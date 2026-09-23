Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Ducati's Monster line built its reputation on stripped-down, trellis-framed naked bikes, and the S2R variant sharpened that formula with a single-sided swingarm, Öhlins rear suspension, and a more aggressive riding position than the standard Monster. The S2R 800 sat at the entry point of the S2R range, pairing the smaller of Ducati's air-cooled V-twins with the model's signature styling.

This 2005 Monster S2R is finished in Acid Yellow and black and has been owned by the seller since 2008. The bike has been fitted with a California Cycle Works 4.5-gallon fuel tank in place of the stock 3-gallon unit. According to the seller, the tires were replaced in 2025 with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IVs, and the battery has been replaced with a DelTran lithium unit.

This S2R rides on Marchesini alloy wheels and stops with twin 300mm front discs and 2-piston Brembo calipers, with a single 245mm disc and Brembo caliper at the rear. It carries a solo seat and a digital instrument cluster with fairing-mounted windscreen.

This 2005 Ducati Monster S2R is now offered at no reserve with various spares and a clean Washington title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Under current ownership since 2008

Approximately 6,200 miles shown

Acid Yellow and black bodywork

4.5-gallon fuel tank upgrade

Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires, replaced in 2025

Detachable factory Ducati Performance soft luggage included

Factory Equipment

800cc 90° V-twin engine

6-speed manual transmission

Single-sided aluminum swingarm

Steel trellis frame

43mm inverted front forks, fully adjustable

Dual muffler exhaust system

Marchesini alloy wheels

Twin 300mm front brake discs with 2-piston Brembo calipers

Single 245mm rear brake disc with 2-piston Brembo caliper

Digital instrument cluster

Small fairing with windscreen

Solo seat

Modifications

California Cycle Works 4.5-gallon fuel tank

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires were installed in 2025, and the battery was replaced with a DelTran lithium unit.

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicles condition are available in the gallery

A crack is noted in the headlight lens

Ownership History

From the seller: "I purchased this Acid Yellow 2005 Ducati Monster S2R 800 in 2008. It had 2,600 miles on it."

Included Items