Description

BMW's E46 M3 arrived for 2001 powered by the S54, a 3.2-liter inline-six with individual throttle bodies, Double-VANOS variable valve timing, and an 8,000-rpm redline. In U.S. trim, it made 333 horsepower and 262 lb-ft. of torque, more than 100 horsepower per liter without forced induction. Wider fenders, a power-dome hood, quad exhaust outlets, an M Variable Differential Lock, and M-specific suspension and brakes set it apart from the standard 3 Series. A six-speed manual transmission was standard.

This 2005 M3 Coupe was imported through Charleston, South Carolina, and sold new through Critz Inc. in Savannah, Georgia. It is finished in Silver Grey Metallic over Grey Nappa leather and is equipped with the six-speed manual transmission, xenon headlights, Harman Kardon audio, heated power seats with memory, and Aluminum Shadow interior trim.

Service records from 2012 through 2024 document a 2017 timing chain and VANOS service with a clutch replacement, a 2023 suspension and differential refresh, and new rear wheel bearings and tires in 2024. An aftermarket Eonon head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto has been installed, and the car has been lowered on H&R springs. Wheels from an E92-generation M3 have been fitted.

This 2005 BMW M3 is now offered with service records from 2012 through 2024, its factory radio, an inspection report, a car cover, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Ohio title in the seller's name.

Highlights

3.2L S54 inline-six with Double-VANOS and individual throttle bodies

Six-speed manual transmission

Silver Grey Metallic (A08) over Grey nappa leather

Service records from 2012 through 2024

Timing chain, VANOS, and clutch service in 2017

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

522 – Xenon headlights

520 – Fog lights

785 – White turn signal lights

459 – Power seats with memory

494 – Heated front seats

710 – M leather steering wheel

737 – Aluminum Shadow brushed interior trim

775 – Individual anthracite headliner

431 – Auto-dimming interior rearview mirror

534 – Automatic climate control

674 – Harman Kardon sound system

Modifications

Eonon head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Power Stop drilled-and-slotted brake rotors

Brake calipers refinished in red

Revshift rear shock mounts

H&R lowering springs

19" wheels from an E92 M3

Window tint on the side and rear glass

Servicing and Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

August 2022 inspection report included under Additional Documents below

Highlights from the included service records document the following (see gallery):

May 2024: Rear wheel bearings, retaining rings, and axle nuts replaced

April 2024: Continental Extreme Contact tires installed

January 2023: Front struts, rear shocks, shock bellows, and spring pads replaced; Revshift rear shock mounts and rear trailing arm bushings installed; inner and outer tie rods, front control arm bushings, and front sway bar end links replaced; rear differential resealed with a new cover kit, pinion seal, axle seals, and fluid

May 2022: Windshield replaced with a rain-sensor-equipped unit, along with the reveal moulding and cowl

July 2021: Water pump and valve cover gasket replaced, valves adjusted, and spark plugs, drive belts, power steering hoses, wiper blades, and the air, cabin, and fuel filters replaced

January 2021: Front passenger airbag module replaced under recall

May 2019: Front and rear brake pads and rotors replaced with Power Stop drilled-and-slotted components, calipers refinished in red

May 2017: Timing chain, tensioners, guide rails, and oil pump chain and tensioner replaced; VANOS unit cleaned and seal plate replaced; front and rear crankshaft seals and timing cover, valve cover, oil filter housing, and oil pan gaskets replaced; clutch replaced and transmission fluid serviced; water pump, thermostat, radiator, and upper radiator hose replaced; cooling and power steering systems flushed; A/C system recharged; and accessory belts, spark plugs, and air and cabin filters replaced

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

The sunroof is inoperative and has been disconnected

Various paint chips and scratches

Wear on upholstered interior surfaces

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 2005 BMW M3 in June 2021. The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Georgia, Texas, and Ohio.

Included Items

Service records from 2012 through 2024

August 2022 inspection report from Enthusiast Auto Group

Manufacturer's literature

Removed factory radio

Additional Information

From the seller: "The car was inspected at Enthusiasts Auto Group in Cincinnati. No major issues were seen and a lot of the maintenance issues have been corrected like new tires, shocks, struts, bushings, oil leaks, and differential seals."