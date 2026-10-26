16k-Mile 2003 Mercedes-Benz SL500 Roadster
Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 6:55 PM UTC
Recommended services
Video gallery
Description
The Mercedes-Benz SL-class comes from venerable roots, with the line originally entering production in the mid-1950s. With legendary models such as the 1950s 300SL "Gullwing" and the 1960s SL "Pagoda," Mercedes-Benz consumers had become accustomed to greatness from anything with the SL moniker.
Debuting for the 2003 model year in the United States, the R230 chassis Mercedes-Benz SL500 was an enormous leap for the SL lineup, replacing the R129 which originally entered production in 1988. The 2003 Mercedes-Benz SL500 was a completely new car touting a retractable aluminum convertible roof, active hydraulic suspension, and a completely updated interior with a host of fresh options.
This 2003 Mercedes-Benz SL500 was first delivered to Motor Werks of Barrington, Illinois, and is finished in Desert Silver Metallic with a color-matched folding Panorama roof over a Stone leather interior. Outside, it has AMG appearance package featuring AMG Design front and rear bumpers, side skirts, and 18" Monoblock wheels. Inside, features include an electric tilt/telescopic steering column, heated and ventilated power seats, and COMAND infotainment with a Bose 8-speaker stereo system. Under the hood sits the aluminum M113 5.0L V8 engine, rated at 302 horsepower by the factory when new.
Registered in South Carolina since 2002, this R230 now shows approximately 16,000 miles.
This 2003 Mercedes-Benz is now offered with manufacturer's literature, a clean South Carolina title in the seller’s name and a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
Highlights
Finished in Desert Silver Metallic with Stone upholstery
AMG appearance package
Odometer shows just over 16,000 miles
5.0L M113 24-valve V8 engine rated at 302 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque
Retractable convertible roof
12-way adjustable heated and ventilated massage seats
SL1, SL2, and SL3 Value-Added Packages
Factory Equipment
A window sticker is provided in the gallery. Some highlights include:
693 - Desert Silver paint
205 - Stone Two-Tone Leather interior
220 - Parktronic
415 - Panorama Roof w/ Sunshade
614 - Bi-Xenon Headlamps
889 - Keyless Go
AMG Design front air dam
AMG Design side skirts and rear apron
18" AMG monoblock alloy wheels
Wood/leather shift knob and steering wheel
Bose 8-speaker stereo system with COMAND infotainment
Electric tilt/telescopic steering column
Known Imperfections
A rock chip on the leading edge of the convertible roof
Wiper debris scratch on drivers side left lower windshield
Ash tray cover sticks while opening and closing
Servicing & Documentation
A seller-provided list of work performed under current ownership can be seen in the gallery. Some highlights include:
Installed new Michelin tires
Rebuilt 7 of 11 hydraulic roof actuators and one left rear hydraulic shock
Replaced spark plugs and ignition wires
Replaced rear differential fluid
Replaced transmission fluid and filter
Replaced engine oil and filter
Replaced both front and rear brake pads and rotors
Replaced engine air filter, cabin air filter, and fuel filter
Replaced engine valve cover gaskets and radiator hoses
Replaced both starting and accessory batteries
Ownership History
The seller acquired this vehicle in 2026. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 2002 and shows registration history in South Carolina.
Included Items
Owner's manual
Window sticker
Service documents
Rear shelf bag
Additional Information
The seller states, "This car is beautiful, close to showroom condition, purchased from original owner, all maintenance records from new. I invested over $6,000 in maintenance improvements including new Michelin tires, brake rotors/pads, rear calipers, brake hoses, fluid and filters changes. Rebuilt 7 of 11 hydraulic roof actuators and one left rear hydraulic shock. New batteries, forward lower control arms, four wheel alignment, radiator hoses, thermostat and coolant. This car drives beautifully, like new."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.