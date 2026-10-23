Auction ended.

2004 Chevrolet SSR

No reserve
Sold for on 10/23/26
Result
2004 Chevrolet SSR
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Ended Oct 23, 2026 at 6:55 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1GCES14P94B111542
Mileage indicated78,100 Miles
LocationIowa Park, Texas
Engine5.3L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck, Convertible
Exterior colorYellow
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Based on the Chevrolet Super Sport Roadster concept car, the Chevrolet SSR was introduced for the 2003 model year and combined some of General Motor's fan favorite-components with styling inspired by Chevrolet's 1940s and 1950s Advance Design pickup trucks. Though the concept car used a Chevrolet S10 as the base, the production vehicle was based on the Trailblazer chassis and powered by General Motors' well-known LS-family V8 engine.

Produced with this unique retro styling with production limited from 2003-2006, the SSR quickly became a modern classic. Aftermarket support made customizing the SSR easier, and both truck and modern muscle car enthusiasts alike made quick work of showing what the SSR could be.

This 2004 Chevrolet SSR is finished in SlingShot Yellow with a black leather interior. Under the hood, it has a 5.3L LS V8 engine mated to an automatic transmission with overdrive. Sitting on factory staggered 19" & 20" alloy wheels, it features a rear spoiler, side graphics, and dual exhaust. Inside, the SSR has been fitted with a touchscreen head unit paired with a backup camera.

Registered in the south central U.S. since new, this SSR has been with its current owner since 2023.

This 2004 Chevrolet SSR is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 5.3 LS V8 engine

  • Automatic transmission

  • SlingShot Yellow over black leather

  • Louisiana and Texas registration history

Factory Equipment

  • Power convertible hardtop

  • Bucket seats with center console

  • Power-adjustable seats

  • Leather upholstery

  • Cruise control

  • Fiberglass locking tonneau cover

  • Staggered 19" and 20" alloy wheels

Modifications

  • Pioneer double-DIN stereo

  • Backup camera

  • Side graphic decals

  • Rear spoiler

  • Running boards removed

Known Imperfections

  • Interior wear

  • Paint blemishes

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • November 2010: Non-collision damage reported

Servicing & Documentation

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following service was performed:

  • September 2026:

    • Oil change performed

  • November 2025:

    • Brake service performed

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2023. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Texas and Louisiana.

Included Items

  • Owner's manual

  • Running boards

Additional Information

The seller states, "It has been a show car. The engine is a LS Corvette engine. A backup camera was installed. It came with running boards but we removed them for easier in and out, but we still have them and they are in great shape."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2004 Chevrolet SSR · No reserve

Sold to
elcaminoman
elcaminoman
$14,980
Seller
24pursuit
24pursuit
EndedOct 23, 2026 at 6:55 PM UTC
Bids23
Views16,474

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elcaminoman
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