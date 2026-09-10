One-Owner, 12k-Mile, Everest Green 2005 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG Sedan
Ended Sep 10, 2026 at 6:29 PM UTC
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Description
The W211 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG is a legendary high-performance luxury car that was produced from 2003 to 2006. Powered by a hand-built 5.4-liter supercharged M113K V8 engine pushing out 469 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, it was briefly the fastest production sedan in the world, combining sleeper styling with brutal acceleration.
This '05 E55 was purchased new by the owner and shows less than 12,000 miles. The seller tells us, “There was about a 10-month wait for the E55 in 2004. My dealer heard a spot had opened in the European delivery queue, and I could pick the color if I decided I wanted that slot. I only had one hour to decide; three months' wait vs ten, it was a no-brainer.” The car was collected from Mercedes’s assembly plant in Sindelfingen, and the seller spent about a week driving the car in Germany, including 100 miles on the Autobahn.
The seller elected to have the car finished in Everest Green Metallic (816U) over Charcoal (251A) leather upholstery and added COMAND with DVD navigation. Standard features included 18″ AMG wheels, bi-xenon headlights, a sunroof, a power-operated trunk lid, heated multi-contour front sport seats, an Alcantara headliner, cruise control, a Harman Kardon sound system, a CD stereo, and four-zone automatic climate control.
This low-mileage 2005 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG is now offered with a window sticker, manufacturer’s literature, European Delivery Program documents, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Washington State title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Low-mile, one-owner example
Everest Green Metallic over Charcoal leather
European Delivery Program car
Supercharged 5.4-liter V8 paired
AMG Speedshift five-speed automatic transmission
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
18″ AMG wheels
Bi-xenon headlights
Sunroof
Power-operated trunk lid
Heated multi-contour front sport seats
Alcantara headliner
Harman Kardon sound system
Four-zone automatic climate control
COMAND with navigation
Black Birdseye maple trim
Servicing & Documentation
Per the seller, the TPMS sensors were replaced in 2025, and the tires were replaced in 2020
Known Imperfections
Scratch on right front wheel arch
Paint chips under bumper
Tires show 2019 date codes and have flat spots
Service F due warning message on dashboard
Ownership History
The car was purchased new by the seller through Barrier Motors, Inc. in Bellevue, Washington, and collected in Sindelfingen, Germany, where it was driven for about a week before being shipped to the USA.
Included Items
Two key fobs
Window sticker
Manufacturer's literature
First aid kit
Reflector
Carpeted factory floor mats
European delivery documents
WeatherTech front floor mats
Additional Information
From the seller: “The car has never been driven in the winter, the back seat has never been used, and the car has never been smoked in.”
Rear license plate frame is not included in the sale
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.