2007 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic

No reserve
1 day
$3,000
2007 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (66)

Ending Fri, Sep 11 at 7:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1HD1FC4127Y682820
Mileage indicated24,600 Miles
LocationSeymour, Connecticut
Engine110ci V-Twin
TransmissionManual
Body StyleMotorcycle
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorBlack

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Electra Glide Ultra Classic represented the top of Harley-Davidson's touring hierarchy — the most fully equipped Road King-based tourer in the lineup, with a factory fairing, integrated saddlebags, Tour-Pak luggage, CB radio, intercom, and the full complement of Harley's touring accessories built in from the factory. The FLHTCUI configuration gave it everything a two-up long-distance rider could need, and the Twin Cam 96 V-twin provided the torque-rich character that Harley touring riders expected for sustained highway use.

Acquired by the seller in 2010, this 2007 Electra Glide Ultra Classic is finished in black over a black two-up seat and has been set up for long-distance two-up tourer use. The engine has reportedly been modified to 110ci via an S&S big bore kit, and the exhaust has been replaced with Vance and Hines true dual pipes fitted with Screaming Eagle mufflers. Additional modifications include a Barnett clutch pressure plate, K&N air filter, LED headlight and driving lights, and a 2-inch handlebar rise.

Touring-specific accessories include HD saddlebag and Tour-Pak inserts, a Tour-Pak luggage rack travel bag, HD saddlebag guard leather storage bags, a lower guard-mounted cup holder with removable can sleeve, a retractable Tour-Pak strap, and a dash/windshield compartment.

This 2007 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic is offered at no reserve with its touring accessories and a clean Connecticut title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Full touring configuration — saddlebag inserts, Tour-Pak insert, luggage rack travel bag

  • S&S 110ci big bore kit — upgraded from factory 96ci

  • Vance and Hines true dual exhaust and Screaming Eagle mufflers

  • Less than 25,000 miles shown

Factory Equipment

  • Final belt drive

  • Front and rear disc brakes

  • Air-adjustable rear suspension

  • Cruise control

  • AM/FM/WB radio

  • CB radio and intercom

Modifications

  • S&S 110ci big bore kit

  • Barnett clutch pressure plate

  • Vance and Hines true dual exhaust

  • Screaming Eagle mufflers

  • K&N air filter

  • LED headlight and driving lights

  • 2-inch handlebar rise

  • All-black hinges and latches

Servicing & Documentation

The seller replaced the tires in 2023 and reports that approximately 400 miles have been added since.

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicles condition are available in the gallery

  • Various paint chips and scratches note by seller

Ownership History

The seller purchased this 2007 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic in 2010, having remained registered in Connecticut since their acquisition.

Included Items

  • Tour-Pak luggage rack travel bag

  • HD saddlebag guard leather storage bags

  • HD saddlebag inserts and Tour-Pak inserts

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2007 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic · No reserve

Current bid
SW_pgicab
SW_pgicab
$3,000
Seller
CHJ326
CHJ326
EndingFri, Sep 11 at 7:05 PM UTC
Bids13
Views2,254

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

SW_pgicab's avatar
SW_pgicab
Sep 4 at 1:56 PM
$3,000bid placed 
WP_rx868x's avatar
WP_rx868x
Sep 4 at 11:53 AM
$2,700bid placed 
BOZ1911's avatar
BOZ1911
Sep 3 at 11:13 PM
$2,600bid placed 
WP_rx868x's avatar
WP_rx868x
Sep 2 at 3:52 PM
$2,500bid placed 
MM_c01eph's avatar
MM_c01eph
Sep 1 at 8:50 PM
$2,200bid placed 
WP_rx868x's avatar
WP_rx868x
Sep 1 at 1:29 PM
$2,100bid placed 
MS_8llop6q's avatar
MS_8llop6q
Sep 1 at 2:59 AM
$2,000bid placed 
BIGb-1924's avatar
BIGb-1924
Aug 31 at 12:35 AM
$1,600bid placed 
JosephJohnson_5xr8's avatar
JosephJohnson_5xr8
Aug 30 at 11:04 PM
$1,500bid placed 
BIGb-1924's avatar
BIGb-1924
Aug 29 at 1:56 PM
$1,100bid placed 
JosephJohnson_5xr8's avatar
JosephJohnson_5xr8
Aug 28 at 7:29 PM
$1,000bid placed 
RickyBobbys_Horse's avatar
RickyBobbys_Horse
Aug 28 at 6:13 PM
$500bid placed 
BIGb-1924's avatar
BIGb-1924
Aug 28 at 2:00 AM
$100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026