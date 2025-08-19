46k-Mile 2004 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet 6-Speed

3 days
$19,250
46k-Mile 2004 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet 6-Speed
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Ending Mon, Sep 14 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWP0CA29974S652213
Mileage indicated46,150 Miles
LocationTarzana, California
Engine3.6L Flat-Six
DrivetrainRWD
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorAtlas Grey Metallic
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

46k-Mile 2004 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet 6-Speed Walkaround
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Description

The 996-generation 911 Carrera entered its final model year for 2004, and it, like the last of the 996s, benefited from two years of refinement since the 2002 facelift that had replaced the controversial integrated headlights with more conventional units The 3.6-liter M96 flat-six produced 320 hp in 2004 specification — up from 300 in earlier 996s — and paired here with the 6-speed manual transmission in the configuration that has consistently drawn the highest collector interest within the generation.

This '04 996 Carrera Cabriolet is finished in Atlas Grey Metallic over a Black leather interior and is equipped with 18-inch Turbo-look solid-spoke wheels, Litronic xenon headlamps, Porsche Stability Management, a Bose sound system, heated seats, and full leather treatment on both front and rear seats. The car is described by the seller as stock throughout and now shows just over 46,000 miles.

The 3.6-liter flat-six sends power to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transaxle. The car now shows approximately 46,000 miles.

This 2004 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet is offered by the selling dealer in California with a tool roll, partial service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Montana title.

Highlights

  • Final-year 996

  • 3.6L M96 flat-six

  • 6-speed manual transaxle

  • Power-operated black convertible soft top

  • Just over 46,000 miles shown

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

The options code sticker located on the underside of the front compartment hood decodes the following:

  • LM7X — Atlas Grey Metallic exterior

  • AF — Black leather interior

  • C02 — US market specification

  • 288 — Headlamp washers

  • 342 — Heated front seats

  • 415 — 18-inch Turbo-look solid-spoke wheels

  • 446 — Wheel caps with colored Porsche crest

  • 476 — Porsche Stability Management (PSM)

  • 601 — Litronic xenon headlamps

  • 680 — Bose sound system

  • 939 — Full leather rear seats

  • 982 — Full leather front seats

Servicing & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

  • June 2026 SMOG test results are available in the gallery

The following servicing has been completed (see gallery):

  • February 2025: Brake rotors and pads replaced

  • February 2025: Continental tires installed (rear)

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Mismatched tires with date codes less than 5-years-old

  • Wear on interior surfaces

  • Faded headlights

Ownership History

This 2004 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet was acquired by the selling dealer in April 2025. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Massachusetts, Maryland, Florida, and Montana registration history.

Included Items

  • Partial service records

  • Tool roll

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

46k-Mile 2004 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet 6-Speed

Current bid
Sam-ulwu8f6p
Sam-ulwu8f6p
$19,250
Seller
imgroup
imgroup
EndingMon, Sep 14 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids9
Views2,787

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Sam-ulwu8f6p
Sep 6 at 2:39 AM
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Sam-ulwu8f6p
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