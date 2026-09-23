Auction ended.

18-Years-Owned 2005 Ducati Monster S2R

No reserve
Sold for on 09/23/26
Result
18-Years-Owned 2005 Ducati Monster S2R
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Ended Sep 23, 2026 at 6:55 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINZDM1RAAN75B071433
Mileage indicated6,200 Miles
LocationRedmond, Washington
Engine900cc V-Twin
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleMotorcycle
Exterior colorAcid Yellow/Black
Interior colorBlack

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Ducati's Monster line built its reputation on stripped-down, trellis-framed naked bikes, and the S2R variant sharpened that formula with a single-sided swingarm, Öhlins rear suspension, and a more aggressive riding position than the standard Monster. The S2R 800 sat at the entry point of the S2R range, pairing the smaller of Ducati's air-cooled V-twins with the model's signature styling.

This 2005 Monster S2R is finished in Acid Yellow and black and has been owned by the seller since 2008. The bike has been fitted with a California Cycle Works 4.5-gallon fuel tank in place of the stock 3-gallon unit. According to the seller, the tires were replaced in 2025 with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IVs, and the battery has been replaced with a DelTran lithium unit.

This S2R rides on Marchesini alloy wheels and stops with twin 300mm front discs and 2-piston Brembo calipers, with a single 245mm disc and Brembo caliper at the rear. It carries a solo seat and a digital instrument cluster with fairing-mounted windscreen.

This 2005 Ducati Monster S2R is now offered at no reserve with various spares and a clean Washington title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Under current ownership since 2008

  • Approximately 6,200 miles shown

  • Acid Yellow and black bodywork

  • 4.5-gallon fuel tank upgrade

  • Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires, replaced in 2025

  • Detachable factory Ducati Performance soft luggage included

Factory Equipment

  • 800cc 90° V-twin engine

  • 6-speed manual transmission

  • Single-sided aluminum swingarm

  • Steel trellis frame

  • 43mm inverted front forks, fully adjustable

  • Dual muffler exhaust system

  • Marchesini alloy wheels

  • Twin 300mm front brake discs with 2-piston Brembo calipers

  • Single 245mm rear brake disc with 2-piston Brembo caliper

  • Digital instrument cluster

  • Small fairing with windscreen

  • Solo seat

Modifications

  • California Cycle Works 4.5-gallon fuel tank

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires were installed in 2025, and the battery was replaced with a DelTran lithium unit.

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicles condition are available in the gallery

  • A crack is noted in the headlight lens

Ownership History

From the seller: "I purchased this Acid Yellow 2005 Ducati Monster S2R 800 in 2008. It had 2,600 miles on it."

Included Items

  • Multiple keys

  • Owner's manuals

  • Öhlins damper spanner wrench

  • Eccentric chain tensioning tool specific to the S2R's single-sided swingarm

  • Detachable factory Ducati Performance soft luggage

  • Removed stock fuel tank

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

18-Years-Owned 2005 Ducati Monster S2R · No reserve

Sold to
EugeneVelasquez_wk6r
EugeneVelasquez_wk6r
$2,450
Seller
Corey_Riley
Corey_Riley
EndedSep 23, 2026 at 6:55 PM UTC
Bids11
Views4,566

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EugeneVelasquez_wk6r
Sep 23 at 6:44 PM
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