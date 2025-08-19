302-Powered T-Bucket
Ending Fri, Sep 18 at 6:55 PM UTC
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Description
The Model T is often credited with putting America on wheels, but nearly a century after production ended; it remains one of the most popular inspirations for custom hot rods, often referred to as T-buckets. In the 1960s, fiberglass kits completely revolutionized T-bucket hot rodding and solved the looming problem of original parts scarcity. These kits introduced an accessible DIY subculture and birthed the legendary "Fad T" era.
This T-Bucket hot rod was built approximately 19 years ago and was acquired by the seller in January 2025. The car is built on a custom frame with a fiberglass roadster-style body that is finished in silver with red accents and features two operable side doors, a tilt-out windshield, and a cut-down ‘32-style grille shell. Power comes from a 302ci Ford V8 equipped with a Quick Fuel carburetor, a Hilborn-style scoop, an HEI-style distributor, and tubular exhaust headers. Additional details include an automatic transmission, front disc brakes, a tubular drop axle, an aluminum radiator, an electric cooling fan, red vinyl upholstery, and Stewart-Warner instrumentation.
This T-bucket hot rod is now offered at no reserve with a reconstructed North Carolina title listing it as a 2007 Custom Roadster.
Highlights
Fiberglass body with two operable doors
Custom chassis with dropped axle
302ci V8 engine
Quick Fuel carburetor
Automatic transmission
Front disc brakes
Modifications
Exterior
Fiberglass body
Two operable side doors
Operable trunk
Tilt-out windshield
Cut-down ‘32-style grille shell
‘42-48 Ford-style taillights
Keg-style fuel tank
Silver paint with red accents
Chrome steel wheels
Interior
Red vinyl upholstery
Lokar shifter
Stewart-Warner instrumentation
Drivetrain
302ci Ford V8
Automatic transmission
Quick Fuel carburetor
Phenolic spacer
Hilborn-style scoop
HEI-style distributor
Tubular exhaust headers
Aluminum radiator w/electric fan
Braking & Suspension
Front disc brakes
Tubular dropped axle
Hairpin radius rods
Servicing
The seller states that the 302ci V8 engine was installed under their ownership.
Known Imperfections
Speedometer and odometer inoperative
Ownership History
The car was built approximately 19 years ago and was acquired by the seller in January 2025.
Additional Information
This hot rod is titled as a 2007 Custom using the Kentucky-assigned VIN KY12950. The current North Carolina title lists Specially Constructed notation and carries a Reconstructed brand.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.