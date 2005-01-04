Gateway Classic Cars

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated collection on Hagerty Marketplace offers discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

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Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated collection on Hagerty Marketplace offers discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

Results (39)

5.0-Powered 1970 Ford Bronco 4-Speed
Bid to $35,000 on 05/21/26

5.0-Powered 1970 Ford Bronco 4-Speed

1966 Ford Mustang Coupe
Sold for $17,120 on 05/21/26

1966 Ford Mustang Coupe

351-Powered 1975 Ford Bronco 4-Speed
Bid to $45,000 on 05/21/26

351-Powered 1975 Ford Bronco 4-Speed

3,500-Mile 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible
Bid to $17,000 on 05/21/26

3,500-Mile 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible

1992 Ford Bronco XLT 4x4
Sold for $18,195 on 05/21/26

1992 Ford Bronco XLT 4x4

1992 Ford Mustang LX 5.0 Convertible
Bid to $10,600 on 05/21/26

1992 Ford Mustang LX 5.0 Convertible

1969 Ford Bronco 302 3-Speed
Bid to $36,500 on 05/21/26

1969 Ford Bronco 302 3-Speed

1965 Ford Mustang Coupe 289 3-Speed
Bid to $11,801 on 05/21/26

1965 Ford Mustang Coupe 289 3-Speed

1973 Ford Bronco 302 5-Speed
Bid to $57,000 on 05/21/26

1973 Ford Bronco 302 5-Speed

5,200-Mile 2017 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350
Bid to $39,001 on 05/21/26

5,200-Mile 2017 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350

1989 Mercedes-Benz 560SL
Bid to $7,000 on 04/21/26

1989 Mercedes-Benz 560SL

Modified 1970 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
Bid to $12,500 on 04/21/26

Modified 1970 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

1964 Buick Riviera
Bid to $21,000 on 04/21/26

1964 Buick Riviera

Pro Street-Style Supercharged 383-Powered 1955 Chevrolet 2-Door Sedan
Sold for $42,800 on 04/21/26

Pro Street-Style Supercharged 383-Powered 1955 Chevrolet 2-Door Sedan

454-Powered 1965 Chevrolet Suburban Carryall 4x4
Bid to $20,751 on 04/21/26

454-Powered 1965 Chevrolet Suburban Carryall 4x4

6k-Mile 2007 Ford Mustang Coupe Roush 427R 5-Speed
Bid to $29,750 on 04/21/26

6k-Mile 2007 Ford Mustang Coupe Roush 427R 5-Speed

2006 Pontiac GTO
Bid to $17,000 on 04/21/26

2006 Pontiac GTO

51k-Mile 1995 BMW M3 Coupe
Bid to $20,000 on 04/21/26

51k-Mile 1995 BMW M3 Coupe

17k-Mile 2012 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Laguna Seca
Bid to $30,000 on 04/21/26

17k-Mile 2012 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Laguna Seca

1976 Porsche 914
Bid to $8,425 on 04/21/26

1976 Porsche 914

1-of-4 2005 Panoz Esperante GTLM Convertible
Sold for $50,400 on 04/21/26

1-of-4 2005 Panoz Esperante GTLM Convertible

2009 Ferrari California
Bid to $60,500 on 04/21/26

2009 Ferrari California

50-Years-Owned 1964 Jaguar XKE Series 1 3.8 Roadster
Bid to $45,000 on 04/21/26

50-Years-Owned 1964 Jaguar XKE Series 1 3.8 Roadster

24k-Mile 2001 Plymouth Prowler
Sold for $27,344 on 03/02/26

24k-Mile 2001 Plymouth Prowler

1950 Chevrolet Panel Van
Sold for $13,109 on 03/02/26

1950 Chevrolet Panel Van

No reserve
1958 BMW Isetta 300
Sold for $22,766 on 03/02/26

1958 BMW Isetta 300

1964 Ford Mustang Coupe 289 4-Speed
Sold for $21,938 on 03/02/26

1964 Ford Mustang Coupe 289 4-Speed

No reserve
1979 Jeep CJ-5
Sold for $7,251 on 03/02/26

1979 Jeep CJ-5

No reserve
1990 Chevrolet K1500 Sportside Pickup 4x4
Sold for $14,445 on 03/02/26

1990 Chevrolet K1500 Sportside Pickup 4x4

35k-Mile 2000 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Edition SuperCab
Sold for $23,005 on 03/02/26

35k-Mile 2000 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Edition SuperCab

2003 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 50th Anniversary Edition
Sold for $21,400 on 03/02/26

2003 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 50th Anniversary Edition

1985 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 IROC-Z
Sold for $15,515 on 03/02/26

1985 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 IROC-Z

No reserve
3,500-Mile 2004 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Mystichrome Convertible
Bid to $56,000 on 03/02/26

3,500-Mile 2004 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Mystichrome Convertible

Japanese-Market LHD 1991 BMW M5
Bid to $22,250 on 03/02/26

Japanese-Market LHD 1991 BMW M5

1974 Volkswagen Type 2 Camper Conversion
Bid to $9,100 on 10/30/25

1974 Volkswagen Type 2 Camper Conversion

400-Powered 1965 Pontiac LeMans Sport Coupe GTO Tribute 4-Speed
Bid to $20,500 on 10/30/25

400-Powered 1965 Pontiac LeMans Sport Coupe GTO Tribute 4-Speed

598-Powered 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe
Sold for $46,813 on 10/30/25

598-Powered 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe

No reserve
1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6
Bid to $19,250 on 10/30/25

1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6

1957 Cadillac Series 62 Coupe
Bid to $9,614 on 10/30/25

1957 Cadillac Series 62 Coupe

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