Description

In November 2007, Ford, Shelby Automobiles, and Barrett-Jackson unveiled a limited-edition Shelby GT at the Arizona International Auto Show. Just 100 examples, in coupe and convertible form, were built on the Mustang GT and sold exclusively through Arizona Region Ford dealers, with each sale supporting the Carroll Shelby Children's Foundation.

Converted by Shelby Automobiles in Las Vegas, the cars paired a Ford Racing-upgraded 4.6-liter V8, rated at 319 horsepower and 330 lb-ft of torque, with an X-pipe exhaust, a lowering Ford Racing handling package, and a Shelby hood scoop. The car features branded sill plates and a limited-edition faux gas cap.

This convertible is finished in Black Clearcoat over Dark Charcoal leather. Per its window sticker, it was ordered with the five-speed automatic transmission, GT Upfitters Package with 18-inch black painted wheels, HID headlamps, Shaker 1000 audio system, and ambient lighting. Sold to Dan Grubb Ford in Phoenix, Arizona, and shipped to Shelby Automobiles in Las Vegas for conversion, the car now shows less than 19,000 miles.

This 2008 Ford Mustang Shelby GT Convertible is now offered with a window sticker, various records, related memorabilia, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean South Carolina title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Sold only through Arizona Region Ford dealers

One of 100 special edition Shelby GTs built

One of 39 convertibles built

Black Clearcoat with red Le Mans hood and side stripes

Dark Charcoal leather-trimmed sport seats

Approximately 18,700 miles shown

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

4.6L 3-valve SOHC V8 engine

Five-speed automatic transmission

Power four-wheel disc brakes with ABS and traction control

18-inch black painted aluminum wheels

Shaker 1000 audio system

Power convertible top

Power six-way driver's seat

Barrett-Jackson Edition Package Power upgrade package Cold-air intake X-pipe exhaust Premium fuel calibration Ford Racing handling package, lowering the car by 1.5 inches Front and rear sway bars Tuned dampers, springs, and bushings Cross-tower brace Shelby hood scoop and hood pins Shelby grille Shelby racing stripes Convertible appearance bar Barrett-Jackson sill plates Barrett-Jackson Limited Edition faux gas cap Shelby dash plaque and under-hood engine plaque



Servicing and Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

According to the seller, the following servicing was completed during their ownership:

July 2026: Air conditioning system inspected, pressure tested, and refrigerant added

2021: All fluids flushed, fuel injection system cleaned, all belts, battery, and tires replaced

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Various paint chips, scratches, and creased upholstery

The rear sway bar bushings squeak, per the seller; a Ford replacement kit is included

Glue residue on the faux gas cap where the peeling Barrett-Jackson emblem was repaired

The hood pin cables are discolored

A scratch is noted on the driver's sill plate

Ownership History

This 2008 Ford Mustang Shelby GT Convertible was sold new through Dan Grubb Ford in Phoenix, Arizona, and acquired by the seller in 2020. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Arizona, Illinois, and South Carolina.

Included Items