28k-Mile 2007 Jaguar XK Coupe

$7,002
28k-Mile 2007 Jaguar XK Coupe
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Ending Thu, Sep 24 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSAJWA43B275B14630
Mileage indicated28,300 Miles
LocationBremerton, Washington
Engine4.2L AJ-V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRadiance
Interior colorCaramel
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

Introduced for the 2007 model year, the X150-generation Jaguar XK marked a significant evolution of Jaguar's grand touring coupe. Constructed around an advanced aluminum-intensive architecture and powered by Jaguar's naturally aspirated AJ-V8, the XK combined traditional Jaguar luxury with improved performance, reduced weight, and contemporary styling. The result was a refined grand tourer capable of effortless long-distance travel while retaining the distinctive character expected from the marque.

This 2007 Jaguar XK Coupe is powered by a 4.2-liter AJ-V8 factory rated at 300 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque and paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Finished in Radiance, the coupe is equipped with eCATS adaptive dampers, 19-inch Carelia alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, bi-xenon headlights, fog lamps, a rear spoiler, and polished exhaust outlets.

The cabin is trimmed in Caramel leather and accented by wood trim. Additional amenities include heated power-adjustable front seats with memory settings, a heated wood-and-leather steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, push-button ignition, navigation, and an Alpine audio system.

This 2007 Jaguar XK Coupe is now offered with some service records, factory literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Washington title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • First X150-generation production year with approximately 28,300 miles

  • 4.2L AJ-V8 paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Radiance over Caramel leather upholstery with wood trim

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • eCATS adaptive damping suspension

  • Bi-xenon headlights with fog lamps

  • Rear spoiler

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Polished exhaust outlets

  • Heated steering wheel and power-adjustable front seats

  • Driver's seat memory settings

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Push-button ignition

  • Navigation system

  • Alpine premium sound system

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following recent service work has been performed:

  • Spark plugs replaced

  • Brakes serviced

Ownership History

The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, and Washington. The seller acquired the XK in 2025, and has added just over 8,000 miles since.

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

  • Some wear on driver's seat bolster

Included Items

  • Owner’s manual and factory literature

  • Some service records

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

28k-Mile 2007 Jaguar XK Coupe

Current bid
KingBee5
KingBee5
$7,002
Seller
SkeeterG
SkeeterG
EndingThu, Sep 24 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids26
Views3,065

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