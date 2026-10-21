2005 BMW M3 Coupe 6-Speed
Ended Oct 21, 2026 at 7:17 PM UTC
Recommended services
Video gallery
Description
BMW's E46 M3 arrived for 2001 powered by the S54, a 3.2-liter inline-six with individual throttle bodies, Double-VANOS variable valve timing, and an 8,000-rpm redline. In U.S. trim, it made 333 horsepower and 262 lb-ft. of torque, more than 100 horsepower per liter without forced induction. Wider fenders, a power-dome hood, quad exhaust outlets, an M Variable Differential Lock, and M-specific suspension and brakes set it apart from the standard 3 Series. A six-speed manual transmission was standard.
This 2005 M3 Coupe was imported through Charleston, South Carolina, and sold new through Critz Inc. in Savannah, Georgia. It is finished in Silver Grey Metallic over Grey Nappa leather and is equipped with the six-speed manual transmission, xenon headlights, Harman Kardon audio, heated power seats with memory, and Aluminum Shadow interior trim.
Service records from 2012 through 2024 document a 2017 timing chain and VANOS service with a clutch replacement, a 2023 suspension and differential refresh, and new rear wheel bearings and tires in 2024. An aftermarket Eonon head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto has been installed, and the car has been lowered on H&R springs. Wheels from an E92-generation M3 have been fitted.
This 2005 BMW M3 is now offered with service records from 2012 through 2024, its factory radio, an inspection report, a car cover, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Ohio title in the seller's name.
Highlights
3.2L S54 inline-six with Double-VANOS and individual throttle bodies
Six-speed manual transmission
Silver Grey Metallic (A08) over Grey nappa leather
Service records from 2012 through 2024
Timing chain, VANOS, and clutch service in 2017
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
522 – Xenon headlights
520 – Fog lights
785 – White turn signal lights
459 – Power seats with memory
494 – Heated front seats
710 – M leather steering wheel
737 – Aluminum Shadow brushed interior trim
775 – Individual anthracite headliner
431 – Auto-dimming interior rearview mirror
534 – Automatic climate control
674 – Harman Kardon sound system
Modifications
Eonon head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Power Stop drilled-and-slotted brake rotors
Brake calipers refinished in red
Revshift rear shock mounts
H&R lowering springs
19" wheels from an E92 M3
Window tint on the side and rear glass
Servicing and Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
August 2022 inspection report included under Additional Documents below
Highlights from the included service records document the following (see gallery):
May 2024: Rear wheel bearings, retaining rings, and axle nuts replaced
April 2024: Continental Extreme Contact tires installed
January 2023: Front struts, rear shocks, shock bellows, and spring pads replaced; Revshift rear shock mounts and rear trailing arm bushings installed; inner and outer tie rods, front control arm bushings, and front sway bar end links replaced; rear differential resealed with a new cover kit, pinion seal, axle seals, and fluid
May 2022: Windshield replaced with a rain-sensor-equipped unit, along with the reveal moulding and cowl
July 2021: Water pump and valve cover gasket replaced, valves adjusted, and spark plugs, drive belts, power steering hoses, wiper blades, and the air, cabin, and fuel filters replaced
January 2021: Front passenger airbag module replaced under recall
May 2019: Front and rear brake pads and rotors replaced with Power Stop drilled-and-slotted components, calipers refinished in red
May 2017: Timing chain, tensioners, guide rails, and oil pump chain and tensioner replaced; VANOS unit cleaned and seal plate replaced; front and rear crankshaft seals and timing cover, valve cover, oil filter housing, and oil pan gaskets replaced; clutch replaced and transmission fluid serviced; water pump, thermostat, radiator, and upper radiator hose replaced; cooling and power steering systems flushed; A/C system recharged; and accessory belts, spark plugs, and air and cabin filters replaced
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
The sunroof is inoperative and has been disconnected
Various paint chips and scratches
Wear on upholstered interior surfaces
Ownership History
The seller acquired this 2005 BMW M3 in June 2021. The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Georgia, Texas, and Ohio.
Included Items
Service records from 2012 through 2024
August 2022 inspection report from Enthusiast Auto Group
Manufacturer's literature
Removed factory radio
Additional Information
From the seller: "The car was inspected at Enthusiasts Auto Group in Cincinnati. No major issues were seen and a lot of the maintenance issues have been corrected like new tires, shocks, struts, bushings, oil leaks, and differential seals."
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.