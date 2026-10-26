15k-Mile 2008 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 6-Speed
Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 8:36 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for the 2005 model year, the sixth-generation Chevrolet Corvette advanced the formula with a lighter chassis, improved refinement, and increased performance. For 2008, Corvettes received the 6.2-liter LS3 V8, which delivered increased output over prior years while maintaining the model's reputation as a capable and versatile American sports car.
Acquired by the seller in 2019 and now showing approximately 14,600 miles, this 2008 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is powered by a 6.2-liter LS3 V8 paired with a desirable six-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential. Finished in Crystal Red Metallic Tintcoat over a two-tone Ebony and Cobalt Red interior, the car is equipped with a removable roof panel, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable seats, keyless access with push-button start, and more.
This low-mileage 2008 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is now offered with manufacturer’s literature, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Approximately 14,600 miles shown
Powered by a 6.2L LS3 V8 paired with a 6-speed manual transmission
Finished in Crystal Red Metallic Tintcoat over a two-tone Ebony and Cobalt Red interior
Billy Boat exhaust system
Factory Equipment
The 3LT package:
Head-Up Display (HUD)
Memory Package
Heated Sport Seats
Power Telescoping Steering Column
Premium Audio System
Universal Home Remote
Luggage & Cargo Shade
Limited-slip differential
4-wheel independent suspension
4-wheel power disc brakes
Alloy wheels
Removable roof panel
Keyless access with push-button start
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Power-adjustable seats
Driver Information Center
Cruise control
Servicing & Documentation
According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following service work was performed:
October 2023:
Battery replaced
Clutch master cylinder replaced
Oil and filter changed
Known Imperfections
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
July 2017: Accident reported with another motor vehicle
Damage to rear
Paint chips on front fascia
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage
Ownership History
The seller acquired this C6 in 2019. According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this Corvette has been registered in Pennsylvania, New York, and Virginia.
Included Items
Manufacturer's literature
2 key fobs
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.