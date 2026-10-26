Description

Introduced for the 2005 model year, the sixth-generation Chevrolet Corvette advanced the formula with a lighter chassis, improved refinement, and increased performance. For 2008, Corvettes received the 6.2-liter LS3 V8, which delivered increased output over prior years while maintaining the model's reputation as a capable and versatile American sports car.

Acquired by the seller in 2019 and now showing approximately 14,600 miles, this 2008 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is powered by a 6.2-liter LS3 V8 paired with a desirable six-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential. Finished in Crystal Red Metallic Tintcoat over a two-tone Ebony and Cobalt Red interior, the car is equipped with a removable roof panel, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable seats, keyless access with push-button start, and more.

This low-mileage 2008 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is now offered with manufacturer’s literature, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Approximately 14,600 miles shown

Powered by a 6.2L LS3 V8 paired with a 6-speed manual transmission

Finished in Crystal Red Metallic Tintcoat over a two-tone Ebony and Cobalt Red interior

Billy Boat exhaust system

Factory Equipment

The 3LT package: Head-Up Display (HUD) Memory Package Heated Sport Seats Power Telescoping Steering Column Premium Audio System Universal Home Remote Luggage & Cargo Shade

Limited-slip differential

4-wheel independent suspension

4-wheel power disc brakes

Alloy wheels

Removable roof panel

Keyless access with push-button start

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Power-adjustable seats

Driver Information Center

Cruise control

Servicing & Documentation

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following service work was performed:

October 2023: Battery replaced Clutch master cylinder replaced Oil and filter changed



Known Imperfections

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): July 2017: Accident reported with another motor vehicle Damage to rear

Paint chips on front fascia

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

Ownership History

The seller acquired this C6 in 2019. According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this Corvette has been registered in Pennsylvania, New York, and Virginia.

Included Items