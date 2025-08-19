46k-Mile 2004 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet 6-Speed
Ending Mon, Sep 14 at 6:30 PM UTC
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Description
The 996-generation 911 Carrera entered its final model year for 2004, and it, like the last of the 996s, benefited from two years of refinement since the 2002 facelift that had replaced the controversial integrated headlights with more conventional units The 3.6-liter M96 flat-six produced 320 hp in 2004 specification — up from 300 in earlier 996s — and paired here with the 6-speed manual transmission in the configuration that has consistently drawn the highest collector interest within the generation.
This '04 996 Carrera Cabriolet is finished in Atlas Grey Metallic over a Black leather interior and is equipped with 18-inch Turbo-look solid-spoke wheels, Litronic xenon headlamps, Porsche Stability Management, a Bose sound system, heated seats, and full leather treatment on both front and rear seats. The car is described by the seller as stock throughout and now shows just over 46,000 miles.
The 3.6-liter flat-six sends power to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transaxle. The car now shows approximately 46,000 miles.
This 2004 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet is offered by the selling dealer in California with a tool roll, partial service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Montana title.
Highlights
Final-year 996
3.6L M96 flat-six
6-speed manual transaxle
Power-operated black convertible soft top
Just over 46,000 miles shown
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
The options code sticker located on the underside of the front compartment hood decodes the following:
LM7X — Atlas Grey Metallic exterior
AF — Black leather interior
C02 — US market specification
288 — Headlamp washers
342 — Heated front seats
415 — 18-inch Turbo-look solid-spoke wheels
446 — Wheel caps with colored Porsche crest
476 — Porsche Stability Management (PSM)
601 — Litronic xenon headlamps
680 — Bose sound system
939 — Full leather rear seats
982 — Full leather front seats
Servicing & Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
June 2026 SMOG test results are available in the gallery
The following servicing has been completed (see gallery):
February 2025: Brake rotors and pads replaced
February 2025: Continental tires installed (rear)
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Mismatched tires with date codes less than 5-years-old
Wear on interior surfaces
Faded headlights
Ownership History
This 2004 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet was acquired by the selling dealer in April 2025. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Massachusetts, Maryland, Florida, and Montana registration history.
Included Items
Partial service records
Tool roll
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.