Auction ended.

42k-Mile 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet 6-Speed

Collectible Classics
Bid to $42,750 on 09/09/26
Result
42k-Mile 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet 6-Speed
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Ended Sep 09, 2026 at 7:07 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWP0CB29987S775875
Mileage indicated42,800 Miles
LocationKing of Prussia, Pennsylvania
Engine3.8L Flat Six
DrivetrainAWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBasalt Black
Interior colorBlack/Gray
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

The 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet was a quick, handsome, and sure-footed 997, blending traditional rear-engine character with wider bodywork and advanced all-wheel-drive technology.

The 4S featured flared rear fenders that hid massive 305mm tires — an effective counter to the 355-horsepower 3.8L flat six engine and available six-speed manual transmission. And thanks to an all-wheel-drive system that could send up to 40 percent of available torque to the front wheels, this 911 kept a ferocious grip on the asphalt.

The Carrera 4S also came standard with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), an adaptive suspension system that sharpened handling and ride control. Combined with improved aerodynamics, a wide body, and a convertible top that only took 20 seconds to drop, the 2007 Carrera 4S Cabriolet exemplified Porsche’s ongoing refinement of the iconic 911 formula.

This example spent much of its life registered in Texas before moving north. It is finished in Basalt Black, has a black convertible top and black and gray leather upholstery, and wears 19” wheels from a newer 911 Turbo. This 911 is equipped with a six-speed manual transmission, all-wheel drive, and Porsche Active Suspension Management with a lower ride height and Normal/Sport suspension modes. It has traveled approximately 42,800 miles since new.

This 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet is now offered with owner’s manuals, a wind deflector, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the selling dealer’s name.

Highlights

  • Offered from Collectible Classics

  • Finished in Basalt Black with Black/Gray leather upholstery

  • Black convertible top

  • 3.8L water cooled DOHC 24-valve flat-six

  • 6-speed manual transmission and AWD

  • Porsche Active Suspension Management with a lower ride height and Normal/Sport suspension modes

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 1.25” wider rear track with 305mm rear tires

  • Widened bodywork

  • MacPherson strut front, multi-link LSA rear suspension

  • Vented disc brakes with 4-piston calipers and ABS

  • Porsche Stability Management Plus

  • Power-assisted rack and pinion steering

  • Full leather upholstery

  • Bose audio

  • Power-adjustable and heated front seats

Modifications

  • 19” wheels from a newer 911 Turbo

  • Magnetic cell-phone mount

Servicing & Documentation

  • November 2024:

    • Window regulator(s) replaced, oil and filter changed

  • June 2024:

    • Paint and glass protection installed, tint installed

  • May 2024:

    • Washer pump replaced

  • February 2024:

    • Drive belt pulley(s) replaced, serpentine belt replaced

  • January 2024:

    • Brake fluid flushed, oil and filter changed

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Please view the seller-provided “Imperfections” video

  • Images detailing the condition of the 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S shows registration history in Texas, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

Included Items

  • Owner’s manuals

  • Wind deflector

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

42k-Mile 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet 6-Speed

Last bid
hocslap231
hocslap231
$42,750
Seller
collectibleclassics
collectibleclassics
EndedSep 09, 2026 at 7:07 PM UTC
Bids67
Views12,936

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