Auction ended.

16k-Mile 2006 BMW M5

Collectible Classics
Bid to $40,250 on 10/15/26
Result
16k-Mile 2006 BMW M5
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (327)

Ending Thu, Oct 15 at 6:32 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VINWBSNB935X6B584750
Mileage indicated15,500 Miles
LocationDouglassville, Pennsylvania
Engine5.0L S85 V10
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorIndianapolis Red Metallic
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

2006 BMW M5 Functions
Play
2006 BMW M5 Driving
Play
2006 BMW M5 Walkaround & Imperfections
Play

Description

BMW's E60-generation M5 arrived in the U.S. for 2006 with an engine unlike anything the company had put in a sedan before: the 5.0-liter S85 V10. Developed during BMW's Formula 1 era, it used individual throttle bodies, double-VANOS variable valve timing, and a semi-dry-sump lubrication system, and it was rated at 500 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque with a redline of 8,250 rpm. For 2006, U.S. cars sent that power to the rear wheels exclusively through a seven-speed SMG single-clutch sequential transmission and an M Variable differential; a six-speed manual joined the lineup for 2007. Flared fenders and rocker panels, revised bumper covers, front fender vents, and quad exhaust outlets set the M5 apart from the standard 5 Series.

This 2006 M5 is finished in Indianapolis Red Metallic (A31) over black leather with Walnut Madeira wood trim. It was titled new in Oklahoma in March 2007 and remained with its original owner until the selling dealer acquired it in 2026. Equipment includes a glass sunroof, adaptive bi-xenon headlights, Park Distance Control, 19" Style 166 wheels, iDrive with navigation, and heated front seats.

In preparation for the sale, the wheels were refinished and mounted with Continental ExtremeContact tires, the steering wheel angle sensor was replaced, paintless dent removal was performed, and the engine oil was changed. The odometer now shows approximately 15,500 miles.

This low-mileage 2006 BMW M5 is now offered by the selling dealer with the manufacturer's literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

  • One owner from new until 2026

  • 5.0L S85 V10 rated at 500 horsepower

  • Seven-speed SMG transmission and M Variable differential

  • Indianapolis Red Metallic (A31) over black leather

  • Approximately 15,500 miles shown

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Powertrain and Chassis

    • 5.0L S85 V10 rated at 500 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque

    • Seven-speed SMG sequential transmission

    • M Variable differential

    • Dynamic Stability Control with M Dynamic Mode

    • Four-wheel cross-drilled and ventilated disc brakes

    • 19" Style 166 wheels

  • Exterior

    • Indianapolis Red Metallic (A31) paint

    • Glass sunroof

    • Adaptive bi-xenon headlights with washers

    • Park Distance Control

  • Interior

    • Black Merino leather upholstery

    • Walnut Madeira wood trim

    • Heated front seats

    • iDrive with navigation

    • Six-disc CD changer

    • Dual-zone automatic climate control

    • Cruise control

    • Multifunction M steering wheel with tri-color stitching

Servicing and Documentation

  • Continental ExtremeContact tires with 2026 date codes

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

According to the selling dealer, the following work was completed ahead of sale:

  • Engine oil changed

  • Steering wheel angle sensor replaced

  • 19" wheels refinished

  • Paintless dent removal performed

  • Headliner reupholstered

Known Imperfections

  • Please view the seller-provided walkaround and imperfections video above

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • Exterior and interior wear consistent with age and mileage

Ownership History

This M5 was imported from Germany in January 2007 and titled to its first owner in Oklahoma until the selling dealer's recent acquisition. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Oklahoma and Pennsylvania registration history.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer's literature

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

16k-Mile 2006 BMW M5

Last bid
FAB77
FAB77
$40,250
Seller
collectibleclassics
collectibleclassics
EndedOct 15, 2026 at 6:32 PM UTC
Bids66
Views14,994

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