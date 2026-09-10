Auction ended.

One-Owner, 12k-Mile, Everest Green 2005 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG Sedan

Sold for on 09/10/26
Result
One-Owner, 12k-Mile, Everest Green 2005 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG Sedan
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Ended Sep 10, 2026 at 6:29 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDBUF76JX5A669451
Mileage indicated11,600 Miles
LocationBellevue, Washington
Engine5.4L Supercharged V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorEverest Green Metallic
Interior colorCharcoal
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

2005 E55 AMG cold start
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2005 E55 AMG walkaround
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Description

The W211 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG is a legendary high-performance luxury car that was produced from 2003 to 2006. Powered by a hand-built 5.4-liter supercharged M113K V8 engine pushing out 469 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, it was briefly the fastest production sedan in the world, combining sleeper styling with brutal acceleration.

This '05 E55 was purchased new by the owner and shows less than 12,000 miles. The seller tells us, “There was about a 10-month wait for the E55 in 2004. My dealer heard a spot had opened in the European delivery queue, and I could pick the color if I decided I wanted that slot. I only had one hour to decide; three months' wait vs ten, it was a no-brainer.” The car was collected from Mercedes’s assembly plant in Sindelfingen, and the seller spent about a week driving the car in Germany, including 100 miles on the Autobahn.

The seller elected to have the car finished in Everest Green Metallic (816U) over Charcoal (251A) leather upholstery and added COMAND with DVD navigation. Standard features included 18″ AMG wheels, bi-xenon headlights, a sunroof, a power-operated trunk lid, heated multi-contour front sport seats, an Alcantara headliner, cruise control, a Harman Kardon sound system, a CD stereo, and four-zone automatic climate control.

This low-mileage 2005 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG is now offered with a window sticker, manufacturer’s literature, European Delivery Program documents, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Washington State title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Low-mile, one-owner example

  • Everest Green Metallic over Charcoal leather

  • European Delivery Program car

  • Supercharged 5.4-liter V8 paired

  • AMG Speedshift five-speed automatic transmission

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 18″ AMG wheels

  • Bi-xenon headlights

  • Sunroof

  • Power-operated trunk lid

  • Heated multi-contour front sport seats

  • Alcantara headliner

  • Harman Kardon sound system

  • Four-zone automatic climate control

  • COMAND with navigation

  • Black Birdseye maple trim

Servicing & Documentation

  • Per the seller, the TPMS sensors were replaced in 2025, and the tires were replaced in 2020

Known Imperfections

  • Scratch on right front wheel arch

  • Paint chips under bumper

  • Tires show 2019 date codes and have flat spots

  • Service F due warning message on dashboard

Ownership History

The car was purchased new by the seller through Barrier Motors, Inc. in Bellevue, Washington, and collected in Sindelfingen, Germany, where it was driven for about a week before being shipped to the USA.

Included Items

  • Two key fobs

  • Window sticker

  • Manufacturer's literature

  • First aid kit

  • Reflector

  • Carpeted factory floor mats

  • European delivery documents

  • WeatherTech front floor mats

Additional Information

  • From the seller: “The car has never been driven in the winter, the back seat has never been used, and the car has never been smoked in.”

  • Rear license plate frame is not included in the sale

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Owner, 12k-Mile, Everest Green 2005 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG Sedan

Sold to
Ashaville
Ashaville
$48,150
Seller
AGT3311
AGT3311
EndedSep 10, 2026 at 6:29 PM UTC
Bids50
Views9,974

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