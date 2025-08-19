Description

The 996-generation 911 Carrera entered its final model year for 2004, and it, like the last of the 996s, benefited from two years of refinement since the 2002 facelift that had replaced the controversial integrated headlights with more conventional units The 3.6-liter M96 flat-six produced 320 hp in 2004 specification — up from 300 in earlier 996s — and paired here with the 6-speed manual transmission in the configuration that has consistently drawn the highest collector interest within the generation.

This '04 996 Carrera Cabriolet is finished in Atlas Grey Metallic over a Black leather interior and is equipped with 18-inch Turbo-look solid-spoke wheels, Litronic xenon headlamps, Porsche Stability Management, a Bose sound system, heated seats, and full leather treatment on both front and rear seats. The car is described by the seller as stock throughout and now shows just over 46,000 miles.

The 3.6-liter flat-six sends power to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transaxle. The car now shows approximately 46,000 miles.

This 2004 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet is offered by the selling dealer in California with a tool roll, partial service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Montana title.

Highlights

Final-year 996

3.6L M96 flat-six

6-speed manual transaxle

Power-operated black convertible soft top

Just over 46,000 miles shown

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

The options code sticker located on the underside of the front compartment hood decodes the following:

LM7X — Atlas Grey Metallic exterior

AF — Black leather interior

C02 — US market specification

288 — Headlamp washers

342 — Heated front seats

415 — 18-inch Turbo-look solid-spoke wheels

446 — Wheel caps with colored Porsche crest

476 — Porsche Stability Management (PSM)

601 — Litronic xenon headlamps

680 — Bose sound system

939 — Full leather rear seats

982 — Full leather front seats

Servicing & Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

June 2026 SMOG test results are available in the gallery

The following servicing has been completed (see gallery):

February 2025: Brake rotors and pads replaced

February 2025: Continental tires installed (rear)

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Mismatched tires with date codes less than 5-years-old

Wear on interior surfaces

Faded headlights

Ownership History

This 2004 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet was acquired by the selling dealer in April 2025. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Massachusetts, Maryland, Florida, and Montana registration history.

Included Items