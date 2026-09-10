9k-Mile 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

$16,500
9k-Mile 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (96)

Ending Thu, Sep 10 at 7:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1YY36U965120732
Mileage indicated9,500 Miles
LocationJasper, Georgia
Engine6.0L LS2 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorWhite
Interior colorRed
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Description

The sixth-generation Chevrolet Corvette arrived for 2005 as a significant refinement over the C5 it replaced — tighter proportions, exposed headlights for the first time since 1962, and the 6.0-liter LS2 V8 producing 400 horsepower as the base engine. The 3LT package was the most fully equipped configuration of the standard C6, adding heated leather sport seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a memory package, electrochromic mirrors, polished aluminum wheels, and the full suite of convenience features.

This 2006 Corvette is finished in Arctic White over a Sienna Red interior and is equipped with the 3LT package and an automatic transmission. The seller acquired the car in late 2022, and the vehicle now shows under 9,500 miles.

Servicing is said to have included replacing the harmonic balancer a Summit Racing unit and ARP bolts, a thermostat replacement and coolant flush, a power steering flush, and mounting a set of Continental Extreme Contact tires. A Pioneer stereo head unit and Polk Audio rear speakers have been fitted in place of the stock options.

This 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Georgia title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Just under 9,500 miles shown

  • 6.0L LS2 V8 and automatic transmission

  • Arctic White over Sienna Red interior — 3LT package equipped

  • Heated leather sport seats with memory package

  • Head-up display

  • Continental Extreme Contact tires with 2022 date codes

Factory Equipment (per RPO label)

Highlights from the vehicle's option sticker located in the glove box include the following:

  • 3LT — Top equipment package

  • QG7 — Polished aluminum wheels

  • KA1 — Heated front seats

  • AAB — Memory package

  • CJ2 — Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • AQ9 — Adjustable leather sport bucket seats

  • N37 — Power telescoping and tilt steering column

Modifications

  • Summit Racing harmonic balancer with ARP bolts

  • Pioneer stereo head unit

  • Polk Audio rear speakers

Servicing

The following servicing is said to have been completed

  • Automatic transmission shift cable replaced

  • Harmonic balancer replaced

  • Engine belts replaced

  • Thermostat replaced

  • Power steering fluid flushed

  • Continental Extreme Contact tires installed

Known Imperfections

  • Wear consistent with mileage and age

  • Mirrors require adjustment at each start

  • Trunk lid struts are weak

  • The accompany CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • July 2019: minor to moderate damage

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 2006 Corvette in October 2022. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Florida, Tennessee, and Georgia.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

9k-Mile 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

Current bid
Cg_qzrjyj
Cg_qzrjyj
$16,500
Seller
Willie-T
Willie-T
EndingThu, Sep 10 at 7:20 PM UTC
Bids24
Views4,186

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

Cg_qzrjyj's avatar
Cg_qzrjyj
Sep 10 at 12:12 PM
$16,500bid placed 
Jeromemiller_a36m's avatar
Jeromemiller_a36m
Sep 10 at 2:34 AM
$16,250bid placed 
OM_hauf7t's avatar
OM_hauf7t
Sep 9 at 6:37 PM
$16,000bid placed 
JasMurphy's avatar
JasMurphy
Sep 9 at 6:21 PM
$15,750bid placed 
OM_hauf7t's avatar
OM_hauf7t
Sep 9 at 10:30 AM
$15,000bid placed 
Cg_qzrjyj's avatar
Cg_qzrjyj
Sep 9 at 2:11 AM
$14,500bid placed 
Jeromemiller_a36m's avatar
Jeromemiller_a36m
Sep 9 at 1:37 AM
$14,250bid placed 
Winston-123's avatar
Winston-123
Sep 9 at 12:42 AM
$14,000bid placed 
JasMurphy's avatar
JasMurphy
Sep 8 at 9:59 PM
$13,250bid placed 
PapaJoe's avatar
PapaJoe
Sep 8 at 1:09 PM
$13,000bid placed 
OM_hauf7t's avatar
OM_hauf7t
Sep 4 at 7:07 PM
$12,750bid placed 
JL_slnwo6's avatar
JL_slnwo6
Sep 2 at 8:48 PM
$12,500bid placed 
OM_hauf7t's avatar
OM_hauf7t
Aug 29 at 1:35 PM
$12,000bid placed 
Stemcell1's avatar
Stemcell1
Aug 29 at 1:27 PM
$11,000bid placed 
OM_hauf7t's avatar
OM_hauf7t
Aug 29 at 12:52 PM
$10,000bid placed 
Stemcell1's avatar
Stemcell1
Aug 29 at 2:01 AM
$9,500bid placed 
OM_hauf7t's avatar
OM_hauf7t
Aug 28 at 9:57 PM
$9,000bid placed 
Dynamo27's avatar
Dynamo27
Aug 28 at 7:36 PM
$8,250bid placed 
OM_hauf7t's avatar
OM_hauf7t
Aug 28 at 3:56 PM
$8,000bid placed 
Todd8413's avatar
Todd8413
Aug 28 at 2:18 PM
$7,350bid placed 
OM_hauf7t's avatar
OM_hauf7t
Aug 28 at 10:47 AM
$7,100bid placed 
BigRedBoss' avatar
BigRedBoss
Aug 28 at 2:45 AM
$6,789bid placed 
Dynamo27's avatar
Dynamo27
Aug 28 at 1:32 AM
$2,500bid placed 
cs1208's avatar
cs1208
Aug 27 at 7:26 PM
$800bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026