31k-Mile 2003 Ford Thunderbird Premium
Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 7:30 PM UTC
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Description
Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated collection on Hagerty Marketplace offers discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.
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“The spirit of the original. The soul of the future.” The 2003 Ford Thunderbird marked the second year of the retro-styled eleventh-generation Thunderbird, which debuted in 2002. Inspired by the original 1955 model, this modern interpretation featured classic design cues like round headlights, a long hood, and a short rear deck, combined with contemporary engineering. Built on the Ford DEW98 platform shared with the Lincoln LS and Jaguar S-Type, the 2004 Thunderbird offered a smooth ride and rear-wheel-drive dynamics.
Under the hood, it housed a 3.9-liter DOHC V8 engine, paired with a five-speed automatic transmission. The car was available as a two-seat convertible with a removable hardtop, emphasizing its role as a stylish cruiser rather than a performance machine.
This ’03 T-Bird wears metallic gray paint accented with custom pinstriping. Its chromed alloy wheels have been fitted with whitewall tires for a distinctive retro touch. Inside, features black leather seats, automatic climate control, and power features. A color-matched hardtop with chrome-ringed portholes completes the look.
The car's Premium trim level unlocked heated seats and additional upscale interior appointments. This example was first sold in Nevada before coming to Illinois prior to the current owner's acquisition. Its odometer shows 30,600 miles.
This 2003 Ford Thunderbird is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Illinois title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
Offered by Gateway Classic Cars of Chicago
Showing 30,600 miles
Finished in Mountain Shadow Gray Metallic (CX)
Midnight Black leather interior (SPR)
3.9L all-aluminum DOHC V8
5-speed automatic transmission
Removable color-matched hardtop with glass portholes
17” chrome aluminum wheels
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Power steering, brakes, windows, and locks
Power-adjustable and heated seats
Automatic climate control
Cruise control
AM/FM with CD audio system
Modifications
Pinstriping on hood, nose, doors, fuel door, and trunk
Whitewall tires
Known Imperfections
Chrome trim on passenger rear quarter panel is bent and detached
Some wear on leather seats
Ownership History
The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Nevada and Illinois registration history. The car was acquired by its current owner in 2025.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.