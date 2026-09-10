Description

The W211 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG is a legendary high-performance luxury car that was produced from 2003 to 2006. Powered by a hand-built 5.4-liter supercharged M113K V8 engine pushing out 469 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, it was briefly the fastest production sedan in the world, combining sleeper styling with brutal acceleration.

This '05 E55 was purchased new by the owner and shows less than 12,000 miles. The seller tells us, “There was about a 10-month wait for the E55 in 2004. My dealer heard a spot had opened in the European delivery queue, and I could pick the color if I decided I wanted that slot. I only had one hour to decide; three months' wait vs ten, it was a no-brainer.” The car was collected from Mercedes’s assembly plant in Sindelfingen, and the seller spent about a week driving the car in Germany, including 100 miles on the Autobahn.

The seller elected to have the car finished in Everest Green Metallic (816U) over Charcoal (251A) leather upholstery and added COMAND with DVD navigation. Standard features included 18″ AMG wheels, bi-xenon headlights, a sunroof, a power-operated trunk lid, heated multi-contour front sport seats, an Alcantara headliner, cruise control, a Harman Kardon sound system, a CD stereo, and four-zone automatic climate control.

This low-mileage 2005 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG is now offered with a window sticker, manufacturer’s literature, European Delivery Program documents, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Washington State title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Low-mile, one-owner example

Everest Green Metallic over Charcoal leather

European Delivery Program car

Supercharged 5.4-liter V8 paired

AMG Speedshift five-speed automatic transmission

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

18″ AMG wheels

Bi-xenon headlights

Sunroof

Power-operated trunk lid

Heated multi-contour front sport seats

Alcantara headliner

Harman Kardon sound system

Four-zone automatic climate control

COMAND with navigation

Black Birdseye maple trim

Servicing & Documentation

Per the seller, the TPMS sensors were replaced in 2025, and the tires were replaced in 2020

Known Imperfections

Scratch on right front wheel arch

Paint chips under bumper

Tires show 2019 date codes and have flat spots

Service F due warning message on dashboard

Ownership History

The car was purchased new by the seller through Barrier Motors, Inc. in Bellevue, Washington, and collected in Sindelfingen, Germany, where it was driven for about a week before being shipped to the USA.

Included Items

Two key fobs

Window sticker

Manufacturer's literature

First aid kit

Reflector

Carpeted factory floor mats

European delivery documents

WeatherTech front floor mats

Additional Information