24k-Mile Supercharged 2007 Ford Mustang Saleen Parnelli Jones Edition
Ending Mon, Nov 02 at 7:10 PM UTC
Recommended services
Insure this 24k-Mile Supercharged 2007 Ford Mustang Saleen Parnelli Jones Edition—estimated rate $311/year.
Video gallery
Description
In 1970, Parnelli Jones drove a Grabber Orange Boss 302 Mustang to the SCCA Trans-Am championship. Thirty-seven years later, Steve Saleen teamed with Jones to build a tribute. The Saleen/Parnelli Jones Limited Edition was limited to 500 cars, all finished in Grabber Orange with black "302" hockey-stick stripes, a functional shaker hood scoop, and Saleen wheels styled after the Minilites on Jones's race car.
Saleen enlarged Ford's 4.6L three-valve V8 to 302ci (5.0L) and built it with forged pistons, forged connecting rods, a forged crankshaft, ported cylinder heads, and performance camshafts, for a rating of 400 horsepower — but that was before the optional Super Shaker supercharger from Saleen could be bolted on. Power went through a five-speed manual transmission with a Saleen close-ratio shifter to an 8.8" rear axle with 3.73 gears. The chassis received Saleen Racecraft suspension with N2 coilover dampers, a Watts linkage, and 14" slotted front brake rotors with four-piston calipers.
This Parnelli Jones Edition, which was acquired by the seller in 2019, is serialized #285 of 500 and is finished in Grabber Orange with black stripes over black and orange leather, with a dashboard signed by Parnelli Jones and Steve Saleen. It has since been fitted with a Saleen Super Shaker supercharger and now shows approximately 23,900 miles.
This Parnelli Jones Edition was built by Saleen in Irvine, California, as serial number 07-0285 and delivered to Galpin Ford in Los Angeles with a Saleen MSRP of $60,565. The car is finished in Grabber Orange with black stripes over black and orange leather, and its dashboard and window sticker are also signed by Parnelli Jones and Steve Saleen. Acquired by the seller in 2019, it has since been fitted with a Saleen Super Shaker supercharger and now shows approximately 23,900 miles.
This 2007 Ford Mustang Saleen Parnelli Jones Edition is now offered with its original window sticker, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Texas title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Saleen/Parnelli Jones Limited Edition, #285 of 500
Saleen-built 302ci V8 with forged internals and ported cylinder heads
Saleen Super Shaker supercharger installed
Five-speed manual transmission with Saleen close-ratio shifter
Grabber Orange with black stripes over black and orange leather
Dashboard and window sticker signed by Parnelli Jones and Steve Saleen
Factory Equipment
Saleen 302ci (5.0L) SOHC V8
Forged aluminum pistons
Forged steel connecting rods and crankshaft
Ported aluminum cylinder heads with performance valve springs
Performance camshafts
Saleen power pulleys
Functional Saleen shaker hood scoop
Saleen stainless steel dual exhaust system
Saleen lightweight aluminum flywheel
8.8" rear axle with 3.73 gears and limited-slip differential
Saleen Racecraft suspension
Saleen N2 coilover dampers
Watts linkage
Upgraded anti-roll bars
Saleen brakes with 14" rotors and four-piston calipers
Saleen 19" wheels
Grabber Orange paint with black "302" hockey-stick stripes
Black and orange leather seats
Serialized Limited Edition plaque
Limited Edition shift knob, floor mats, and sill plates
Shaker 500 audio system
Modifications
Saleen Super Shaker supercharger
Servicing and Documentation
According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:
October 2026: Engine oil and filter changed at 23,821 miles
According to the seller, the original Pirelli tires were replaced with Michelins during their ownership.
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
The CD player is inoperative
The tire pressure monitoring system is not connected
Left-side taillight trim is loose
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
April 2017: Damage reported, minor damage to the rear
July 2018: Damage reported, minor damage to the left front and right front
Ownership History
The seller acquired this Parnelli Jones Edition in October 2019. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in California, New York, Utah, and Texas.
Included Items
Window sticker
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.