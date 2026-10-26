Description

The Mercedes-Benz SL-class comes from venerable roots, with the line originally entering production in the mid-1950s. With legendary models such as the 1950s 300SL "Gullwing" and the 1960s SL "Pagoda," Mercedes-Benz consumers had become accustomed to greatness from anything with the SL moniker.

Debuting for the 2003 model year in the United States, the R230 chassis Mercedes-Benz SL500 was an enormous leap for the SL lineup, replacing the R129 which originally entered production in 1988. The 2003 Mercedes-Benz SL500 was a completely new car touting a retractable aluminum convertible roof, active hydraulic suspension, and a completely updated interior with a host of fresh options.

This 2003 Mercedes-Benz SL500 was first delivered to Motor Werks of Barrington, Illinois, and is finished in Desert Silver Metallic with a color-matched folding Panorama roof over a Stone leather interior. Outside, it has AMG appearance package featuring AMG Design front and rear bumpers, side skirts, and 18" Monoblock wheels. Inside, features include an electric tilt/telescopic steering column, heated and ventilated power seats, and COMAND infotainment with a Bose 8-speaker stereo system. Under the hood sits the aluminum M113 5.0L V8 engine, rated at 302 horsepower by the factory when new.

Registered in South Carolina since 2002, this R230 now shows approximately 16,000 miles.

This 2003 Mercedes-Benz is now offered with manufacturer's literature, a clean South Carolina title in the seller’s name and a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report.

Highlights

Finished in Desert Silver Metallic with Stone upholstery

AMG appearance package

Odometer shows just over 16,000 miles

5.0L M113 24-valve V8 engine rated at 302 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque

Retractable convertible roof

12-way adjustable heated and ventilated massage seats

SL1, SL2, and SL3 Value-Added Packages

Factory Equipment

A window sticker is provided in the gallery. Some highlights include:

693 - Desert Silver paint

205 - Stone Two-Tone Leather interior

220 - Parktronic

415 - Panorama Roof w/ Sunshade

614 - Bi-Xenon Headlamps

889 - Keyless Go

AMG Design front air dam

AMG Design side skirts and rear apron

18" AMG monoblock alloy wheels

Wood/leather shift knob and steering wheel

Bose 8-speaker stereo system with COMAND infotainment

Electric tilt/telescopic steering column

Known Imperfections

A rock chip on the leading edge of the convertible roof

Wiper debris scratch on drivers side left lower windshield

Ash tray cover sticks while opening and closing

Servicing & Documentation

A seller-provided list of work performed under current ownership can be seen in the gallery. Some highlights include:

Installed new Michelin tires

Rebuilt 7 of 11 hydraulic roof actuators and one left rear hydraulic shock

Replaced spark plugs and ignition wires

Replaced rear differential fluid

Replaced transmission fluid and filter

Replaced engine oil and filter

Replaced both front and rear brake pads and rotors

Replaced engine air filter, cabin air filter, and fuel filter

Replaced engine valve cover gaskets and radiator hoses

Replaced both starting and accessory batteries

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2026. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 2002 and shows registration history in South Carolina.

Included Items

Owner's manual

Window sticker

Service documents

Rear shelf bag

Additional Information

The seller states, "This car is beautiful, close to showroom condition, purchased from original owner, all maintenance records from new. I invested over $6,000 in maintenance improvements including new Michelin tires, brake rotors/pads, rear calipers, brake hoses, fluid and filters changes. Rebuilt 7 of 11 hydraulic roof actuators and one left rear hydraulic shock. New batteries, forward lower control arms, four wheel alignment, radiator hoses, thermostat and coolant. This car drives beautifully, like new."