Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Based on the Chevrolet Super Sport Roadster concept car, the Chevrolet SSR was introduced for the 2003 model year and combined some of General Motor's fan favorite-components with styling inspired by Chevrolet's 1940s and 1950s Advance Design pickup trucks. Though the concept car used a Chevrolet S10 as the base, the production vehicle was based on the Trailblazer chassis and powered by General Motors' well-known LS-family V8 engine.

Produced with this unique retro styling with production limited from 2003-2006, the SSR quickly became a modern classic. Aftermarket support made customizing the SSR easier, and both truck and modern muscle car enthusiasts alike made quick work of showing what the SSR could be.

This 2004 Chevrolet SSR is finished in SlingShot Yellow with a black leather interior. Under the hood, it has a 5.3L LS V8 engine mated to an automatic transmission with overdrive. Sitting on factory staggered 19" & 20" alloy wheels, it features a rear spoiler, side graphics, and dual exhaust. Inside, the SSR has been fitted with a touchscreen head unit paired with a backup camera.

Registered in the south central U.S. since new, this SSR has been with its current owner since 2023.

This 2004 Chevrolet SSR is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

5.3 LS V8 engine

Automatic transmission

SlingShot Yellow over black leather

Louisiana and Texas registration history

Factory Equipment

Power convertible hardtop

Bucket seats with center console

Power-adjustable seats

Leather upholstery

Cruise control

Fiberglass locking tonneau cover

Staggered 19" and 20" alloy wheels

Modifications

Pioneer double-DIN stereo

Backup camera

Side graphic decals

Rear spoiler

Running boards removed

Known Imperfections

Interior wear

Paint blemishes

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): November 2010: Non-collision damage reported



Servicing & Documentation

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following service was performed:

September 2026: Oil change performed

November 2025: Brake service performed



Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2023. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Texas and Louisiana.

Included Items

Owner's manual

Running boards

Additional Information

The seller states, "It has been a show car. The engine is a LS Corvette engine. A backup camera was installed. It came with running boards but we removed them for easier in and out, but we still have them and they are in great shape."