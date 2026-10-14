Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated collection on Hagerty Marketplace offers discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

* * *

“The spirit of the original. The soul of the future.” The 2003 Ford Thunderbird marked the second year of the retro-styled eleventh-generation Thunderbird, which debuted in 2002. Inspired by the original 1955 model, this modern interpretation featured classic design cues like round headlights, a long hood, and a short rear deck, combined with contemporary engineering. Built on the Ford DEW98 platform shared with the Lincoln LS and Jaguar S-Type, the 2004 Thunderbird offered a smooth ride and rear-wheel-drive dynamics.

Under the hood, it housed a 3.9-liter DOHC V8 engine, paired with a five-speed automatic transmission. The car was available as a two-seat convertible with a removable hardtop, emphasizing its role as a stylish cruiser rather than a performance machine.

This ’03 T-Bird wears metallic gray paint accented with custom pinstriping. Its chromed alloy wheels have been fitted with whitewall tires for a distinctive retro touch. Inside, features black leather seats, automatic climate control, and power features. A color-matched hardtop with chrome-ringed portholes completes the look.

The car's Premium trim level unlocked heated seats and additional upscale interior appointments. This example was first sold in Nevada before coming to Illinois prior to the current owner's acquisition. Its odometer shows 30,600 miles.

This 2003 Ford Thunderbird is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Illinois title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Offered by Gateway Classic Cars of Chicago

Showing 30,600 miles

Finished in Mountain Shadow Gray Metallic (CX)

Midnight Black leather interior (SPR)

3.9L all-aluminum DOHC V8

5-speed automatic transmission

Removable color-matched hardtop with glass portholes

17” chrome aluminum wheels

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Power steering, brakes, windows, and locks

Power-adjustable and heated seats

Automatic climate control

Cruise control

AM/FM with CD audio system

Modifications

Pinstriping on hood, nose, doors, fuel door, and trunk

Whitewall tires

Known Imperfections

Chrome trim on passenger rear quarter panel is bent and detached

Some wear on leather seats

Ownership History

The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Nevada and Illinois registration history. The car was acquired by its current owner in 2025.