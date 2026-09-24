Description

Introduced for the 2007 model year, the X150-generation Jaguar XK marked a significant evolution of Jaguar's grand touring coupe. Constructed around an advanced aluminum-intensive architecture and powered by Jaguar's naturally aspirated AJ-V8, the XK combined traditional Jaguar luxury with improved performance, reduced weight, and contemporary styling. The result was a refined grand tourer capable of effortless long-distance travel while retaining the distinctive character expected from the marque.

This 2007 Jaguar XK Coupe is powered by a 4.2-liter AJ-V8 factory rated at 300 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque and paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Finished in Radiance, the coupe is equipped with eCATS adaptive dampers, 19-inch Carelia alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, bi-xenon headlights, fog lamps, a rear spoiler, and polished exhaust outlets.

The cabin is trimmed in Caramel leather and accented by wood trim. Additional amenities include heated power-adjustable front seats with memory settings, a heated wood-and-leather steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, push-button ignition, navigation, and an Alpine audio system.

This 2007 Jaguar XK Coupe is now offered with some service records, factory literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Washington title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

First X150-generation production year with approximately 28,300 miles

4.2L AJ-V8 paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Radiance over Caramel leather upholstery with wood trim

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

eCATS adaptive damping suspension

Bi-xenon headlights with fog lamps

Rear spoiler

Rear parking sensors

Polished exhaust outlets

Heated steering wheel and power-adjustable front seats

Driver's seat memory settings

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Push-button ignition

Navigation system

Alpine premium sound system

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following recent service work has been performed:

Spark plugs replaced

Brakes serviced

Ownership History

The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, and Washington. The seller acquired the XK in 2025, and has added just over 8,000 miles since.

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

Some wear on driver's seat bolster

Included Items