2008 Ford Mustang Bullitt
Ending Mon, Nov 02 at 7:55 PM UTC
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Description
In the 1968 film "Bullitt," Steve McQueen drove a Highland Green Mustang GT through San Francisco in one of the most famous car chases ever filmed, and Ford marked the film's 40th anniversary in 2008 with a new Mustang Bullitt.
Built as a package on the GT Premium coupe, it was finished in Highland Green or black and used a retuned 4.6L three-valve V8 with a cold-air intake, revised calibration, and a tuned exhaust, raising output to 315 horsepower and 325 lb-ft. of torque. A five-speed manual transmission, a 3.73 limited-slip rear axle, revised suspension, and 18" Bullitt wheels were standard, and the car wore no rear spoiler or exterior pony badges. Inside, it gained a Bullitt-specific interior with a machined aluminum dash panel and a cue-ball shift knob.
This Mustang Bullitt was built in Flat Rock, Michigan, and delivered to Battlefield Ford in Manassas, Virginia. It is finished in Highland Green over Dark Charcoal leather and is equipped with the Bullitt Package, HID headlamps, Shaker 500 audio, Sirius satellite radio, and more, for a total MSRP of $32,415.
The seller acquired the car in 2022 and has since fitted 18" polished five-spoke wheels from a different Ford model, PowerStop brakes, and sequential rear turn signals. The clutch was replaced in 2021, and the the brakes have been update with PowerStop brake rotors, calipers, and pads under current ownership. The odometer now shows approximately 76,500 miles.
This 2008 Ford Mustang Bullitt is now offered with a reproduction window sticker, stock Bullitt wheels, maintenance records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller's name.
Highlights
2008 Mustang Bullitt in Highland Green
Dark Charcoal leather sport seats
4.6L V8 rated at 315 horsepower
Five-speed manual transmission
Stock 18" Bullitt wheels included
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Highlights from the reproduction window sticker include the following:
Bullitt Package
Bullitt interior package
3.73 limited-slip rear axle
Exhaust tips
Rear spoiler delete
HID headlamps
Stainless steel dual exhaust
Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS and traction control
Gun metal over aluminum dash panel
Shaker 500 audio system with six-disc CD changer
six-way power-adjustable driver's seat
Air conditioning
Modifications
Ford 18" x 8" polished five-spoke wheels
PowerStop brake rotors, calipers, and pads
Webelectric sequential rear turn signals
Sony head unit with back-up camera
WeatherTech front floor mats
Various body panels resprayed, per the seller
Servicing and Documentation
According to the seller, the following work was completed during their ownership, with written records:
Transmission and differential fluids changed
Ball joints and outer tie rod ends replaced
Power steering high-pressure line replaced
PowerStop brake rotors, calipers, and pads installed
General AltiMax tires with 2024 date codes mounted
According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was also completed:
December 2021: Clutch and clutch slave cylinder replaced
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Touched-up paint on the hood and around the front wheel arches
Chip in the windshield
Creases on seat upholstery
Ownership History
The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Virginia and Pennsylvania. The seller acquired the car in September 2022 from the original owner.
Included Items
Reproduction window sticker
Handwritten service notes
Original 18" Bullitt wheels
Various spares (see galley)
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.