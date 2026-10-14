Auction ended.

31k-Mile 2003 Ford Thunderbird Premium

Gateway Classic Cars
Bid to $8,350 on 10/14/26
Result
31k-Mile 2003 Ford Thunderbird Premium
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Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 7:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1FAHP60A03Y106910
Mileage indicated30,600 Miles
LocationCrete, Illinois
Engine3.9L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorGray
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

2003 Ford Thunderbird Highlight Video
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Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated collection on Hagerty Marketplace offers discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

* * *

“The spirit of the original. The soul of the future.” The 2003 Ford Thunderbird marked the second year of the retro-styled eleventh-generation Thunderbird, which debuted in 2002. Inspired by the original 1955 model, this modern interpretation featured classic design cues like round headlights, a long hood, and a short rear deck, combined with contemporary engineering. Built on the Ford DEW98 platform shared with the Lincoln LS and Jaguar S-Type, the 2004 Thunderbird offered a smooth ride and rear-wheel-drive dynamics.

Under the hood, it housed a 3.9-liter DOHC V8 engine, paired with a five-speed automatic transmission. The car was available as a two-seat convertible with a removable hardtop, emphasizing its role as a stylish cruiser rather than a performance machine.

This ’03 T-Bird wears metallic gray paint accented with custom pinstriping. Its chromed alloy wheels have been fitted with whitewall tires for a distinctive retro touch. Inside, features black leather seats, automatic climate control, and power features. A color-matched hardtop with chrome-ringed portholes completes the look.

The car's Premium trim level unlocked heated seats and additional upscale interior appointments. This example was first sold in Nevada before coming to Illinois prior to the current owner's acquisition. Its odometer shows 30,600 miles.

This 2003 Ford Thunderbird is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Illinois title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Offered by Gateway Classic Cars of Chicago

  • Showing 30,600 miles

  • Finished in Mountain Shadow Gray Metallic (CX)

  • Midnight Black leather interior (SPR)

  • 3.9L all-aluminum DOHC V8

  • 5-speed automatic transmission

  • Removable color-matched hardtop with glass portholes

  • 17” chrome aluminum wheels

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Power steering, brakes, windows, and locks

  • Power-adjustable and heated seats

  • Automatic climate control

  • Cruise control

  • AM/FM with CD audio system

Modifications

  • Pinstriping on hood, nose, doors, fuel door, and trunk

  • Whitewall tires

Known Imperfections

  • Chrome trim on passenger rear quarter panel is bent and detached

  • Some wear on leather seats

Ownership History

The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Nevada and Illinois registration history. The car was acquired by its current owner in 2025.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

31k-Mile 2003 Ford Thunderbird Premium

Last bid
EdwardStucker_pnso
EdwardStucker_pnso
$8,350
Seller
Gateway_Classic_Cars
Gateway_Classic_Cars
EndedOct 14, 2026 at 7:30 PM UTC
Bids23
Views9,432

Comments & bids

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EdwardStucker_pnso's avatar
EdwardStucker_pnso
Oct 14 at 7:19 PM
$8,350bid placed 
GERRYFRIBOURG's avatar
GERRYFRIBOURG
Oct 14 at 7:11 PM
$8,100bid placed 
PatSlimak_ros6's avatar
PatSlimak_ros6
Oct 14 at 6:59 PM
$7,750bid placed 
EdwardStucker_pnso's avatar
EdwardStucker_pnso
Oct 14 at 2:33 PM
$7,500bid placed 
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dfpowell
Oct 12 at 7:28 PM
$7,250bid placed 
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Playdough
Oct 11 at 1:38 AM
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Drbucklin
Oct 11 at 1:32 AM
$6,750bid placed 
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EDB1967
Oct 10 at 9:46 PM
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dfpowell
Oct 10 at 8:20 PM
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Mr.Cruz
Oct 10 at 4:38 PM
$5,700bid placed 
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CecilPowell_wnq7
Oct 9 at 7:21 AM
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Playdough
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Onemilehi
Oct 8 at 4:27 AM
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dfpowell
Oct 7 at 11:05 PM
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Playdough
Oct 7 at 9:11 PM
$3,000bid placed 
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CecilPowell_wnq7
Oct 7 at 6:20 PM
$2,600bid placed 
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JH_w9w1k8
Oct 7 at 2:03 AM
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CW3Retired
Oct 6 at 7:45 PM
$1,500bid placed 
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CecilPowell_wnq7
Oct 6 at 3:56 PM
$1,300bid placed 
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Dmonte
Oct 6 at 2:24 PM
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EA_3k85vc
Oct 6 at 2:17 PM
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Oct 6 at 2:16 PM
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Oct 5 at 5:52 PM
$500bid placed 

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