Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The W220-generation S-Class represented Mercedes-Benz's flagship sedan for the new millennium, pairing a smooth, understated design with an extensive suite of technology and comfort features. The S500 sat above the six-cylinder S430 in the lineup, powered by a 5.0-liter V8 and equipped with the marque's full range of luxury options.

This 2003 S500 is finished in Brilliant Silver Metallic over black nappa leather upholstery and is optioned with a power glass sunroof, heated front seats, burled walnut wood trim, Bi-Xenon headlamps, a driver memory package, and a Harman Kardon premium sound system with CD changer.

According to the seller, this Mercedes was owned and driven by Nate Thurmond, the Basketball Hall of Famer and Golden State Warriors legend, who reportedly used the car as his daily driver, including trips to Warriors home games. A copy of the original "pink slip" can be viewed in the gallery.

This 2003 Mercedes-Benz S500 is now offered at no reserve with a copy of Nate Thurmond's ownership document, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean California title in the name of the seller's charity, Good Tidings Foundation.

Highlights

Formerly owned by Nate Thurmond, Basketball Hall of Famer

Brilliant Silver Metallic exterior paint

Black Nappa leather upholstery and burled walnut wood trim

Recent servicing by Autohaus Burlingame

Copy of Nate Thurmond's original pink slip included

Factory Equipment

5.0L V8 engine

Automatic transmission

5-spoke alloy wheels

Bi-xenon headlamps

Power tilt/slide glass sunroof

Heated front seats

Burled walnut wood trim

Memory package (driver seat, steering column, mirrors)

Harman Kardon premium sound system with CD changer

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, service was recently donated by Autohaus Burlingame and included fresh fluids, a replacement battery, brake service, and a full diagnostic check. The vehicle is said to have passed a California smog inspection in June 2026.

Continental tires with 2021 date codes

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Various exterior and interior wear consistent with age and mileage

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): June 2021: Damage reported October 2011: Damage reported



Ownership History

This 2003 Mercedes-Benz S500 was acquired by the seller in July 2026. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists California registration history since new.

From the seller: "This is your once in a lifetime opportunity to own NBA Hall Of Famer, Warriors Legend, and one of the NBA’s 75 greatest players in league history, Nate Thurmond’s Mercedes! This 2003 S500 has been sitting in his garage since his passing ten years ago. This was Nate’s daily driver around town and the car he drove to watch the Warriors play at every home game."

Included Items

Copy of Nate Thurmond's title

One of Nate Thurmond's silk Italian neckties

Additional Information

From the seller: "100% of the sales price will benefit the Good Tidings Foundation."