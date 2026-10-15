16k-Mile 2006 BMW M5
Ending Thu, Oct 15 at 6:32 PM UTC
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Description
BMW's E60-generation M5 arrived in the U.S. for 2006 with an engine unlike anything the company had put in a sedan before: the 5.0-liter S85 V10. Developed during BMW's Formula 1 era, it used individual throttle bodies, double-VANOS variable valve timing, and a semi-dry-sump lubrication system, and it was rated at 500 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque with a redline of 8,250 rpm. For 2006, U.S. cars sent that power to the rear wheels exclusively through a seven-speed SMG single-clutch sequential transmission and an M Variable differential; a six-speed manual joined the lineup for 2007. Flared fenders and rocker panels, revised bumper covers, front fender vents, and quad exhaust outlets set the M5 apart from the standard 5 Series.
This 2006 M5 is finished in Indianapolis Red Metallic (A31) over black leather with Walnut Madeira wood trim. It was titled new in Oklahoma in March 2007 and remained with its original owner until the selling dealer acquired it in 2026. Equipment includes a glass sunroof, adaptive bi-xenon headlights, Park Distance Control, 19" Style 166 wheels, iDrive with navigation, and heated front seats.
In preparation for the sale, the wheels were refinished and mounted with Continental ExtremeContact tires, the steering wheel angle sensor was replaced, paintless dent removal was performed, and the engine oil was changed. The odometer now shows approximately 15,500 miles.
This low-mileage 2006 BMW M5 is now offered by the selling dealer with the manufacturer's literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.
Highlights
One owner from new until 2026
5.0L S85 V10 rated at 500 horsepower
Seven-speed SMG transmission and M Variable differential
Indianapolis Red Metallic (A31) over black leather
Approximately 15,500 miles shown
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Powertrain and Chassis
5.0L S85 V10 rated at 500 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque
Seven-speed SMG sequential transmission
M Variable differential
Dynamic Stability Control with M Dynamic Mode
Four-wheel cross-drilled and ventilated disc brakes
19" Style 166 wheels
Exterior
Indianapolis Red Metallic (A31) paint
Glass sunroof
Adaptive bi-xenon headlights with washers
Park Distance Control
Interior
Black Merino leather upholstery
Walnut Madeira wood trim
Heated front seats
iDrive with navigation
Six-disc CD changer
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Cruise control
Multifunction M steering wheel with tri-color stitching
Servicing and Documentation
Continental ExtremeContact tires with 2026 date codes
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
According to the selling dealer, the following work was completed ahead of sale:
Engine oil changed
Steering wheel angle sensor replaced
19" wheels refinished
Paintless dent removal performed
Headliner reupholstered
Known Imperfections
Please view the seller-provided walkaround and imperfections video above
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Exterior and interior wear consistent with age and mileage
Ownership History
This M5 was imported from Germany in January 2007 and titled to its first owner in Oklahoma until the selling dealer's recent acquisition. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Oklahoma and Pennsylvania registration history.
Included Items
Manufacturer's literature
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.