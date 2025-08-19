2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550
Ending Thu, Sep 17 at 6:20 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED AT NO RESERVE
The 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550 is a power-retractable hardtop, two-seat roadster capable of 0-60 mph in 5.3 seconds, accomplished without sacrificing the brand's well-known luxury and comfort. The R230-generation SL-Class roadsters received a new 5.5-liter M273 V8 engine for the 2007 model year. The new engines featured four valves per cylinder, an update from the previous 5.0-liter engine, and they were factory rated at 382 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque.
Backing up the revised powerplant was the 7G-Tronic seven-speed automatic transmission, and carrying the increased weight of the M273 engine was Mercedes’ Active Body Control (ABC) suspension, which lowered the ride height at higher speeds and continuously adjusted each wheel’s suspension to counteract vibration, roll, pitch, and cornering.
This ‘07 SL is finished in Alabaster White (960U) with a power-folding convertible hardtop over beige leather (215A) upholstery complemented by wood trim. A Pioneer touchscreen head unit has been installed in place of the factory COMAND unit, and additional details include bi-xenon headlights, fog lights, Heated and ventilated power-adjustable front seats, and Bose sound. The car has been registered in Florida since new.
This 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550 is now offered at no reserve with manufacturer’s literature, service records, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Less than 77,000 miles
5.5L M273 V8 engine
Seven-speed automatic transmission
Power-operated convertible hardtop
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Alabaster White paint
Beige leather upholstery
Active Body Control (ABC) suspension
Bi-xenon headlights
Heated and ventilated power-adjustable front seats
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Bose sound system
Burred wood interior trim
Modifications
Pioneer touchscreen head unit
smartphone integration
backup camera
Servicing & Documentation
Per the seller, the convertible top hydraulics have been replaced.
Known Imperfections
Up-close images detailing the condition of the vehicle are viewable in the gallery
Loose stitching on driver’s seat (pictured in gallery)
Trunk seal leaks
Convertible top fuse pops intermittently
The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):
March 2019: Damage Reported, moderate to severe damage to front, rear, and sides of vehicle
Ownership History
The car has remained registered in Florida since new and was acquired by the seller in August 2024.
Included Items
Manufacturer’s literature
Service records
Additional Information
From the seller: “This 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550 is a low-mileage example with less than 77,000 miles. It features an upgraded Pioneer multimedia system with Apple CarPlay, modern connectivity, and a backup camera. All convertible-top hydraulic components have also been replaced and are covered by a lifetime warranty, offering added confidence for the next owner.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.