Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

The 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550 is a power-retractable hardtop, two-seat roadster capable of 0-60 mph in 5.3 seconds, accomplished without sacrificing the brand's well-known luxury and comfort. The R230-generation SL-Class roadsters received a new 5.5-liter M273 V8 engine for the 2007 model year. The new engines featured four valves per cylinder, an update from the previous 5.0-liter engine, and they were factory rated at 382 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque.

Backing up the revised powerplant was the 7G-Tronic seven-speed automatic transmission, and carrying the increased weight of the M273 engine was Mercedes’ Active Body Control (ABC) suspension, which lowered the ride height at higher speeds and continuously adjusted each wheel’s suspension to counteract vibration, roll, pitch, and cornering.

This ‘07 SL is finished in Alabaster White (960U) with a power-folding convertible hardtop over beige leather (215A) upholstery complemented by wood trim. A Pioneer touchscreen head unit has been installed in place of the factory COMAND unit, and additional details include bi-xenon headlights, fog lights, Heated and ventilated power-adjustable front seats, and Bose sound. The car has been registered in Florida since new.

This 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550 is now offered at no reserve with manufacturer’s literature, service records, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Less than 77,000 miles

5.5L M273 V8 engine

Seven-speed automatic transmission

Power-operated convertible hardtop

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Alabaster White paint

Beige leather upholstery

Active Body Control (ABC) suspension

Bi-xenon headlights

Heated and ventilated power-adjustable front seats

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Bose sound system

Burred wood interior trim

Modifications

Pioneer touchscreen head unit

smartphone integration

backup camera

Servicing & Documentation

Per the seller, the convertible top hydraulics have been replaced.

Known Imperfections

Up-close images detailing the condition of the vehicle are viewable in the gallery

Loose stitching on driver’s seat (pictured in gallery)

Trunk seal leaks

Convertible top fuse pops intermittently

The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details): March 2019 : Damage Reported, moderate to severe damage to front, rear, and sides of vehicle



Ownership History

The car has remained registered in Florida since new and was acquired by the seller in August 2024.

Included Items

Manufacturer’s literature

Service records

Additional Information