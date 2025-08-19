Roush 392-Powered Superformance MKIII 5-Speed

6 days
$42,500
Roush 392-Powered Superformance MKIII 5-Speed
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Ending Thu, Sep 17 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINAC9CSLK2003AN1417
Mileage indicated20,200 Miles TMU
LocationSouth Bloomingville, Ohio
Engine392ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorWimbledon White w/Guardsman Blue Stripes
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

2012 Superformance MK3-Engine
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2012 Superformance MK3-Engine 2
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2012 Superformance MK3-Exhaust
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2012 Superformance MK3-Driving
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2012 Superformance MK3-Driving 2
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2012 Superformance MK3-Startup
All videos (8)

Description

With original 1960s Shelby Cobras commanding top dollar and being rather rare, Shelby Cobra replicas burst onto the scene in the 1970s. Offered in kit form as well as rollers, these replicars offer enthusiasts a chance to build a car to suit their taste while maintaining the Cobra's iconic appearance.

This Superformance MKIII is a Cobra replica that was delivered new to Olthoff Racing in 2003 and was acquired by the seller nearly 20 years later.

Power comes from a Roush Performance 392ci V8 that is linked to a five-speed manual transmission. It is finished in Wimbledon White with Guardsman Blue center stripes over black upholstery. The Halibrand-style 18” wheels are secured with safety-wired three-eared knockoffs and are mounted with Continental tires that measure 275/35 up front and 335/30 out back. Additional details include a front splitter, Wilwood calipers, polished bumperettes, a single roll hoop, latch-and-link lap belts, and a wood-rimmed steering wheel.

Now showing approximately 20,000 miles, this Superformance MKIII is now offered with manufacturer’s literature, a tonneau cover, a soft top, side curtains, a car cover, a spare set of wheels and tires, and a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name describing it as a 2012 Superformance Mk3.

Highlights

  • Superformance MKIII

  • Roush Performance 392ci V8

  • Five-speed manual transmission

  • Wimbledon White with Guardsman Blue stripes

  • Black upholstery

  • Soft top and side curtains

  • Tonneau cover

  • 18” American Racing knockoff wheels

Equipment

  • Fiberglass bodywork

  • Polished bumperettes

  • Front splitter

  • Single roll hoop

  • Side-exit exhaust pipes

  • Soft top and side curtains

  • Tonneau cover

  • 18” Halibrand-style wheels

  • Wilwood calipers

  • Latch-and-link lap belts

  • Wood-rimmed steering wheel

  • Roush Performance 392ci V8

  • Edelbrock intake manifold

  • Holley carburetor

  • Five-speed manual transmission

Servicing

  • The seller states work under their care has included the installation of a clear bra and 18” wheels with Continental tires.

Known Imperfections

  • Wear on seat upholstery

  • Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are viewable in the gallery

Ownership History

The car was assembled in 2003 and acquired by the seller in 2023.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer’s literature

  • Tonneau cover

  • Soft top

  • Side curtains

  • Car cover

  • Spare set of wheels and tires

Additional Information

  • The car is titled in Ohio as a 2012 Superformance Mk3 using its Superformance chassis number, AC9CSLK2003AN1417. The car also bears a California BAR sticker that describes the vehicle as a 1966 Specially Constructed Cobra Replica and lists an SB100 status, which exempts the vehicle from emissions testing in California.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Roush 392-Powered Superformance MKIII 5-Speed

Current bid
XPG303
XPG303
$42,500
Seller
DavidAudino_hf96
DavidAudino_hf96
EndingThu, Sep 17 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids6
Views2,763

Comments & bids

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XPG303's avatar
XPG303
Sep 8 at 12:06 PM
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MG7986
Sep 7 at 1:33 AM
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XPG303
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DWP-yhwzibtu
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