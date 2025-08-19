2008 Ford Mustang Bullitt

1 day
$10,000
2008 Ford Mustang Bullitt
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (130)

Ending Mon, Nov 02 at 7:55 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1ZVHT82HX85162113
Mileage indicated76,500 Miles
LocationLake Ariel, Pennsylvania
Engine4.6L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorHighland Green
Interior colorDark Charcoal

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Insure this 2008 Ford Mustang Bullitt—estimated rate $241/year.Question mark circle

Apply now
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Video gallery

2008 Ford Mustang Bullitt Ride Along
Play
2008 Ford Mustang Bullitt-Walkaround
Play
2008 Ford Mustang Bullitt-Driving POV
Play
2008 Ford Mustang Bullitt-Cold Start
Play
2008 Ford Mustang Bullitt-Driving POV 2
Play

Description

In the 1968 film "Bullitt," Steve McQueen drove a Highland Green Mustang GT through San Francisco in one of the most famous car chases ever filmed, and Ford marked the film's 40th anniversary in 2008 with a new Mustang Bullitt.

Built as a package on the GT Premium coupe, it was finished in Highland Green or black and used a retuned 4.6L three-valve V8 with a cold-air intake, revised calibration, and a tuned exhaust, raising output to 315 horsepower and 325 lb-ft. of torque. A five-speed manual transmission, a 3.73 limited-slip rear axle, revised suspension, and 18" Bullitt wheels were standard, and the car wore no rear spoiler or exterior pony badges. Inside, it gained a Bullitt-specific interior with a machined aluminum dash panel and a cue-ball shift knob.

This Mustang Bullitt was built in Flat Rock, Michigan, and delivered to Battlefield Ford in Manassas, Virginia. It is finished in Highland Green over Dark Charcoal leather and is equipped with the Bullitt Package, HID headlamps, Shaker 500 audio, Sirius satellite radio, and more, for a total MSRP of $32,415.

The seller acquired the car in 2022 and has since fitted 18" polished five-spoke wheels from a different Ford model, PowerStop brakes, and sequential rear turn signals. The clutch was replaced in 2021, and the the brakes have been update with PowerStop brake rotors, calipers, and pads under current ownership. The odometer now shows approximately 76,500 miles.

This 2008 Ford Mustang Bullitt is now offered with a reproduction window sticker, stock Bullitt wheels, maintenance records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • 2008 Mustang Bullitt in Highland Green

  • Dark Charcoal leather sport seats

  • 4.6L V8 rated at 315 horsepower

  • Five-speed manual transmission

  • Stock 18" Bullitt wheels included

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the reproduction window sticker include the following:

  • Bullitt Package

    • Bullitt interior package

    • 3.73 limited-slip rear axle

    • Exhaust tips

  • Rear spoiler delete

  • HID headlamps

  • Stainless steel dual exhaust

  • Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS and traction control

  • Gun metal over aluminum dash panel

  • Shaker 500 audio system with six-disc CD changer

  • six-way power-adjustable driver's seat

  • Air conditioning

Modifications

  • Ford 18" x 8" polished five-spoke wheels

  • PowerStop brake rotors, calipers, and pads

  • Webelectric sequential rear turn signals

  • Sony head unit with back-up camera

  • WeatherTech front floor mats

  • Various body panels resprayed, per the seller

Servicing and Documentation

According to the seller, the following work was completed during their ownership, with written records:

  • Transmission and differential fluids changed

  • Ball joints and outer tie rod ends replaced

  • Power steering high-pressure line replaced

  • PowerStop brake rotors, calipers, and pads installed

  • General AltiMax tires with 2024 date codes mounted

According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was also completed:

  • December 2021: Clutch and clutch slave cylinder replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • Touched-up paint on the hood and around the front wheel arches

  • Chip in the windshield

  • Creases on seat upholstery

Ownership History

The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Virginia and Pennsylvania. The seller acquired the car in September 2022 from the original owner.

Included Items

  • Reproduction window sticker

  • Handwritten service notes

  • Original 18" Bullitt wheels

  • Various spares (see galley)

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2008 Ford Mustang Bullitt

Current bid
JPO17
JPO17
$10,000
Seller
CB1000F_Guy
CB1000F_Guy
EndingMon, Nov 02 at 7:55 PM UTC
Bids3
Views4,811

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

JPO17's avatar
JPO17
Oct 25 at 12:03 AM
$10,000bid placed 
jhilton's avatar
jhilton
Oct 20 at 1:44 AM
$7,500bid placed 
RoderickLoss_nrmc's avatar
RoderickLoss_nrmc
Oct 19 at 6:53 PM
$4,000bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026