24k-Mile Supercharged 2007 Ford Mustang Saleen Parnelli Jones Edition

1 day
$24,995
24k-Mile Supercharged 2007 Ford Mustang Saleen Parnelli Jones Edition
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Ending Mon, Nov 02 at 7:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1ZVFT82H275265046
Mileage indicated23,900 Miles
LocationRichmond, Texas
EngineSupercharged 5.0L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorGrabber Orange
Interior colorBlack/Orange
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

2007 Saleen Ford Mustang Parnelli Jones Edition Walkaround
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2007 Ford Mustang Saleen Parnelli Jones Edition Idling
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2007 Ford Mustang Saleen Parnelli Jones Edition Driving POV Part 1
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2007 Ford Mustang Saleen Parnelli Jones Edition Driving POV Part 2
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Description

In 1970, Parnelli Jones drove a Grabber Orange Boss 302 Mustang to the SCCA Trans-Am championship. Thirty-seven years later, Steve Saleen teamed with Jones to build a tribute. The Saleen/Parnelli Jones Limited Edition was limited to 500 cars, all finished in Grabber Orange with black "302" hockey-stick stripes, a functional shaker hood scoop, and Saleen wheels styled after the Minilites on Jones's race car.

Saleen enlarged Ford's 4.6L three-valve V8 to 302ci (5.0L) and built it with forged pistons, forged connecting rods, a forged crankshaft, ported cylinder heads, and performance camshafts, for a rating of 400 horsepower — but that was before the optional Super Shaker supercharger from Saleen could be bolted on. Power went through a five-speed manual transmission with a Saleen close-ratio shifter to an 8.8" rear axle with 3.73 gears. The chassis received Saleen Racecraft suspension with N2 coilover dampers, a Watts linkage, and 14" slotted front brake rotors with four-piston calipers.

This Parnelli Jones Edition, which was acquired by the seller in 2019, is serialized #285 of 500 and is finished in Grabber Orange with black stripes over black and orange leather, with a dashboard signed by Parnelli Jones and Steve Saleen. It has since been fitted with a Saleen Super Shaker supercharger and now shows approximately 23,900 miles.

This Parnelli Jones Edition was built by Saleen in Irvine, California, as serial number 07-0285 and delivered to Galpin Ford in Los Angeles with a Saleen MSRP of $60,565. The car is finished in Grabber Orange with black stripes over black and orange leather, and its dashboard and window sticker are also signed by Parnelli Jones and Steve Saleen. Acquired by the seller in 2019, it has since been fitted with a Saleen Super Shaker supercharger and now shows approximately 23,900 miles.

This 2007 Ford Mustang Saleen Parnelli Jones Edition is now offered with its original window sticker, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Texas title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Saleen/Parnelli Jones Limited Edition, #285 of 500

  • Saleen-built 302ci V8 with forged internals and ported cylinder heads

  • Saleen Super Shaker supercharger installed

  • Five-speed manual transmission with Saleen close-ratio shifter

  • Grabber Orange with black stripes over black and orange leather

  • Dashboard and window sticker signed by Parnelli Jones and Steve Saleen

Factory Equipment

  • Saleen 302ci (5.0L) SOHC V8

    • Forged aluminum pistons

    • Forged steel connecting rods and crankshaft

    • Ported aluminum cylinder heads with performance valve springs

    • Performance camshafts

    • Saleen power pulleys

  • Functional Saleen shaker hood scoop

  • Saleen stainless steel dual exhaust system

  • Saleen lightweight aluminum flywheel

  • 8.8" rear axle with 3.73 gears and limited-slip differential

  • Saleen Racecraft suspension

    • Saleen N2 coilover dampers

    • Watts linkage

    • Upgraded anti-roll bars

  • Saleen brakes with 14" rotors and four-piston calipers

  • Saleen 19" wheels

  • Grabber Orange paint with black "302" hockey-stick stripes

  • Black and orange leather seats

  • Serialized Limited Edition plaque

  • Limited Edition shift knob, floor mats, and sill plates

  • Shaker 500 audio system

Modifications

  • Saleen Super Shaker supercharger

Servicing and Documentation

According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:

  • October 2026: Engine oil and filter changed at 23,821 miles

According to the seller, the original Pirelli tires were replaced with Michelins during their ownership.

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • The CD player is inoperative

  • The tire pressure monitoring system is not connected

  • Left-side taillight trim is loose

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • April 2017: Damage reported, minor damage to the rear

    • July 2018: Damage reported, minor damage to the left front and right front

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Parnelli Jones Edition in October 2019. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in California, New York, Utah, and Texas.

Included Items

  • Window sticker

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

24k-Mile Supercharged 2007 Ford Mustang Saleen Parnelli Jones Edition

Current bid
MagicRat
MagicRat
$24,995
Seller
Michaelt55
Michaelt55
EndingMon, Nov 02 at 7:10 PM UTC
Bids10
Views7,267

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