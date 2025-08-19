302-Powered T-Bucket

No reserve
8 days
$5,500
302-Powered T-Bucket
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Ending Fri, Sep 18 at 6:55 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINKY12950
Mileage indicated2,900 Miles
LocationStanfield, North Carolina
Engine302ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Exterior colorSilver
Interior colorRed

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Description

The Model T is often credited with putting America on wheels, but nearly a century after production ended; it remains one of the most popular inspirations for custom hot rods, often referred to as T-buckets. In the 1960s, fiberglass kits completely revolutionized T-bucket hot rodding and solved the looming problem of original parts scarcity. These kits introduced an accessible DIY subculture and birthed the legendary "Fad T" era.

This T-Bucket hot rod was built approximately 19 years ago and was acquired by the seller in January 2025. The car is built on a custom frame with a fiberglass roadster-style body that is finished in silver with red accents and features two operable side doors, a tilt-out windshield, and a cut-down ‘32-style grille shell. Power comes from a 302ci Ford V8 equipped with a Quick Fuel carburetor, a Hilborn-style scoop, an HEI-style distributor, and tubular exhaust headers. Additional details include an automatic transmission, front disc brakes, a tubular drop axle, an aluminum radiator, an electric cooling fan, red vinyl upholstery, and Stewart-Warner instrumentation.

This T-bucket hot rod is now offered at no reserve with a reconstructed North Carolina title listing it as a 2007 Custom Roadster.

Highlights

  • Fiberglass body with two operable doors

  • Custom chassis with dropped axle

  • 302ci V8 engine

  • Quick Fuel carburetor

  • Automatic transmission

  • Front disc brakes

Modifications

  • Exterior

    • Fiberglass body

    • Two operable side doors

    • Operable trunk

    • Tilt-out windshield

    • Cut-down ‘32-style grille shell

    • ‘42-48 Ford-style taillights

    • Keg-style fuel tank

    • Silver paint with red accents

    • Chrome steel wheels

  • Interior

    • Red vinyl upholstery

    • Lokar shifter

    • Stewart-Warner instrumentation

  • Drivetrain

    • 302ci Ford V8

    • Automatic transmission

    • Quick Fuel carburetor

    • Phenolic spacer

    • Hilborn-style scoop

    • HEI-style distributor

    • Tubular exhaust headers

    • Aluminum radiator w/electric fan

  • Braking & Suspension

    • Front disc brakes

    • Tubular dropped axle

    • Hairpin radius rods

Servicing

The seller states that the 302ci V8 engine was installed under their ownership.

Known Imperfections

  • Speedometer and odometer inoperative

Ownership History

The car was built approximately 19 years ago and was acquired by the seller in January 2025.

Additional Information

  • This hot rod is titled as a 2007 Custom using the Kentucky-assigned VIN KY12950. The current North Carolina title lists Specially Constructed notation and carries a Reconstructed brand.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

302-Powered T-Bucket · No reserve

Current bid
Mike68Impala
Mike68Impala
$5,500
Seller
Marshall.Haigler
Marshall.Haigler
EndingFri, Sep 18 at 6:55 PM UTC
Bids9
Views2,472

Comments & bids

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Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Sep 9 at 6:05 PM
$5,500bid placed 
JamesOesterreicher_m8cl's avatar
JamesOesterreicher_m8cl
Sep 9 at 5:15 PM
$5,250bid placed 
Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Sep 9 at 1:37 PM
$5,000bid placed 
MS_8llop6q's avatar
MS_8llop6q
Sep 9 at 4:57 AM
$3,500bid placed 
2427NDFish's avatar
2427NDFish
Sep 6 at 12:52 PM
$3,000bid placed 
CW_40vip7's avatar
CW_40vip7
Sep 6 at 12:48 PM
$2,800bid placed 
2427NDFish's avatar
2427NDFish
Sep 6 at 12:09 PM
$2,600bid placed 
CW_40vip7's avatar
CW_40vip7
Sep 5 at 3:58 PM
$2,500bid placed 
2427NDFish's avatar
2427NDFish
Sep 4 at 8:09 PM
$500bid placed 

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