Auction ended.

1-Mile 2005 Yamaha Vino 125

No reserve
Sold for on 10/14/26
Result
1-Mile 2005 Yamaha Vino 125
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Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 7:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINLPRSE13Y45A300833
Mileage indicated2 Miles
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine124cc Single-Cylinder
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleMotorcycle
Exterior colorLiquid Silver
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1-Mile 2005 Yamaha Vino 125 Walk Around
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1-Mile 2005 Yamaha Vino 125 Walk Around Part Two
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1-Mile 2005 Yamaha Vino 125 Walk Around Part Three
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced as the larger-displacement companion to Yamaha's fashionable retro scooter lineup, the 2005 Yamaha Vino 125 combined vintage European-inspired styling with modern reliability and everyday practicality.

Building on the success of the original 50cc Vino, the 125 offered improved performance for riders seeking greater speed and versatility while retaining the model's signature rounded bodywork, chrome accents, and classic appearance. Powered by a 124cc air-cooled four-stroke single-cylinder engine paired with a fully automatic CVT transmission, the Vino 125 delivered smooth acceleration and easy operation, making it an ideal choice for urban commuting and recreational riding.

This example is finished in Liquid Silver with a black vinyl-covered saddle, under-seat storage, rear luggage rack and passenger grab rail, an electric start with automatic choke system, a step-through scooter chassis, 10” wheels and tires, single rear shock suspension, and drum brakes. Its odometer displays just over one mile.

This 2005 Yamaha Vino 125 is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with an owner’s manual and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Showing 1.3 miles

  • 124cc air-cooled four-stroke single-cylinder engine

  • Electric starter with automatic choke system

  • Fully automatic CVT transmission with belt final drive

  • Finished in Liquid Silver with a black vinyl seat

  • 10” wheels and tires

Factory Equipment

  • Step-through scooter chassis

  • Telescopic front fork suspension

  • Single rear shock suspension

  • Drum brakes

  • Under-seat storage compartment

  • Lockable steering and ignition switch

  • Passenger seat with passenger footrests

  • Rear cargo/luggage rack

  • Analog 80-mph speedometer with fuel gauge

  • Center stand and side stand

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The current owner of this 2005 Yamaha Vino 125 acquired it new in November 2004 and has not used it.

Included Items

  • Owner’s manual

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1-Mile 2005 Yamaha Vino 125 · No reserve

Sold to
DanielBurkhart_zra2
DanielBurkhart_zra2
$2,200
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndedOct 14, 2026 at 7:05 PM UTC
Bids13
Views3,950

Comments & bids

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DanielBurkhart_zra2's avatar
DanielBurkhart_zra2
Oct 14 at 2:31 PM
$1,700bid placed 
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SWAN7178
Oct 14 at 3:56 AM
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OA_vjw9cy
Oct 13 at 4:43 PM
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OA_vjw9cy
Oct 13 at 12:45 AM
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SWAN7178
Oct 12 at 2:29 PM
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OA_vjw9cy
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$1,200bid placed 
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Mid-Life_Crisis
Oct 9 at 4:43 PM
$1,100bid placed 
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JosephJohnson_5xr8
Oct 2 at 11:26 PM
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Palmer2025
Oct 2 at 7:36 PM
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OA_vjw9cy
Oct 2 at 7:06 PM
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Palmer2025
Oct 2 at 5:17 PM
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JamesBraukman_cn8b
Oct 2 at 3:42 PM
$600bid placed 
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OA_vjw9cy
Oct 1 at 4:53 PM
$500bid placed 

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