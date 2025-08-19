2003 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
Ending Mon, Nov 02 at 7:05 PM UTC
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Description
Chevrolet introduced the fifth-generation Corvette for 1997 on a new hydroformed steel frame, with the transmission moved to the rear axle for better weight balance and a new all-aluminum 5.7L LS1 V8 up front. By 2003, the LS1 was rated at 350 horsepower and could be paired with a six-speed manual or a four-speed automatic. The coupe came with a removable roof panel, giving it open-air capability without the convertible's soft top.
This Corvette Coupe is finished in Millennium Yellow over black leather and is equipped with the four-speed automatic transmission, the 1SB Preferred Equipment Group, a head-up display, polished aluminum wheels, a body-colored removable roof panel, and a 12-disc CD changer.
The 2003 model year also marked the Corvette's 50th anniversary, and every 2003 car wore 50th Anniversary emblems. This example received an oil and filter change in May 2026, and the odometer now shows approximately 65,400 miles.
This 2003 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New York title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Millennium Yellow (79U) over black leather (193)
5.7L LS1 V8 and four-speed automatic transmission
1SB Preferred Equipment Group
50th Anniversary model year
Approximately 65,400 miles shown
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Highlights from the RPO label located in the glovebox include the following:
1SB – Preferred Equipment Group
AAB – Memory package
DD0 – Auto-dimming outside mirrors
DD8 – Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror
N37 – Power telescoping, manual tilt steering column
T82 – Twilight Sentinel automatic headlamp control
UV6 – Head-up display
GU2 – 2.73 rear axle ratio
JL9 – Four-wheel antilock disc brakes
FE1 – Base suspension
QF5 – Polished aluminum wheels
AQ9 – Sport seats
CJ2 – Dual-zone automatic climate control
NK4 – Leather-wrapped sport steering wheel
UN0 – AM/FM stereo with CD player
U1S – 12-disc CD changer
UZ6 – Six-speaker sound system
Servicing and Documentation
According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:
May 2026: Engine oil and filter changed at 64,645 miles
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Various paint chips and interior wear on upholstery
Ownership History
The seller acquired this Corvette in April 2025. The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in New Jersey and New York.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.