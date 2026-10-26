Auction ended.

15k-Mile 2008 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 6-Speed

Sold for on 10/26/26
Result
15k-Mile 2008 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 6-Speed
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Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 8:36 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1YY26W085113151
Mileage indicated14,600 Miles
LocationCopper Hill, Virginia
Engine6.2L LS3 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorCrystal Red Metallic Tintcoat
Interior colorEbony/Cobalt Red
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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2008 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Cold Start
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Description

Introduced for the 2005 model year, the sixth-generation Chevrolet Corvette advanced the formula with a lighter chassis, improved refinement, and increased performance. For 2008, Corvettes received the 6.2-liter LS3 V8, which delivered increased output over prior years while maintaining the model's reputation as a capable and versatile American sports car.

Acquired by the seller in 2019 and now showing approximately 14,600 miles, this 2008 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is powered by a 6.2-liter LS3 V8 paired with a desirable six-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential. Finished in Crystal Red Metallic Tintcoat over a two-tone Ebony and Cobalt Red interior, the car is equipped with a removable roof panel, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable seats, keyless access with push-button start, and more.

This low-mileage 2008 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is now offered with manufacturer’s literature, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Approximately 14,600 miles shown

  • Powered by a 6.2L LS3 V8 paired with a 6-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in Crystal Red Metallic Tintcoat over a two-tone Ebony and Cobalt Red interior

  • Billy Boat exhaust system

Factory Equipment

  • The 3LT package:

    • Head-Up Display (HUD)

    • Memory Package

    • Heated Sport Seats

    • Power Telescoping Steering Column

    • Premium Audio System

    • Universal Home Remote

    • Luggage & Cargo Shade

  • Limited-slip differential

  • 4-wheel independent suspension

  • 4-wheel power disc brakes

  • Alloy wheels

  • Removable roof panel

  • Keyless access with push-button start

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Power-adjustable seats

  • Driver Information Center

  • Cruise control

Servicing & Documentation

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following service work was performed:

  • October 2023:

    • Battery replaced

    • Clutch master cylinder replaced

    • Oil and filter changed

Known Imperfections

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • July 2017: Accident reported with another motor vehicle

      • Damage to rear

  • Paint chips on front fascia

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

Ownership History

The seller acquired this C6 in 2019. According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this Corvette has been registered in Pennsylvania, New York, and Virginia.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer's literature

  • 2 key fobs

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 2008 Chevrolet Corvette

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

15k-Mile 2008 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 6-Speed

Sold to
ET_13
ET_13
$27,553
Seller
GH_2vtllr
GH_2vtllr
EndedOct 26, 2026 at 8:36 PM UTC
Bids25
Views7,353

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