Description

The sixth-generation Chevrolet Corvette arrived for 2005 as a significant refinement over the C5 it replaced — tighter proportions, exposed headlights for the first time since 1962, and the 6.0-liter LS2 V8 producing 400 horsepower as the base engine. The 3LT package was the most fully equipped configuration of the standard C6, adding heated leather sport seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a memory package, electrochromic mirrors, polished aluminum wheels, and the full suite of convenience features.

This 2006 Corvette is finished in Arctic White over a Sienna Red interior and is equipped with the 3LT package and an automatic transmission. The seller acquired the car in late 2022, and the vehicle now shows under 9,500 miles.

Servicing is said to have included replacing the harmonic balancer a Summit Racing unit and ARP bolts, a thermostat replacement and coolant flush, a power steering flush, and mounting a set of Continental Extreme Contact tires. A Pioneer stereo head unit and Polk Audio rear speakers have been fitted in place of the stock options.

This 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Georgia title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Just under 9,500 miles shown

6.0L LS2 V8 and automatic transmission

Arctic White over Sienna Red interior — 3LT package equipped

Heated leather sport seats with memory package

Head-up display

Continental Extreme Contact tires with 2022 date codes

Factory Equipment (per RPO label)

Highlights from the vehicle's option sticker located in the glove box include the following:

3LT — Top equipment package

QG7 — Polished aluminum wheels

KA1 — Heated front seats

AAB — Memory package

CJ2 — Dual-zone automatic climate control

AQ9 — Adjustable leather sport bucket seats

N37 — Power telescoping and tilt steering column

Modifications

Summit Racing harmonic balancer with ARP bolts

Pioneer stereo head unit

Polk Audio rear speakers

Servicing

The following servicing is said to have been completed

Automatic transmission shift cable replaced

Harmonic balancer replaced

Engine belts replaced

Thermostat replaced

Power steering fluid flushed

Continental Extreme Contact tires installed

Known Imperfections

Wear consistent with mileage and age

Mirrors require adjustment at each start

Trunk lid struts are weak

The accompany CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): July 2019: minor to moderate damage



Ownership History

The seller acquired this 2006 Corvette in October 2022. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Florida, Tennessee, and Georgia.