florida since.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2008 Mercedes-Benz CL63 AMG

Current bid
EF_zvx7ib
EF_zvx7ib
$8,250
Seller
BOB-89ny986a
BOB-89ny986a
EndingThu, Sep 17 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids13
Views1,918

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

EF_zvx7ib's avatar
EF_zvx7ib
Sep 10 at 11:32 AM
$8,250bid placed 
RN_gjq3qh's avatar
RN_gjq3qh
Sep 6 at 11:20 AM
$8,000bid placed 
CM_ieqrql's avatar
CM_ieqrql
Sep 6 at 10:58 AM
$6,000bid placed 
RN_gjq3qh's avatar
RN_gjq3qh
Sep 6 at 9:50 AM
$5,000bid placed 
RP_ekzvoe's avatar
RP_ekzvoe
Sep 6 at 2:16 AM
$3,500bid placed 
JohnRivera's avatar
JohnRivera
Sep 5 at 12:26 AM
$2,000bid placed 
zenac1's avatar
zenac1
Sep 4 at 11:43 PM
$1,100bid placed 
AF_d38fzl's avatar
AF_d38fzl
Sep 4 at 9:46 PM
$1,000bid placed 
zenac1's avatar
zenac1
Sep 4 at 9:39 PM
$800bid placed 
bhalt_x's avatar
bhalt_x
Sep 4 at 7:54 PM
$700bid placed 
MarkGalos' avatar
MarkGalos
Sep 3 at 7:40 PM
$300bid placed 
ss_ivq4am's avatar
ss_ivq4am
Sep 3 at 12:17 PM
$200bid placed 
FH_guru's avatar
FH_guru
Sep 3 at 4:31 AM
$100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026