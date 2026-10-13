Auction ended.

19k-Mile 2008 Ford Mustang Shelby GT Convertible Barrett-Jackson Edition

Sold for on 10/13/26
Result
19k-Mile 2008 Ford Mustang Shelby GT Convertible Barrett-Jackson Edition
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Ended Oct 13, 2026 at 7:14 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1ZVHT85H885153115
Mileage indicated18,700 Miles
LocationNinety Six, South Carolina
Engine4.6L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorDark Charcoal
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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2008 Ford Mustang Barrett-Jackson Walkaround
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Description

In November 2007, Ford, Shelby Automobiles, and Barrett-Jackson unveiled a limited-edition Shelby GT at the Arizona International Auto Show. Just 100 examples, in coupe and convertible form, were built on the Mustang GT and sold exclusively through Arizona Region Ford dealers, with each sale supporting the Carroll Shelby Children's Foundation.

Converted by Shelby Automobiles in Las Vegas, the cars paired a Ford Racing-upgraded 4.6-liter V8, rated at 319 horsepower and 330 lb-ft of torque, with an X-pipe exhaust, a lowering Ford Racing handling package, and a Shelby hood scoop. The car features branded sill plates and a limited-edition faux gas cap.

This convertible is finished in Black Clearcoat over Dark Charcoal leather. Per its window sticker, it was ordered with the five-speed automatic transmission, GT Upfitters Package with 18-inch black painted wheels, HID headlamps, Shaker 1000 audio system, and ambient lighting. Sold to Dan Grubb Ford in Phoenix, Arizona, and shipped to Shelby Automobiles in Las Vegas for conversion, the car now shows less than 19,000 miles.

This 2008 Ford Mustang Shelby GT Convertible is now offered with a window sticker, various records, related memorabilia, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean South Carolina title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Sold only through Arizona Region Ford dealers

  • One of 100 special edition Shelby GTs built

  • One of 39 convertibles built

  • Black Clearcoat with red Le Mans hood and side stripes

  • Dark Charcoal leather-trimmed sport seats

  • Approximately 18,700 miles shown

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 4.6L 3-valve SOHC V8 engine

  • Five-speed automatic transmission

  • Power four-wheel disc brakes with ABS and traction control

  • 18-inch black painted aluminum wheels

  • Shaker 1000 audio system

  • Power convertible top

  • Power six-way driver's seat

  • Barrett-Jackson Edition Package

    • Power upgrade package

    • Cold-air intake

    • X-pipe exhaust

    • Premium fuel calibration

    • Ford Racing handling package, lowering the car by 1.5 inches

    • Front and rear sway bars

    • Tuned dampers, springs, and bushings

    • Cross-tower brace

    • Shelby hood scoop and hood pins

    • Shelby grille

    • Shelby racing stripes

    • Convertible appearance bar

    • Barrett-Jackson sill plates

    • Barrett-Jackson Limited Edition faux gas cap

    • Shelby dash plaque and under-hood engine plaque

Servicing and Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

According to the seller, the following servicing was completed during their ownership:

  • July 2026: Air conditioning system inspected, pressure tested, and refrigerant added

  • 2021: All fluids flushed, fuel injection system cleaned, all belts, battery, and tires replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Various paint chips, scratches, and creased upholstery

  • The rear sway bar bushings squeak, per the seller; a Ford replacement kit is included

  • Glue residue on the faux gas cap where the peeling Barrett-Jackson emblem was repaired

  • The hood pin cables are discolored

  • A scratch is noted on the driver's sill plate

Ownership History

This 2008 Ford Mustang Shelby GT Convertible was sold new through Dan Grubb Ford in Phoenix, Arizona, and acquired by the seller in 2020. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Arizona, Illinois, and South Carolina.

Included Items

  • Window sticker

  • Manufacturer's literature

  • Related memorabilia

  • Various records and original purchase paperwork

  • Ford replacement kit for the rear sway bar bushings

  • Wind deflector

  • Two keys

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

19k-Mile 2008 Ford Mustang Shelby GT Convertible Barrett-Jackson Edition

Sold to
CodyB
CodyB
$36,915
Seller
wmb0535
wmb0535
EndedOct 13, 2026 at 7:14 PM UTC
Bids47
Views6,973

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