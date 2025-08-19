23k-Mile 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 6-Speed
Ending Tue, Sep 29 at 6:00 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition represented one of the final and most refined versions of the second-generation (NB) Miata, combining the roadster's hallmark lightweight handling with exclusive styling and premium amenities. This limited-production model featured distinctive Strato Blue Mica paint paired with a gray leather interior.
Approximately 1,550 units were produced for the U.S. market, making it rarer than earlier Special Editions. Power came from Mazda's 1.8-liter DOHC inline-four engine producing 142 horsepower, mated to a six-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential.
This example, showing 22,800 miles, also features a gray cloth convertible top, 16” five-spoke alloy wheels, power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes, a front air dam and rear deck spoiler, leather-wrapped Nardi steering wheel, cruise control, and a Bose premium audio system with an AM/FM/CD stereo.
This 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX history report and a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles
Finished in exclusive Strato Blue Mica paint
Gray cloth convertible top with heated glass rear window
Gray leather seats and matching door panel inserts
1.8L inline-four engine
6-speed manual transmission
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Limited slip differential
16” five-spoke alloy wheels
Power-assisted 4-wheel disc brakes
Front air dam
Extended rocker panels/side skirts
Rear deck spoiler
Fog lamps
Power steering, windows, door locks, and antenna
Leather-wrapped Nardi steering wheel
Cruise control
Bose premium audio system with AM/FM/CD stereo
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery
Convertible top shows wear inside
Ownership History
This 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in New York and Florida.
Included Items
Special Edition floor mats
Tonneau cover
Additional Information
Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.