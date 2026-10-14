Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced as the larger-displacement companion to Yamaha's fashionable retro scooter lineup, the 2005 Yamaha Vino 125 combined vintage European-inspired styling with modern reliability and everyday practicality.

Building on the success of the original 50cc Vino, the 125 offered improved performance for riders seeking greater speed and versatility while retaining the model's signature rounded bodywork, chrome accents, and classic appearance. Powered by a 124cc air-cooled four-stroke single-cylinder engine paired with a fully automatic CVT transmission, the Vino 125 delivered smooth acceleration and easy operation, making it an ideal choice for urban commuting and recreational riding.

This example is finished in Liquid Silver with a black vinyl-covered saddle, under-seat storage, rear luggage rack and passenger grab rail, an electric start with automatic choke system, a step-through scooter chassis, 10” wheels and tires, single rear shock suspension, and drum brakes. Its odometer displays just over one mile.

This 2005 Yamaha Vino 125 is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with an owner’s manual and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Showing 1.3 miles

124cc air-cooled four-stroke single-cylinder engine

Electric starter with automatic choke system

Fully automatic CVT transmission with belt final drive

Finished in Liquid Silver with a black vinyl seat

10” wheels and tires

Factory Equipment

Step-through scooter chassis

Telescopic front fork suspension

Single rear shock suspension

Drum brakes

Under-seat storage compartment

Lockable steering and ignition switch

Passenger seat with passenger footrests

Rear cargo/luggage rack

Analog 80-mph speedometer with fuel gauge

Center stand and side stand

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The current owner of this 2005 Yamaha Vino 125 acquired it new in November 2004 and has not used it.

Included Items