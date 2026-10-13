19k-Mile 2008 Ford Mustang Shelby GT Convertible Barrett-Jackson Edition
Ended Oct 13, 2026 at 7:14 PM UTC
Recommended services
Insure this 19k-Mile 2008 Ford Mustang Shelby GT Convertible Barrett-Jackson Edition—estimated rate $398/year.
Video gallery
Description
In November 2007, Ford, Shelby Automobiles, and Barrett-Jackson unveiled a limited-edition Shelby GT at the Arizona International Auto Show. Just 100 examples, in coupe and convertible form, were built on the Mustang GT and sold exclusively through Arizona Region Ford dealers, with each sale supporting the Carroll Shelby Children's Foundation.
Converted by Shelby Automobiles in Las Vegas, the cars paired a Ford Racing-upgraded 4.6-liter V8, rated at 319 horsepower and 330 lb-ft of torque, with an X-pipe exhaust, a lowering Ford Racing handling package, and a Shelby hood scoop. The car features branded sill plates and a limited-edition faux gas cap.
This convertible is finished in Black Clearcoat over Dark Charcoal leather. Per its window sticker, it was ordered with the five-speed automatic transmission, GT Upfitters Package with 18-inch black painted wheels, HID headlamps, Shaker 1000 audio system, and ambient lighting. Sold to Dan Grubb Ford in Phoenix, Arizona, and shipped to Shelby Automobiles in Las Vegas for conversion, the car now shows less than 19,000 miles.
This 2008 Ford Mustang Shelby GT Convertible is now offered with a window sticker, various records, related memorabilia, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean South Carolina title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Sold only through Arizona Region Ford dealers
One of 100 special edition Shelby GTs built
One of 39 convertibles built
Black Clearcoat with red Le Mans hood and side stripes
Dark Charcoal leather-trimmed sport seats
Approximately 18,700 miles shown
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
4.6L 3-valve SOHC V8 engine
Five-speed automatic transmission
Power four-wheel disc brakes with ABS and traction control
18-inch black painted aluminum wheels
Shaker 1000 audio system
Power convertible top
Power six-way driver's seat
Barrett-Jackson Edition Package
Power upgrade package
Cold-air intake
X-pipe exhaust
Premium fuel calibration
Ford Racing handling package, lowering the car by 1.5 inches
Front and rear sway bars
Tuned dampers, springs, and bushings
Cross-tower brace
Shelby hood scoop and hood pins
Shelby grille
Shelby racing stripes
Convertible appearance bar
Barrett-Jackson sill plates
Barrett-Jackson Limited Edition faux gas cap
Shelby dash plaque and under-hood engine plaque
Servicing and Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
According to the seller, the following servicing was completed during their ownership:
July 2026: Air conditioning system inspected, pressure tested, and refrigerant added
2021: All fluids flushed, fuel injection system cleaned, all belts, battery, and tires replaced
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Various paint chips, scratches, and creased upholstery
The rear sway bar bushings squeak, per the seller; a Ford replacement kit is included
Glue residue on the faux gas cap where the peeling Barrett-Jackson emblem was repaired
The hood pin cables are discolored
A scratch is noted on the driver's sill plate
Ownership History
This 2008 Ford Mustang Shelby GT Convertible was sold new through Dan Grubb Ford in Phoenix, Arizona, and acquired by the seller in 2020. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Arizona, Illinois, and South Carolina.
Included Items
Window sticker
Manufacturer's literature
Related memorabilia
Various records and original purchase paperwork
Ford replacement kit for the rear sway bar bushings
Wind deflector
Two keys
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.