9k-Mile 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
Ending Thu, Sep 10 at 7:20 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
The sixth-generation Chevrolet Corvette arrived for 2005 as a significant refinement over the C5 it replaced — tighter proportions, exposed headlights for the first time since 1962, and the 6.0-liter LS2 V8 producing 400 horsepower as the base engine. The 3LT package was the most fully equipped configuration of the standard C6, adding heated leather sport seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a memory package, electrochromic mirrors, polished aluminum wheels, and the full suite of convenience features.
This 2006 Corvette is finished in Arctic White over a Sienna Red interior and is equipped with the 3LT package and an automatic transmission. The seller acquired the car in late 2022, and the vehicle now shows under 9,500 miles.
Servicing is said to have included replacing the harmonic balancer a Summit Racing unit and ARP bolts, a thermostat replacement and coolant flush, a power steering flush, and mounting a set of Continental Extreme Contact tires. A Pioneer stereo head unit and Polk Audio rear speakers have been fitted in place of the stock options.
This 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Georgia title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Just under 9,500 miles shown
6.0L LS2 V8 and automatic transmission
Arctic White over Sienna Red interior — 3LT package equipped
Heated leather sport seats with memory package
Head-up display
Continental Extreme Contact tires with 2022 date codes
Factory Equipment (per RPO label)
Highlights from the vehicle's option sticker located in the glove box include the following:
3LT — Top equipment package
QG7 — Polished aluminum wheels
KA1 — Heated front seats
AAB — Memory package
CJ2 — Dual-zone automatic climate control
AQ9 — Adjustable leather sport bucket seats
N37 — Power telescoping and tilt steering column
Modifications
Summit Racing harmonic balancer with ARP bolts
Pioneer stereo head unit
Polk Audio rear speakers
Servicing
The following servicing is said to have been completed
Automatic transmission shift cable replaced
Harmonic balancer replaced
Engine belts replaced
Thermostat replaced
Power steering fluid flushed
Continental Extreme Contact tires installed
Known Imperfections
Wear consistent with mileage and age
Mirrors require adjustment at each start
Trunk lid struts are weak
The accompany CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
July 2019: minor to moderate damage
Ownership History
The seller acquired this 2006 Corvette in October 2022. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Florida, Tennessee, and Georgia.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.