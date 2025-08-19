Description

In 1970, Parnelli Jones drove a Grabber Orange Boss 302 Mustang to the SCCA Trans-Am championship. Thirty-seven years later, Steve Saleen teamed with Jones to build a tribute. The Saleen/Parnelli Jones Limited Edition was limited to 500 cars, all finished in Grabber Orange with black "302" hockey-stick stripes, a functional shaker hood scoop, and Saleen wheels styled after the Minilites on Jones's race car.

Saleen enlarged Ford's 4.6L three-valve V8 to 302ci (5.0L) and built it with forged pistons, forged connecting rods, a forged crankshaft, ported cylinder heads, and performance camshafts, for a rating of 400 horsepower — but that was before the optional Super Shaker supercharger from Saleen could be bolted on. Power went through a five-speed manual transmission with a Saleen close-ratio shifter to an 8.8" rear axle with 3.73 gears. The chassis received Saleen Racecraft suspension with N2 coilover dampers, a Watts linkage, and 14" slotted front brake rotors with four-piston calipers.

This Parnelli Jones Edition, which was acquired by the seller in 2019, is serialized #285 of 500 and is finished in Grabber Orange with black stripes over black and orange leather, with a dashboard signed by Parnelli Jones and Steve Saleen. It has since been fitted with a Saleen Super Shaker supercharger and now shows approximately 23,900 miles.

This Parnelli Jones Edition was built by Saleen in Irvine, California, as serial number 07-0285 and delivered to Galpin Ford in Los Angeles with a Saleen MSRP of $60,565. The car is finished in Grabber Orange with black stripes over black and orange leather, and its dashboard and window sticker are also signed by Parnelli Jones and Steve Saleen. Acquired by the seller in 2019, it has since been fitted with a Saleen Super Shaker supercharger and now shows approximately 23,900 miles.

This 2007 Ford Mustang Saleen Parnelli Jones Edition is now offered with its original window sticker, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Texas title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Saleen/Parnelli Jones Limited Edition, #285 of 500

Saleen-built 302ci V8 with forged internals and ported cylinder heads

Saleen Super Shaker supercharger installed

Five-speed manual transmission with Saleen close-ratio shifter

Grabber Orange with black stripes over black and orange leather

Dashboard and window sticker signed by Parnelli Jones and Steve Saleen

Factory Equipment

Saleen 302ci (5.0L) SOHC V8 Forged aluminum pistons Forged steel connecting rods and crankshaft Ported aluminum cylinder heads with performance valve springs Performance camshafts Saleen power pulleys

Functional Saleen shaker hood scoop

Saleen stainless steel dual exhaust system

Saleen lightweight aluminum flywheel

8.8" rear axle with 3.73 gears and limited-slip differential

Saleen Racecraft suspension Saleen N2 coilover dampers Watts linkage Upgraded anti-roll bars

Saleen brakes with 14" rotors and four-piston calipers

Saleen 19" wheels

Grabber Orange paint with black "302" hockey-stick stripes

Black and orange leather seats

Serialized Limited Edition plaque

Limited Edition shift knob, floor mats, and sill plates

Shaker 500 audio system

Modifications

Saleen Super Shaker supercharger

Servicing and Documentation

According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:

October 2026: Engine oil and filter changed at 23,821 miles

According to the seller, the original Pirelli tires were replaced with Michelins during their ownership.

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

The CD player is inoperative

The tire pressure monitoring system is not connected

Left-side taillight trim is loose

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): April 2017: Damage reported, minor damage to the rear July 2018: Damage reported, minor damage to the left front and right front



Ownership History

The seller acquired this Parnelli Jones Edition in October 2019. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in California, New York, Utah, and Texas.

Included Items