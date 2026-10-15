Description

BMW's E60-generation M5 arrived in the U.S. for 2006 with an engine unlike anything the company had put in a sedan before: the 5.0-liter S85 V10. Developed during BMW's Formula 1 era, it used individual throttle bodies, double-VANOS variable valve timing, and a semi-dry-sump lubrication system, and it was rated at 500 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque with a redline of 8,250 rpm. For 2006, U.S. cars sent that power to the rear wheels exclusively through a seven-speed SMG single-clutch sequential transmission and an M Variable differential; a six-speed manual joined the lineup for 2007. Flared fenders and rocker panels, revised bumper covers, front fender vents, and quad exhaust outlets set the M5 apart from the standard 5 Series.

This 2006 M5 is finished in Indianapolis Red Metallic (A31) over black leather with Walnut Madeira wood trim. It was titled new in Oklahoma in March 2007 and remained with its original owner until the selling dealer acquired it in 2026. Equipment includes a glass sunroof, adaptive bi-xenon headlights, Park Distance Control, 19" Style 166 wheels, iDrive with navigation, and heated front seats.

In preparation for the sale, the wheels were refinished and mounted with Continental ExtremeContact tires, the steering wheel angle sensor was replaced, paintless dent removal was performed, and the engine oil was changed. The odometer now shows approximately 15,500 miles.

This low-mileage 2006 BMW M5 is now offered by the selling dealer with the manufacturer's literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

One owner from new until 2026

5.0L S85 V10 rated at 500 horsepower

Seven-speed SMG transmission and M Variable differential

Indianapolis Red Metallic (A31) over black leather

Approximately 15,500 miles shown

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Powertrain and Chassis 5.0L S85 V10 rated at 500 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque Seven-speed SMG sequential transmission M Variable differential Dynamic Stability Control with M Dynamic Mode Four-wheel cross-drilled and ventilated disc brakes 19" Style 166 wheels

Exterior Indianapolis Red Metallic (A31) paint Glass sunroof Adaptive bi-xenon headlights with washers Park Distance Control

Interior Black Merino leather upholstery Walnut Madeira wood trim Heated front seats iDrive with navigation Six-disc CD changer Dual-zone automatic climate control Cruise control Multifunction M steering wheel with tri-color stitching



Servicing and Documentation

Continental ExtremeContact tires with 2026 date codes

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

According to the selling dealer, the following work was completed ahead of sale:

Engine oil changed

Steering wheel angle sensor replaced

19" wheels refinished

Paintless dent removal performed

Headliner reupholstered

Known Imperfections

Please view the seller-provided walkaround and imperfections video above

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Exterior and interior wear consistent with age and mileage

Ownership History

This M5 was imported from Germany in January 2007 and titled to its first owner in Oklahoma until the selling dealer's recent acquisition. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Oklahoma and Pennsylvania registration history.

Included Items