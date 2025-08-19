Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

“There's a reason every kid longs to drive it,” said the 2007 Mustang brochure. After helping Ford launch its “Total Performance” program in the 1960s, Carroll Shelby teamed up again with Ford's Special Vehicle Team for the fifth-generation Mustang, debuting the Shelby GT500 in 2007. Built alongside standard Mustangs at Flat Rock, Michigan, it packed a supercharged 5.4-liter DOHC V8 with Ford GT-derived aluminum heads, a cast-iron block, and a Roots-type blower.

Styling nodded to the ’60s originals, with a bold grille, Le Mans stripes, and the Cobra emblem. A race-tuned suspension and four-piston Brembo brakes sharpened handling, while leather sport bucket seats, a six-gauge cluster, and the Shaker 500 audio system rounded out the cabin. Buyers could choose Fastback or Convertible body styles.

As potent as a GT500 is out of the showroom, this one-owner Shelby Mustang has been enhanced with dealer-installed bolt-on VMP Performance upgrades, including throttle body, intercooler and reservoir, and pulleys. The included dyno report indicates 461.13hp average and 579.15hp peak at the crank.

Delivered new to Oregon, this GT500 now shows less than 12,100 from new.

This 2007 Ford Mustang GT500 Coupe is now offered at no reserve on dealer consignment with removed parts, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History report, and clean Oregon title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles

Approximately 12,000 miles

Powered by a 5.4-liter DOHC 32-valve supercharged and intercooled V8

TREMEC six-speed manual transmission

Torch Red with white stripes

VMP performance accessories

Factory Equipment

Bright machined-finish 18" SVT aluminum wheels

Ford Special Vehicle Team (SVT) tuned suspension

14-inch ventilated front Brembo brakes

Dual tuned stainless-steel X-pipe exhaust

Leather upholstery

Optional Shaker 1000 audio with dual subwoofers in the trunk

Modifications

VMP Dual Fan Triple Pass Heat Exchanger

VMP Dual-Fan Plug and Play Heat Exchanger Replacement Harness

VMP GT500 Intercooler Reservoir 3x Capacity Tank

VMP Performance Mustang Belt Tensioner

VMP 2.5* 3-4psi 'Stock Look' Pulley

VMP Twin Jet 67mm Throttle Body

4:11 rear gears, and

Corsa Exhaust

Servicing & Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 2007 Ford Mustang GT500 are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 2007 Ford Mustang GT500 is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Oregon registration history.

Included Items

Some invoices

Dyno report

OBD tuner

Original air intake,

2 keys and key fobs

Owners manual

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.