Auction ended.

16k-Mile 2005 Honda S2000

Sold after for on 10/19/26
Result
16k-Mile 2005 Honda S2000
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Ended Oct 19, 2026 at 6:11 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJHMAP21465S000544
Mileage indicated15,850 Miles
LocationOswego, New York
Engine2.2L F22 VTEC Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorSilverstone Metallic
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

Introduced for the 2004 model year, the facelifted AP2 Honda S2000 built upon the success of its predecessor with a larger-displacement F22C1 engine, revised suspension tuning, and improved drivability while retaining the high-revving character that made the model an enthusiast favorite. Combining a lightweight roadster chassis, rear-wheel drive, a close-ratio six-speed manual transmission, and one of the most celebrated naturally aspirated four-cylinder engines ever produced, the S2000 remains a benchmark among modern classic analog sports cars.

Showing approximately 15,850 miles, this 2005 Honda S2000 is powered by a 2.2-liter F22C1 VTEC inline-four factory rated at 240 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque. Power is routed to the rear wheels via a six-speed close-ratio manual transmission and a Torsen limited-slip differential. Finished in Silverstone Metallic over a Black leather interior, this AP2 is equipped with a black power-operated convertible soft top, 17-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, air conditioning, cruise control, a CD stereo, remote keyless entry, and more.

Acquired by the seller in 2009, this AP2 S2000 had its tires replaced in 2023 approximately 500 miles ago.

This low-mileage 2005 Honda S2000 is now offered with an owner’s manual, factory literature, a window sticker, three sets of keys, a car cover, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New York State title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 15,850 miles shown

  • 2.2L F22C1 VTEC inline-four factory rated at 240 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque

  • 6-speed close-ratio manual transmission and Torsen limited-slip differential

  • Finished in Silverstone Metallic over Black leather upholstery

  • Black power-operated convertible soft top

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 4-wheel disc brakes and independent suspension

  • 17” 10-spoke alloy wheels

  • Dual power mirrors

  • Xenon headlights

  • Remote keyless entry

  • Driver and passenger airbags

  • Tilt steering wheel

  • Air conditioning

  • Cruise control

  • CD stereo

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following recent service work has been performed:

  • November 2023: Tires replaced and oil change around 15,283 miles

  • June 2023: Battery replaced around 15,200 miles

  • April 2022: Engine air filter and cabin air filter replaced around15,000 miles

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

  • Some paint chips on the front fascia

Ownership History

The seller acquired this S2000 in 2009. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration in Ohio and New York State.

From the seller: “The car has been kept in a garage on rubber mats with a custom car cover and has never been driven in the rain. It remains all original with no modifications.”

Included Items

  • Owner's manuals and factory literature

  • Window sticker

  • Car cover

  • 3 sets of keys

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 2005 Honda S2000

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

16k-Mile 2005 Honda S2000

Sold after for
$37,260
Seller
RR_b698np
RR_b698np
EndedOct 19, 2026 at 6:11 PM UTC
Bids31
Views14,153

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