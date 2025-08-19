Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Electra Glide Ultra Classic represented the top of Harley-Davidson's touring hierarchy — the most fully equipped Road King-based tourer in the lineup, with a factory fairing, integrated saddlebags, Tour-Pak luggage, CB radio, intercom, and the full complement of Harley's touring accessories built in from the factory. The FLHTCUI configuration gave it everything a two-up long-distance rider could need, and the Twin Cam 96 V-twin provided the torque-rich character that Harley touring riders expected for sustained highway use.

Acquired by the seller in 2010, this 2007 Electra Glide Ultra Classic is finished in black over a black two-up seat and has been set up for long-distance two-up tourer use. The engine has reportedly been modified to 110ci via an S&S big bore kit, and the exhaust has been replaced with Vance and Hines true dual pipes fitted with Screaming Eagle mufflers. Additional modifications include a Barnett clutch pressure plate, K&N air filter, LED headlight and driving lights, and a 2-inch handlebar rise.

Touring-specific accessories include HD saddlebag and Tour-Pak inserts, a Tour-Pak luggage rack travel bag, HD saddlebag guard leather storage bags, a lower guard-mounted cup holder with removable can sleeve, a retractable Tour-Pak strap, and a dash/windshield compartment.

This 2007 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic is offered at no reserve with its touring accessories and a clean Connecticut title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Full touring configuration — saddlebag inserts, Tour-Pak insert, luggage rack travel bag

S&S 110ci big bore kit — upgraded from factory 96ci

Vance and Hines true dual exhaust and Screaming Eagle mufflers

Less than 25,000 miles shown

Factory Equipment

Final belt drive

Front and rear disc brakes

Air-adjustable rear suspension

Cruise control

AM/FM/WB radio

CB radio and intercom

Modifications

S&S 110ci big bore kit

Barnett clutch pressure plate

Vance and Hines true dual exhaust

Screaming Eagle mufflers

K&N air filter

LED headlight and driving lights

2-inch handlebar rise

All-black hinges and latches

Servicing & Documentation

The seller replaced the tires in 2023 and reports that approximately 400 miles have been added since.

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicles condition are available in the gallery

Various paint chips and scratches note by seller

Ownership History

The seller purchased this 2007 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic in 2010, having remained registered in Connecticut since their acquisition.

Included Items