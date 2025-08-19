2003 LTI TXII London Taxi
Ending Fri, Sep 25 at 6:15 PM UTC
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Description
LTI (London Taxis International) introduced the TXII in 2002 as an update to the iconic London Taxi TX1, replacing its Nissan-sourced diesel with a 2.4-liter Ford Duratorq turbodiesel four-cylinder — the same engine family used in period Ford Transit vans and Land Rover Defenders. Purpose-built as a hackney carriage, the TXII retained the spacious, upright passenger compartment, tight turning circle, and distinctive silhouette associated with London's black cabs. No beast on the road, it was engineered for a tight, roughly 25-foot turning circle per London Public Carriage Office regulations.
Said to have been imported to the United States in 2005, this left-hand drive 2003 LTI TXII London Taxi is finished in metallic British Green over a gray cloth interior with contrasting orange accent trim and grab handles. True to its intended use, the factory passenger partition remains in place, and there is no front passenger seat.
The seller describes the cab as largely unmodified, with recent service said to have included a battery replacement, an engine tune-up and oil change, and a fluid check. The car is fitted with a four-speed automatic transmission.
This 2003 LTI TXII London Taxi is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean California title calling it a "2003 LONDO."
Highlights
Left-hand-drive version of the iconic London Taxi
Finished in British Green with gray cloth upholstery
2.4L Ford Duratorq turbodiesel four-cylinder
Four-speed automatic transmission
Factory Equipment
Rear-facing occasional jump seats
Sliding partition between driver and passenger compartments
Taxi fare light
Rear window wiper/washer
Chrome front grille
Air-conditioning system
Servicing
The seller states that the battery and engine oil were recently replaced.
Known Imperfections
The seller notes cosmetic wear including imperfections in the paint, trim, and interior
The digital odometer is inoperative
Tires with older date codes
Missing stereo head unit interface
Ownership History
This 2003 LTI TXII London Taxi is said to have been imported to the United States in 2005 and was acquired by the seller in May 2026. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 2005 and lists registration history in Florida, Illinois, Texas, and California.
Additional Information
This vehicle is sold with a California duplicate title calling it a "2003 LONDO"
From the seller: "This 2003 LTI London Taxi offers a rare opportunity to own one of Britain’s most recognizable vehicles here in the United States. Purpose-built for service on the streets of London, it features the cab’s iconic styling, remarkably spacious passenger compartment, and four-cylinder diesel engine. The taxi has low mileage, has been well cared for, and remains largely original. Its distinctive appearance, practical design, and uncommon presence in the United States make it an especially memorable vehicle."
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.