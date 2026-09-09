Description

The 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet was a quick, handsome, and sure-footed 997, blending traditional rear-engine character with wider bodywork and advanced all-wheel-drive technology.

The 4S featured flared rear fenders that hid massive 305mm tires — an effective counter to the 355-horsepower 3.8L flat six engine and available six-speed manual transmission. And thanks to an all-wheel-drive system that could send up to 40 percent of available torque to the front wheels, this 911 kept a ferocious grip on the asphalt.

The Carrera 4S also came standard with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), an adaptive suspension system that sharpened handling and ride control. Combined with improved aerodynamics, a wide body, and a convertible top that only took 20 seconds to drop, the 2007 Carrera 4S Cabriolet exemplified Porsche’s ongoing refinement of the iconic 911 formula.

This example spent much of its life registered in Texas before moving north. It is finished in Basalt Black, has a black convertible top and black and gray leather upholstery, and wears 19” wheels from a newer 911 Turbo. This 911 is equipped with a six-speed manual transmission, all-wheel drive, and Porsche Active Suspension Management with a lower ride height and Normal/Sport suspension modes. It has traveled approximately 42,800 miles since new.

This 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet is now offered with owner’s manuals, a wind deflector, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the selling dealer’s name.

Highlights

Offered from Collectible Classics

Finished in Basalt Black with Black/Gray leather upholstery

Black convertible top

3.8L water cooled DOHC 24-valve flat-six

6-speed manual transmission and AWD

Porsche Active Suspension Management with a lower ride height and Normal/Sport suspension modes

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

1.25” wider rear track with 305mm rear tires

Widened bodywork

MacPherson strut front, multi-link LSA rear suspension

Vented disc brakes with 4-piston calipers and ABS

Porsche Stability Management Plus

Power-assisted rack and pinion steering

Full leather upholstery

Bose audio

Power-adjustable and heated front seats

Modifications

19” wheels from a newer 911 Turbo

Magnetic cell-phone mount

Servicing & Documentation

November 2024: Window regulator(s) replaced, oil and filter changed

June 2024: Paint and glass protection installed, tint installed

May 2024: Washer pump replaced

February 2024: Drive belt pulley(s) replaced, serpentine belt replaced

January 2024: Brake fluid flushed, oil and filter changed

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Please view the seller-provided “Imperfections” video

Images detailing the condition of the 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S shows registration history in Texas, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

Included Items