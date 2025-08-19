Description

In the 1968 film "Bullitt," Steve McQueen drove a Highland Green Mustang GT through San Francisco in one of the most famous car chases ever filmed, and Ford marked the film's 40th anniversary in 2008 with a new Mustang Bullitt.

Built as a package on the GT Premium coupe, it was finished in Highland Green or black and used a retuned 4.6L three-valve V8 with a cold-air intake, revised calibration, and a tuned exhaust, raising output to 315 horsepower and 325 lb-ft. of torque. A five-speed manual transmission, a 3.73 limited-slip rear axle, revised suspension, and 18" Bullitt wheels were standard, and the car wore no rear spoiler or exterior pony badges. Inside, it gained a Bullitt-specific interior with a machined aluminum dash panel and a cue-ball shift knob.

This Mustang Bullitt was built in Flat Rock, Michigan, and delivered to Battlefield Ford in Manassas, Virginia. It is finished in Highland Green over Dark Charcoal leather and is equipped with the Bullitt Package, HID headlamps, Shaker 500 audio, Sirius satellite radio, and more, for a total MSRP of $32,415.

The seller acquired the car in 2022 and has since fitted 18" polished five-spoke wheels from a different Ford model, PowerStop brakes, and sequential rear turn signals. The clutch was replaced in 2021, and the the brakes have been update with PowerStop brake rotors, calipers, and pads under current ownership. The odometer now shows approximately 76,500 miles.

This 2008 Ford Mustang Bullitt is now offered with a reproduction window sticker, stock Bullitt wheels, maintenance records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller's name.

Highlights

2008 Mustang Bullitt in Highland Green

Dark Charcoal leather sport seats

4.6L V8 rated at 315 horsepower

Five-speed manual transmission

Stock 18" Bullitt wheels included

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the reproduction window sticker include the following:

Bullitt Package Bullitt interior package 3.73 limited-slip rear axle Exhaust tips

Rear spoiler delete

HID headlamps

Stainless steel dual exhaust

Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS and traction control

Gun metal over aluminum dash panel

Shaker 500 audio system with six-disc CD changer

six-way power-adjustable driver's seat

Air conditioning

Modifications

Ford 18" x 8" polished five-spoke wheels

PowerStop brake rotors, calipers, and pads

Webelectric sequential rear turn signals

Sony head unit with back-up camera

WeatherTech front floor mats

Various body panels resprayed, per the seller

Servicing and Documentation

According to the seller, the following work was completed during their ownership, with written records:

Transmission and differential fluids changed

Ball joints and outer tie rod ends replaced

Power steering high-pressure line replaced

PowerStop brake rotors, calipers, and pads installed

General AltiMax tires with 2024 date codes mounted

According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was also completed:

December 2021: Clutch and clutch slave cylinder replaced

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Touched-up paint on the hood and around the front wheel arches

Chip in the windshield

Creases on seat upholstery

Ownership History

The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Virginia and Pennsylvania. The seller acquired the car in September 2022 from the original owner.

Included Items