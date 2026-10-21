Auction ended.

2005 BMW M3 Coupe 6-Speed

Sold for on 10/21/26
Result
2005 BMW M3 Coupe 6-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (109)

Ended Oct 21, 2026 at 7:17 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWBSBL93425PN62136
Mileage indicated110,800 Miles
LocationWhitehouse, Ohio
Engine3.2L S54 Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorSilver Grey Metallic
Interior colorGrey
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

2005 BMW M3 Coupe 6-Speed Start Up
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2005 BMW M3 Coupe 6-Speed Sound
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2005 BMW M3 Coupe 6-Speed Driving Pt. 1
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2005 BMW M3 Coupe 6-Speed Driving Pt. 2
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Description

BMW's E46 M3 arrived for 2001 powered by the S54, a 3.2-liter inline-six with individual throttle bodies, Double-VANOS variable valve timing, and an 8,000-rpm redline. In U.S. trim, it made 333 horsepower and 262 lb-ft. of torque, more than 100 horsepower per liter without forced induction. Wider fenders, a power-dome hood, quad exhaust outlets, an M Variable Differential Lock, and M-specific suspension and brakes set it apart from the standard 3 Series. A six-speed manual transmission was standard.

This 2005 M3 Coupe was imported through Charleston, South Carolina, and sold new through Critz Inc. in Savannah, Georgia. It is finished in Silver Grey Metallic over Grey Nappa leather and is equipped with the six-speed manual transmission, xenon headlights, Harman Kardon audio, heated power seats with memory, and Aluminum Shadow interior trim.

Service records from 2012 through 2024 document a 2017 timing chain and VANOS service with a clutch replacement, a 2023 suspension and differential refresh, and new rear wheel bearings and tires in 2024. An aftermarket Eonon head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto has been installed, and the car has been lowered on H&R springs. Wheels from an E92-generation M3 have been fitted.

This 2005 BMW M3 is now offered with service records from 2012 through 2024, its factory radio, an inspection report, a car cover, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Ohio title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • 3.2L S54 inline-six with Double-VANOS and individual throttle bodies

  • Six-speed manual transmission

  • Silver Grey Metallic (A08) over Grey nappa leather

  • Service records from 2012 through 2024

  • Timing chain, VANOS, and clutch service in 2017

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 522 – Xenon headlights

  • 520 – Fog lights

  • 785 – White turn signal lights

  • 459 – Power seats with memory

  • 494 – Heated front seats

  • 710 – M leather steering wheel

  • 737 – Aluminum Shadow brushed interior trim

  • 775 – Individual anthracite headliner

  • 431 – Auto-dimming interior rearview mirror

  • 534 – Automatic climate control

  • 674 – Harman Kardon sound system

Modifications

  • Eonon head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

  • Power Stop drilled-and-slotted brake rotors

  • Brake calipers refinished in red

  • Revshift rear shock mounts

  • H&R lowering springs

  • 19" wheels from an E92 M3

  • Window tint on the side and rear glass

Servicing and Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

  • August 2022 inspection report included under Additional Documents below

Highlights from the included service records document the following (see gallery):

  • May 2024: Rear wheel bearings, retaining rings, and axle nuts replaced

  • April 2024: Continental Extreme Contact tires installed

  • January 2023: Front struts, rear shocks, shock bellows, and spring pads replaced; Revshift rear shock mounts and rear trailing arm bushings installed; inner and outer tie rods, front control arm bushings, and front sway bar end links replaced; rear differential resealed with a new cover kit, pinion seal, axle seals, and fluid

  • May 2022: Windshield replaced with a rain-sensor-equipped unit, along with the reveal moulding and cowl

  • July 2021: Water pump and valve cover gasket replaced, valves adjusted, and spark plugs, drive belts, power steering hoses, wiper blades, and the air, cabin, and fuel filters replaced

  • January 2021: Front passenger airbag module replaced under recall

  • May 2019: Front and rear brake pads and rotors replaced with Power Stop drilled-and-slotted components, calipers refinished in red

  • May 2017: Timing chain, tensioners, guide rails, and oil pump chain and tensioner replaced; VANOS unit cleaned and seal plate replaced; front and rear crankshaft seals and timing cover, valve cover, oil filter housing, and oil pan gaskets replaced; clutch replaced and transmission fluid serviced; water pump, thermostat, radiator, and upper radiator hose replaced; cooling and power steering systems flushed; A/C system recharged; and accessory belts, spark plugs, and air and cabin filters replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • The sunroof is inoperative and has been disconnected

  • Various paint chips and scratches

  • Wear on upholstered interior surfaces

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 2005 BMW M3 in June 2021. The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Georgia, Texas, and Ohio.

Included Items

  • Service records from 2012 through 2024

  • August 2022 inspection report from Enthusiast Auto Group

  • Manufacturer's literature

  • Removed factory radio

Additional Information

From the seller: "The car was inspected at Enthusiasts Auto Group in Cincinnati. No major issues were seen and a lot of the maintenance issues have been corrected like new tires, shocks, struts, bushings, oil leaks, and differential seals."

Additional documents

August 2022 Inspection Report

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2005 BMW M3 Coupe 6-Speed

Sold to
Mikes_Chevelle
Mikes_Chevelle
$23,808
Seller
BL_99NMasters
BL_99NMasters
EndedOct 21, 2026 at 7:17 PM UTC
Bids63
Views8,164

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