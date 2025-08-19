Description

The Model T is often credited with putting America on wheels, but nearly a century after production ended; it remains one of the most popular inspirations for custom hot rods, often referred to as T-buckets. In the 1960s, fiberglass kits completely revolutionized T-bucket hot rodding and solved the looming problem of original parts scarcity. These kits introduced an accessible DIY subculture and birthed the legendary "Fad T" era.

This T-Bucket hot rod was built approximately 19 years ago and was acquired by the seller in January 2025. The car is built on a custom frame with a fiberglass roadster-style body that is finished in silver with red accents and features two operable side doors, a tilt-out windshield, and a cut-down ‘32-style grille shell. Power comes from a 302ci Ford V8 equipped with a Quick Fuel carburetor, a Hilborn-style scoop, an HEI-style distributor, and tubular exhaust headers. Additional details include an automatic transmission, front disc brakes, a tubular drop axle, an aluminum radiator, an electric cooling fan, red vinyl upholstery, and Stewart-Warner instrumentation.

This T-bucket hot rod is now offered at no reserve with a reconstructed North Carolina title listing it as a 2007 Custom Roadster.

Highlights

Fiberglass body with two operable doors

Custom chassis with dropped axle

302ci V8 engine

Quick Fuel carburetor

Automatic transmission

Front disc brakes

Modifications

Exterior Fiberglass body Two operable side doors Operable trunk Tilt-out windshield Cut-down ‘32-style grille shell ‘42-48 Ford-style taillights Keg-style fuel tank Silver paint with red accents Chrome steel wheels

Interior Red vinyl upholstery Lokar shifter Stewart-Warner instrumentation

Drivetrain 302ci Ford V8 Automatic transmission Quick Fuel carburetor Phenolic spacer Hilborn-style scoop HEI-style distributor Tubular exhaust headers Aluminum radiator w/electric fan

Braking & Suspension Front disc brakes Tubular dropped axle Hairpin radius rods



Servicing

The seller states that the 302ci V8 engine was installed under their ownership.

Known Imperfections

Speedometer and odometer inoperative

Ownership History

The car was built approximately 19 years ago and was acquired by the seller in January 2025.

Additional Information