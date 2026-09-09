Description

The DB9 was the first production Aston Martin built on the new VH aluminum architecture, a lightweight bonded structure that significantly improved rigidity, safety, and handling while reducing mass. Designed by Ian Callum and Henrik Fisker, the DB9 introduced a cleaner, more contemporary interpretation of Aston Martin styling while preserving classic proportions.

A hand-assembled, 5.9L V12 producing 449 horsepower provided the thrust, and was paired with either a six-speed manual or the Touchtronic automatic transmission. A fully independent, double wishbone suspension wearing coil over shocks enhanced handling, and four-wheel disc brakes with monoblock calipers quickly brought this 3,800-pound machine to a stop. Praised for its balance of performance, refinement, and beauty, the DB9 became one of Aston Martin’s most influential models.

This example has spent its life on the eastern seaboard, and shows registration history in New York, New Jersey, and Florida before its latest stop in Pennsylvania. It is finished in Jet Black with Obsidian upholstery, rides on 19” wheels wrapped in Michelin tires, and is equipped with the six-speed manual transmission. It received over $30,000 in documented service in 2025 including mechanical maintenance and a paint-protection film application to prepare it for its next owner. It currently shows approximately 25,900 miles.

This 2005 Aston Martin DB9 is now offered by the selling dealer with maintenance records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

Offered from Collectible Classics

$20,000 in mechanical service in February 2025

$10,000 in XPEL paint and windshield protection film in April 2025

Finished in Jet Black with Obsidian upholstery

19” wheels wearing Michelin Pilot Sport tires with 2024 date codes

5.9L 4-cam 48-valve V12 factory rated when new at 449 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque

6-speed manual transmission

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Extruded aluminum bonded body structure

Double wishbone independent suspension with coil over shocks

4-wheel disc brakes with 4-piston monoblock calipers and ABS

Speed-sensitive power rack and pinion steering

Dynamic Stability Control and Traction Control

Hand-made leather interior

Servicing & Documentation

July 2026: Changed battery, coils, plugs, air filter, cabin filter, and oil and oil filter Changed coolant, transmission fluid, and rear end gear oil

February 2025: Replaced front cover, cam cover, crank, oil, oil sensor, and inlet gaskets, thermostat seal, and injector O-rings Replaced engine mount, spark plugs, drive belt, air filter, cabin air filter, air cleaner hoses, key fob battery, door support arms, rear gear oil, oil drain plug, and oil and filter Replaced rear brake rotors and pads

April 2025: XPEL Stealth paint protection film and windshield protection applied Interior reconditioned

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Please view the seller-provided “Imperfections” video

Images detailing the condition of the 2005 Aston Martin DB9 are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 2005 Aston Martin DB9 shows registration history in New York, Florida, New Jersey, New York again, and Pennsylvania.

Included Items