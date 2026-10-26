Auction ended.

16k-Mile 2003 Mercedes-Benz SL500 Roadster

Sold after for on 10/26/26
Result
16k-Mile 2003 Mercedes-Benz SL500 Roadster
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All photos (126)

Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 6:55 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDBSK75F93F025472
Mileage indicated16,100 Miles
LocationFort Mill, South Carolina
Engine5.0L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorDesert Silver Metallic
Interior colorStone
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

2003 Mercedes-Benz SL500 - Cold Start
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2003 Mercedes-Benz SL500 - Convertible Top Operation
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2003 Mercedes-Benz SL500-Walkaround
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Description

The Mercedes-Benz SL-class comes from venerable roots, with the line originally entering production in the mid-1950s. With legendary models such as the 1950s 300SL "Gullwing" and the 1960s SL "Pagoda," Mercedes-Benz consumers had become accustomed to greatness from anything with the SL moniker.

Debuting for the 2003 model year in the United States, the R230 chassis Mercedes-Benz SL500 was an enormous leap for the SL lineup, replacing the R129 which originally entered production in 1988. The 2003 Mercedes-Benz SL500 was a completely new car touting a retractable aluminum convertible roof, active hydraulic suspension, and a completely updated interior with a host of fresh options.

This 2003 Mercedes-Benz SL500 was first delivered to Motor Werks of Barrington, Illinois, and is finished in Desert Silver Metallic with a color-matched folding Panorama roof over a Stone leather interior. Outside, it has AMG appearance package featuring AMG Design front and rear bumpers, side skirts, and 18" Monoblock wheels. Inside, features include an electric tilt/telescopic steering column, heated and ventilated power seats, and COMAND infotainment with a Bose 8-speaker stereo system. Under the hood sits the aluminum M113 5.0L V8 engine, rated at 302 horsepower by the factory when new.

Registered in South Carolina since 2002, this R230 now shows approximately 16,000 miles.

This 2003 Mercedes-Benz is now offered with manufacturer's literature, a clean South Carolina title in the seller’s name and a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report.

Highlights

  • Finished in Desert Silver Metallic with Stone upholstery

  • AMG appearance package

  • Odometer shows just over 16,000 miles

  • 5.0L M113 24-valve V8 engine rated at 302 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque

  • Retractable convertible roof

  • 12-way adjustable heated and ventilated massage seats

  • SL1, SL2, and SL3 Value-Added Packages

Factory Equipment

A window sticker is provided in the gallery. Some highlights include:

  • 693 - Desert Silver paint

  • 205 - Stone Two-Tone Leather interior

  • 220 - Parktronic

  • 415 - Panorama Roof w/ Sunshade

  • 614 - Bi-Xenon Headlamps

  • 889 - Keyless Go

  • AMG Design front air dam

  • AMG Design side skirts and rear apron

  • 18" AMG monoblock alloy wheels

  • Wood/leather shift knob and steering wheel

  • Bose 8-speaker stereo system with COMAND infotainment

  • Electric tilt/telescopic steering column

Known Imperfections

  • A rock chip on the leading edge of the convertible roof

  • Wiper debris scratch on drivers side left lower windshield

  • Ash tray cover sticks while opening and closing

Servicing & Documentation

A seller-provided list of work performed under current ownership can be seen in the gallery. Some highlights include:

  • Installed new Michelin tires

  • Rebuilt 7 of 11 hydraulic roof actuators and one left rear hydraulic shock

  • Replaced spark plugs and ignition wires

  • Replaced rear differential fluid

  • Replaced transmission fluid and filter

  • Replaced engine oil and filter

  • Replaced both front and rear brake pads and rotors

  • Replaced engine air filter, cabin air filter, and fuel filter

  • Replaced engine valve cover gaskets and radiator hoses

  • Replaced both starting and accessory batteries

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2026. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 2002 and shows registration history in South Carolina.

Included Items

  • Owner's manual

  • Window sticker

  • Service documents

  • Rear shelf bag

Additional Information

The seller states, "This car is beautiful, close to showroom condition, purchased from original owner, all maintenance records from new. I invested over $6,000 in maintenance improvements including new Michelin tires, brake rotors/pads, rear calipers, brake hoses, fluid and filters changes. Rebuilt 7 of 11 hydraulic roof actuators and one left rear hydraulic shock. New batteries, forward lower control arms, four wheel alignment, radiator hoses, thermostat and coolant. This car drives beautifully, like new."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

16k-Mile 2003 Mercedes-Benz SL500 Roadster

Sold after for
$20,000
Seller
SK65
SK65
EndedOct 26, 2026 at 6:55 PM UTC
Bids17
Views14,519

Comments & bids

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Bullitt08verylowmileage
Oct 26 at 6:53 PM
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Bullitt08verylowmileage
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Omer
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gb70
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JeffreySprung_jl15
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htrd58
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Oct 12 at 6:49 PM
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