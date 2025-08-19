Roush 392-Powered Superformance MKIII 5-Speed
Ending Thu, Sep 17 at 6:30 PM UTC
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Description
With original 1960s Shelby Cobras commanding top dollar and being rather rare, Shelby Cobra replicas burst onto the scene in the 1970s. Offered in kit form as well as rollers, these replicars offer enthusiasts a chance to build a car to suit their taste while maintaining the Cobra's iconic appearance.
This Superformance MKIII is a Cobra replica that was delivered new to Olthoff Racing in 2003 and was acquired by the seller nearly 20 years later.
Power comes from a Roush Performance 392ci V8 that is linked to a five-speed manual transmission. It is finished in Wimbledon White with Guardsman Blue center stripes over black upholstery. The Halibrand-style 18” wheels are secured with safety-wired three-eared knockoffs and are mounted with Continental tires that measure 275/35 up front and 335/30 out back. Additional details include a front splitter, Wilwood calipers, polished bumperettes, a single roll hoop, latch-and-link lap belts, and a wood-rimmed steering wheel.
Now showing approximately 20,000 miles, this Superformance MKIII is now offered with manufacturer’s literature, a tonneau cover, a soft top, side curtains, a car cover, a spare set of wheels and tires, and a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name describing it as a 2012 Superformance Mk3.
Highlights
Superformance MKIII
Roush Performance 392ci V8
Five-speed manual transmission
Wimbledon White with Guardsman Blue stripes
Black upholstery
Soft top and side curtains
Tonneau cover
18” American Racing knockoff wheels
Equipment
Fiberglass bodywork
Polished bumperettes
Front splitter
Single roll hoop
Side-exit exhaust pipes
Soft top and side curtains
Tonneau cover
18” Halibrand-style wheels
Wilwood calipers
Latch-and-link lap belts
Wood-rimmed steering wheel
Roush Performance 392ci V8
Edelbrock intake manifold
Holley carburetor
Five-speed manual transmission
Servicing
The seller states work under their care has included the installation of a clear bra and 18” wheels with Continental tires.
Known Imperfections
Wear on seat upholstery
Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are viewable in the gallery
Ownership History
The car was assembled in 2003 and acquired by the seller in 2023.
Included Items
Manufacturer’s literature
Tonneau cover
Soft top
Side curtains
Car cover
Spare set of wheels and tires
Additional Information
The car is titled in Ohio as a 2012 Superformance Mk3 using its Superformance chassis number, AC9CSLK2003AN1417. The car also bears a California BAR sticker that describes the vehicle as a 1966 Specially Constructed Cobra Replica and lists an SB100 status, which exempts the vehicle from emissions testing in California.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.