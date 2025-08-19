23k-Mile 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 6-Speed

Burnyzz
No reserve
5 days
$10,500
23k-Mile 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 6-Speed
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Ending Tue, Sep 29 at 6:00 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VINJM1NB353430306420
Mileage indicated22,800 Miles
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine1.8L Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorStrato Blue Mica
Interior colorGray
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition Test Drive
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition represented one of the final and most refined versions of the second-generation (NB) Miata, combining the roadster's hallmark lightweight handling with exclusive styling and premium amenities. This limited-production model featured distinctive Strato Blue Mica paint paired with a gray leather interior.

Approximately 1,550 units were produced for the U.S. market, making it rarer than earlier Special Editions. Power came from Mazda's 1.8-liter DOHC inline-four engine producing 142 horsepower, mated to a six-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential.

This example, showing 22,800 miles, also features a gray cloth convertible top, 16” five-spoke alloy wheels, power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes, a front air dam and rear deck spoiler, leather-wrapped Nardi steering wheel, cruise control, and a Bose premium audio system with an AM/FM/CD stereo.

This 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX history report and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles

  • Finished in exclusive Strato Blue Mica paint

  • Gray cloth convertible top with heated glass rear window

  • Gray leather seats and matching door panel inserts

  • 1.8L inline-four engine

  • 6-speed manual transmission

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Limited slip differential

  • 16” five-spoke alloy wheels

  • Power-assisted 4-wheel disc brakes

  • Front air dam

  • Extended rocker panels/side skirts

  • Rear deck spoiler

  • Fog lamps

  • Power steering, windows, door locks, and antenna

  • Leather-wrapped Nardi steering wheel

  • Cruise control

  • Bose premium audio system with AM/FM/CD stereo

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

  • Convertible top shows wear inside

Ownership History

This 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in New York and Florida.

Included Items

  • Special Edition floor mats

  • Tonneau cover

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

23k-Mile 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 6-Speed · No reserve

Current bid
rmlvebs
rmlvebs
$10,500
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndingTue, Sep 29 at 6:00 PM UTC
Bids11
Views7,049

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