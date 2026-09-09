Auction ended.

25k-Mile 2005 Aston Martin DB9 6-Speed

Collectible Classics
Sold after for on 09/09/26
Result
25k-Mile 2005 Aston Martin DB9 6-Speed
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Ended Sep 09, 2026 at 7:14 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSCFAB01A25GA03118
Mileage indicated25,900 Miles
LocationDouglassville, Pennsylvania
Engine5.9L V12
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorJet Black
Interior colorObsidian
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

The DB9 was the first production Aston Martin built on the new VH aluminum architecture, a lightweight bonded structure that significantly improved rigidity, safety, and handling while reducing mass. Designed by Ian Callum and Henrik Fisker, the DB9 introduced a cleaner, more contemporary interpretation of Aston Martin styling while preserving classic proportions.

A hand-assembled, 5.9L V12 producing 449 horsepower provided the thrust, and was paired with either a six-speed manual or the Touchtronic automatic transmission. A fully independent, double wishbone suspension wearing coil over shocks enhanced handling, and four-wheel disc brakes with monoblock calipers quickly brought this 3,800-pound machine to a stop. Praised for its balance of performance, refinement, and beauty, the DB9 became one of Aston Martin’s most influential models.

This example has spent its life on the eastern seaboard, and shows registration history in New York, New Jersey, and Florida before its latest stop in Pennsylvania. It is finished in Jet Black with Obsidian upholstery, rides on 19” wheels wrapped in Michelin tires, and is equipped with the six-speed manual transmission. It received over $30,000 in documented service in 2025 including mechanical maintenance and a paint-protection film application to prepare it for its next owner. It currently shows approximately 25,900 miles.

This 2005 Aston Martin DB9 is now offered by the selling dealer with maintenance records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

  • Offered from Collectible Classics

  • $20,000 in mechanical service in February 2025

  • $10,000 in XPEL paint and windshield protection film in April 2025

  • Finished in Jet Black with Obsidian upholstery

  • 19” wheels wearing Michelin Pilot Sport tires with 2024 date codes

  • 5.9L 4-cam 48-valve V12 factory rated when new at 449 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque

  • 6-speed manual transmission

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Extruded aluminum bonded body structure

  • Double wishbone independent suspension with coil over shocks

  • 4-wheel disc brakes with 4-piston monoblock calipers and ABS

  • Speed-sensitive power rack and pinion steering

  • Dynamic Stability Control and Traction Control

  • Hand-made leather interior

Servicing & Documentation

  • July 2026:

    • Changed battery, coils, plugs, air filter, cabin filter, and oil and oil filter

    • Changed coolant, transmission fluid, and rear end gear oil

  • February 2025:

    • Replaced front cover, cam cover, crank, oil, oil sensor, and inlet gaskets, thermostat seal, and injector O-rings

    • Replaced engine mount, spark plugs, drive belt, air filter, cabin air filter, air cleaner hoses, key fob battery, door support arms, rear gear oil, oil drain plug, and oil and filter

    • Replaced rear brake rotors and pads

  • April 2025:

    • XPEL Stealth paint protection film and windshield protection applied

    • Interior reconditioned

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Please view the seller-provided “Imperfections” video

  • Images detailing the condition of the 2005 Aston Martin DB9 are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 2005 Aston Martin DB9 shows registration history in New York, Florida, New Jersey, New York again, and Pennsylvania.

Included Items

  • Maintenance records

  • License plate mount

  • DB9 workshop manual

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

25k-Mile 2005 Aston Martin DB9 6-Speed

Sold after for
$69,550
Seller
collectibleclassics
collectibleclassics
EndedSep 09, 2026 at 7:14 PM UTC
Bids42
Views17,930

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