Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition represented one of the final and most refined versions of the second-generation (NB) Miata, combining the roadster's hallmark lightweight handling with exclusive styling and premium amenities. This limited-production model featured distinctive Strato Blue Mica paint paired with a gray leather interior.

Approximately 1,550 units were produced for the U.S. market, making it rarer than earlier Special Editions. Power came from Mazda's 1.8-liter DOHC inline-four engine producing 142 horsepower, mated to a six-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential.

This example, showing 22,800 miles, also features a gray cloth convertible top, 16” five-spoke alloy wheels, power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes, a front air dam and rear deck spoiler, leather-wrapped Nardi steering wheel, cruise control, and a Bose premium audio system with an AM/FM/CD stereo.

This 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX history report and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles

Finished in exclusive Strato Blue Mica paint

Gray cloth convertible top with heated glass rear window

Gray leather seats and matching door panel inserts

1.8L inline-four engine

6-speed manual transmission

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Limited slip differential

16” five-spoke alloy wheels

Power-assisted 4-wheel disc brakes

Front air dam

Extended rocker panels/side skirts

Rear deck spoiler

Fog lamps

Power steering, windows, door locks, and antenna

Leather-wrapped Nardi steering wheel

Cruise control

Bose premium audio system with AM/FM/CD stereo

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Convertible top shows wear inside

Ownership History

This 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in New York and Florida.

Included Items

Special Edition floor mats

Tonneau cover

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.