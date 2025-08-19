2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550

No reserve
6 days
$7,654
2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550
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All photos (131)

Ending Thu, Sep 17 at 6:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDBSK71F57F127864
Mileage indicated76,650 Miles
LocationMerritt Island, Florida
Engine5.5L M273 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorAlabaster White
Interior colorBeige
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

The 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550 is a power-retractable hardtop, two-seat roadster capable of 0-60 mph in 5.3 seconds, accomplished without sacrificing the brand's well-known luxury and comfort. The R230-generation SL-Class roadsters received a new 5.5-liter M273 V8 engine for the 2007 model year. The new engines featured four valves per cylinder, an update from the previous 5.0-liter engine, and they were factory rated at 382 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque.

Backing up the revised powerplant was the 7G-Tronic seven-speed automatic transmission, and carrying the increased weight of the M273 engine was Mercedes’ Active Body Control (ABC) suspension, which lowered the ride height at higher speeds and continuously adjusted each wheel’s suspension to counteract vibration, roll, pitch, and cornering.

This ‘07 SL is finished in Alabaster White (960U) with a power-folding convertible hardtop over beige leather (215A) upholstery complemented by wood trim. A Pioneer touchscreen head unit has been installed in place of the factory COMAND unit, and additional details include bi-xenon headlights, fog lights, Heated and ventilated power-adjustable front seats, and Bose sound. The car has been registered in Florida since new.

This 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550 is now offered at no reserve with manufacturer’s literature, service records, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Less than 77,000 miles

  • 5.5L M273 V8 engine

  • Seven-speed automatic transmission

  • Power-operated convertible hardtop

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Alabaster White paint

  • Beige leather upholstery

  • Active Body Control (ABC) suspension

  • Bi-xenon headlights

  • Heated and ventilated power-adjustable front seats

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Bose sound system

  • Burred wood interior trim

Modifications

  • Pioneer touchscreen head unit

  • smartphone integration

  • backup camera

Servicing & Documentation

Per the seller, the convertible top hydraulics have been replaced.

Known Imperfections

  • Up-close images detailing the condition of the vehicle are viewable in the gallery

  • Loose stitching on driver’s seat (pictured in gallery)

  • Trunk seal leaks

  • Convertible top fuse pops intermittently

  • The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • March 2019: Damage Reported, moderate to severe damage to front, rear, and sides of vehicle

Ownership History

The car has remained registered in Florida since new and was acquired by the seller in August 2024.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer’s literature

  • Service records

Additional Information

  • From the seller: “This 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550 is a low-mileage example with less than 77,000 miles. It features an upgraded Pioneer multimedia system with Apple CarPlay, modern connectivity, and a backup camera. All convertible-top hydraulic components have also been replaced and are covered by a lifetime warranty, offering added confidence for the next owner.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550 · No reserve

Current bid
BigRedBoss
BigRedBoss
$7,654
Seller
JH_gbb1va
JH_gbb1va
EndingThu, Sep 17 at 6:20 PM UTC
Bids17
Views3,371

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BigRedBoss
Sep 10 at 1:12 AM
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69TA
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