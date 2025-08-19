Description

With original 1960s Shelby Cobras commanding top dollar and being rather rare, Shelby Cobra replicas burst onto the scene in the 1970s. Offered in kit form as well as rollers, these replicars offer enthusiasts a chance to build a car to suit their taste while maintaining the Cobra's iconic appearance.

This Superformance MKIII is a Cobra replica that was delivered new to Olthoff Racing in 2003 and was acquired by the seller nearly 20 years later.

Power comes from a Roush Performance 392ci V8 that is linked to a five-speed manual transmission. It is finished in Wimbledon White with Guardsman Blue center stripes over black upholstery. The Halibrand-style 18” wheels are secured with safety-wired three-eared knockoffs and are mounted with Continental tires that measure 275/35 up front and 335/30 out back. Additional details include a front splitter, Wilwood calipers, polished bumperettes, a single roll hoop, latch-and-link lap belts, and a wood-rimmed steering wheel.

Now showing approximately 20,000 miles, this Superformance MKIII is now offered with manufacturer’s literature, a tonneau cover, a soft top, side curtains, a car cover, a spare set of wheels and tires, and a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name describing it as a 2012 Superformance Mk3.

Highlights

Superformance MKIII

Roush Performance 392ci V8

Five-speed manual transmission

Wimbledon White with Guardsman Blue stripes

Black upholstery

Soft top and side curtains

Tonneau cover

18” American Racing knockoff wheels

Equipment

Fiberglass bodywork

Polished bumperettes

Front splitter

Single roll hoop

Side-exit exhaust pipes

Soft top and side curtains

Tonneau cover

18” Halibrand-style wheels

Wilwood calipers

Latch-and-link lap belts

Wood-rimmed steering wheel

Roush Performance 392ci V8

Edelbrock intake manifold

Holley carburetor

Five-speed manual transmission

Servicing

The seller states work under their care has included the installation of a clear bra and 18” wheels with Continental tires.

Known Imperfections

Wear on seat upholstery

Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are viewable in the gallery

Ownership History

The car was assembled in 2003 and acquired by the seller in 2023.

Included Items

Manufacturer’s literature

Tonneau cover

Soft top

Side curtains

Car cover

Spare set of wheels and tires

Additional Information