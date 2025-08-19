Description

LTI (London Taxis International) introduced the TXII in 2002 as an update to the iconic London Taxi TX1, replacing its Nissan-sourced diesel with a 2.4-liter Ford Duratorq turbodiesel four-cylinder — the same engine family used in period Ford Transit vans and Land Rover Defenders. Purpose-built as a hackney carriage, the TXII retained the spacious, upright passenger compartment, tight turning circle, and distinctive silhouette associated with London's black cabs. No beast on the road, it was engineered for a tight, roughly 25-foot turning circle per London Public Carriage Office regulations.

Said to have been imported to the United States in 2005, this left-hand drive 2003 LTI TXII London Taxi is finished in metallic British Green over a gray cloth interior with contrasting orange accent trim and grab handles. True to its intended use, the factory passenger partition remains in place, and there is no front passenger seat.

The seller describes the cab as largely unmodified, with recent service said to have included a battery replacement, an engine tune-up and oil change, and a fluid check. The car is fitted with a four-speed automatic transmission.

This 2003 LTI TXII London Taxi is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean California title calling it a "2003 LONDO."

Highlights

Left-hand-drive version of the iconic London Taxi

Finished in British Green with gray cloth upholstery

2.4L Ford Duratorq turbodiesel four-cylinder

Four-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

Rear-facing occasional jump seats

Sliding partition between driver and passenger compartments

Taxi fare light

Rear window wiper/washer

Chrome front grille

Air-conditioning system

Servicing

The seller states that the battery and engine oil were recently replaced.

Known Imperfections

The seller notes cosmetic wear including imperfections in the paint, trim, and interior

The digital odometer is inoperative

Tires with older date codes

Missing stereo head unit interface

Ownership History

This 2003 LTI TXII London Taxi is said to have been imported to the United States in 2005 and was acquired by the seller in May 2026. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 2005 and lists registration history in Florida, Illinois, Texas, and California.

Additional Information

This vehicle is sold with a California duplicate title calling it a "2003 LONDO"

From the seller: " This 2003 LTI London Taxi offers a rare opportunity to own one of Britain’s most recognizable vehicles here in the United States. Purpose-built for service on the streets of London, it features the cab’s iconic styling, remarkably spacious passenger compartment, and four-cylinder diesel engine. The taxi has low mileage, has been well cared for, and remains largely original. Its distinctive appearance, practical design, and uncommon presence in the United States make it an especially memorable vehicle."