18-Years-Owned 2005 Ducati Monster S2R
Ended Sep 23, 2026 at 6:55 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Ducati's Monster line built its reputation on stripped-down, trellis-framed naked bikes, and the S2R variant sharpened that formula with a single-sided swingarm, Öhlins rear suspension, and a more aggressive riding position than the standard Monster. The S2R 800 sat at the entry point of the S2R range, pairing the smaller of Ducati's air-cooled V-twins with the model's signature styling.
This 2005 Monster S2R is finished in Acid Yellow and black and has been owned by the seller since 2008. The bike has been fitted with a California Cycle Works 4.5-gallon fuel tank in place of the stock 3-gallon unit. According to the seller, the tires were replaced in 2025 with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IVs, and the battery has been replaced with a DelTran lithium unit.
This S2R rides on Marchesini alloy wheels and stops with twin 300mm front discs and 2-piston Brembo calipers, with a single 245mm disc and Brembo caliper at the rear. It carries a solo seat and a digital instrument cluster with fairing-mounted windscreen.
This 2005 Ducati Monster S2R is now offered at no reserve with various spares and a clean Washington title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Under current ownership since 2008
Approximately 6,200 miles shown
Acid Yellow and black bodywork
4.5-gallon fuel tank upgrade
Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires, replaced in 2025
Detachable factory Ducati Performance soft luggage included
Factory Equipment
800cc 90° V-twin engine
6-speed manual transmission
Single-sided aluminum swingarm
Steel trellis frame
43mm inverted front forks, fully adjustable
Dual muffler exhaust system
Marchesini alloy wheels
Twin 300mm front brake discs with 2-piston Brembo calipers
Single 245mm rear brake disc with 2-piston Brembo caliper
Digital instrument cluster
Small fairing with windscreen
Solo seat
Modifications
California Cycle Works 4.5-gallon fuel tank
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires were installed in 2025, and the battery was replaced with a DelTran lithium unit.
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicles condition are available in the gallery
A crack is noted in the headlight lens
Ownership History
From the seller: "I purchased this Acid Yellow 2005 Ducati Monster S2R 800 in 2008. It had 2,600 miles on it."
Included Items
Multiple keys
Owner's manuals
Öhlins damper spanner wrench
Eccentric chain tensioning tool specific to the S2R's single-sided swingarm
Detachable factory Ducati Performance soft luggage
Removed stock fuel tank
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.