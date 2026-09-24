28k-Mile 2007 Jaguar XK Coupe
Ending Thu, Sep 24 at 6:50 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for the 2007 model year, the X150-generation Jaguar XK marked a significant evolution of Jaguar's grand touring coupe. Constructed around an advanced aluminum-intensive architecture and powered by Jaguar's naturally aspirated AJ-V8, the XK combined traditional Jaguar luxury with improved performance, reduced weight, and contemporary styling. The result was a refined grand tourer capable of effortless long-distance travel while retaining the distinctive character expected from the marque.
This 2007 Jaguar XK Coupe is powered by a 4.2-liter AJ-V8 factory rated at 300 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque and paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Finished in Radiance, the coupe is equipped with eCATS adaptive dampers, 19-inch Carelia alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, bi-xenon headlights, fog lamps, a rear spoiler, and polished exhaust outlets.
The cabin is trimmed in Caramel leather and accented by wood trim. Additional amenities include heated power-adjustable front seats with memory settings, a heated wood-and-leather steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, push-button ignition, navigation, and an Alpine audio system.
This 2007 Jaguar XK Coupe is now offered with some service records, factory literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Washington title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
First X150-generation production year with approximately 28,300 miles
4.2L AJ-V8 paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Radiance over Caramel leather upholstery with wood trim
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
eCATS adaptive damping suspension
Bi-xenon headlights with fog lamps
Rear spoiler
Rear parking sensors
Polished exhaust outlets
Heated steering wheel and power-adjustable front seats
Driver's seat memory settings
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Push-button ignition
Navigation system
Alpine premium sound system
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, the following recent service work has been performed:
Spark plugs replaced
Brakes serviced
Ownership History
The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, and Washington. The seller acquired the XK in 2025, and has added just over 8,000 miles since.
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage
Some wear on driver's seat bolster
Included Items
Owner’s manual and factory literature
Some service records
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.