2007 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic
Ending Fri, Sep 11 at 7:05 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Electra Glide Ultra Classic represented the top of Harley-Davidson's touring hierarchy — the most fully equipped Road King-based tourer in the lineup, with a factory fairing, integrated saddlebags, Tour-Pak luggage, CB radio, intercom, and the full complement of Harley's touring accessories built in from the factory. The FLHTCUI configuration gave it everything a two-up long-distance rider could need, and the Twin Cam 96 V-twin provided the torque-rich character that Harley touring riders expected for sustained highway use.
Acquired by the seller in 2010, this 2007 Electra Glide Ultra Classic is finished in black over a black two-up seat and has been set up for long-distance two-up tourer use. The engine has reportedly been modified to 110ci via an S&S big bore kit, and the exhaust has been replaced with Vance and Hines true dual pipes fitted with Screaming Eagle mufflers. Additional modifications include a Barnett clutch pressure plate, K&N air filter, LED headlight and driving lights, and a 2-inch handlebar rise.
Touring-specific accessories include HD saddlebag and Tour-Pak inserts, a Tour-Pak luggage rack travel bag, HD saddlebag guard leather storage bags, a lower guard-mounted cup holder with removable can sleeve, a retractable Tour-Pak strap, and a dash/windshield compartment.
This 2007 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic is offered at no reserve with its touring accessories and a clean Connecticut title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Full touring configuration — saddlebag inserts, Tour-Pak insert, luggage rack travel bag
S&S 110ci big bore kit — upgraded from factory 96ci
Vance and Hines true dual exhaust and Screaming Eagle mufflers
Less than 25,000 miles shown
Factory Equipment
Final belt drive
Front and rear disc brakes
Air-adjustable rear suspension
Cruise control
AM/FM/WB radio
CB radio and intercom
Modifications
S&S 110ci big bore kit
Barnett clutch pressure plate
Vance and Hines true dual exhaust
Screaming Eagle mufflers
K&N air filter
LED headlight and driving lights
2-inch handlebar rise
All-black hinges and latches
Servicing & Documentation
The seller replaced the tires in 2023 and reports that approximately 400 miles have been added since.
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicles condition are available in the gallery
Various paint chips and scratches note by seller
Ownership History
The seller purchased this 2007 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic in 2010, having remained registered in Connecticut since their acquisition.
Included Items
Tour-Pak luggage rack travel bag
HD saddlebag guard leather storage bags
HD saddlebag inserts and Tour-Pak inserts
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.