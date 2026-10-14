1-Mile 2005 Yamaha Vino 125
Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 7:05 PM UTC
Recommended services
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced as the larger-displacement companion to Yamaha's fashionable retro scooter lineup, the 2005 Yamaha Vino 125 combined vintage European-inspired styling with modern reliability and everyday practicality.
Building on the success of the original 50cc Vino, the 125 offered improved performance for riders seeking greater speed and versatility while retaining the model's signature rounded bodywork, chrome accents, and classic appearance. Powered by a 124cc air-cooled four-stroke single-cylinder engine paired with a fully automatic CVT transmission, the Vino 125 delivered smooth acceleration and easy operation, making it an ideal choice for urban commuting and recreational riding.
This example is finished in Liquid Silver with a black vinyl-covered saddle, under-seat storage, rear luggage rack and passenger grab rail, an electric start with automatic choke system, a step-through scooter chassis, 10” wheels and tires, single rear shock suspension, and drum brakes. Its odometer displays just over one mile.
This 2005 Yamaha Vino 125 is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with an owner’s manual and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
Showing 1.3 miles
124cc air-cooled four-stroke single-cylinder engine
Electric starter with automatic choke system
Fully automatic CVT transmission with belt final drive
Finished in Liquid Silver with a black vinyl seat
10” wheels and tires
Factory Equipment
Step-through scooter chassis
Telescopic front fork suspension
Single rear shock suspension
Drum brakes
Under-seat storage compartment
Lockable steering and ignition switch
Passenger seat with passenger footrests
Rear cargo/luggage rack
Analog 80-mph speedometer with fuel gauge
Center stand and side stand
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The current owner of this 2005 Yamaha Vino 125 acquired it new in November 2004 and has not used it.
Included Items
Owner’s manual
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.