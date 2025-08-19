Ex-Nate Thurmond 2003 Mercedes-Benz S500

No reserve
8 days
$5,555
Ex-Nate Thurmond 2003 Mercedes-Benz S500
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All photos (61)

Ending Fri, Sep 18 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDBNG75J63A354744
Mileage indicated106,100 Miles
LocationBurlingame, California
Engine5.0L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorBrilliant Silver Metallic
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The W220-generation S-Class represented Mercedes-Benz's flagship sedan for the new millennium, pairing a smooth, understated design with an extensive suite of technology and comfort features. The S500 sat above the six-cylinder S430 in the lineup, powered by a 5.0-liter V8 and equipped with the marque's full range of luxury options.

This 2003 S500 is finished in Brilliant Silver Metallic over black nappa leather upholstery and is optioned with a power glass sunroof, heated front seats, burled walnut wood trim, Bi-Xenon headlamps, a driver memory package, and a Harman Kardon premium sound system with CD changer.

According to the seller, this Mercedes was owned and driven by Nate Thurmond, the Basketball Hall of Famer and Golden State Warriors legend, who reportedly used the car as his daily driver, including trips to Warriors home games. A copy of the original "pink slip" can be viewed in the gallery.

This 2003 Mercedes-Benz S500 is now offered at no reserve with a copy of Nate Thurmond's ownership document, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean California title in the name of the seller's charity, Good Tidings Foundation.

Highlights

  • Formerly owned by Nate Thurmond, Basketball Hall of Famer

  • Brilliant Silver Metallic exterior paint

  • Black Nappa leather upholstery and burled walnut wood trim

  • Recent servicing by Autohaus Burlingame

  • Copy of Nate Thurmond's original pink slip included

Factory Equipment

  • 5.0L V8 engine

  • Automatic transmission

  • 5-spoke alloy wheels

  • Bi-xenon headlamps

  • Power tilt/slide glass sunroof

  • Heated front seats

  • Burled walnut wood trim

  • Memory package (driver seat, steering column, mirrors)

  • Harman Kardon premium sound system with CD changer

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, service was recently donated by Autohaus Burlingame and included fresh fluids, a replacement battery, brake service, and a full diagnostic check. The vehicle is said to have passed a California smog inspection in June 2026.

  • Continental tires with 2021 date codes

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Various exterior and interior wear consistent with age and mileage

  • The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • June 2021: Damage reported

    • October 2011: Damage reported

Ownership History

This 2003 Mercedes-Benz S500 was acquired by the seller in July 2026. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists California registration history since new.

From the seller: "This is your once in a lifetime opportunity to own NBA Hall Of Famer, Warriors Legend, and one of the NBA’s 75 greatest players in league history, Nate Thurmond’s Mercedes! This 2003 S500 has been sitting in his garage since his passing ten years ago. This was Nate’s daily driver around town and the car he drove to watch the Warriors play at every home game."

Included Items

  • Copy of Nate Thurmond's title

  • One of Nate Thurmond's silk Italian neckties

Additional Information

From the seller: "100% of the sales price will benefit the Good Tidings Foundation."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Ex-Nate Thurmond 2003 Mercedes-Benz S500 · No reserve

Current bid
AK2003
AK2003
$5,555
Seller
S500
S500
EndingFri, Sep 18 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids2
Views1,538

Comments & bids

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AK2003's avatar
AK2003
Sep 5 at 8:19 PM
$5,555bid placed 
AS_xk6m7s' avatar
AS_xk6m7s
Sep 3 at 10:18 PM
$4,000bid placed 

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