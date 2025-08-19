2003 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

1 day
$13,300
2003 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (70)

Ending Mon, Nov 02 at 7:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1YY22G035112900
Mileage indicated65,400 Miles
LocationBlue Point, New York
Engine5.7L LS1 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorMillennium Yellow
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Insure this 2003 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe—estimated rate $264/year.Question mark circle

Apply now
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Description

Chevrolet introduced the fifth-generation Corvette for 1997 on a new hydroformed steel frame, with the transmission moved to the rear axle for better weight balance and a new all-aluminum 5.7L LS1 V8 up front. By 2003, the LS1 was rated at 350 horsepower and could be paired with a six-speed manual or a four-speed automatic. The coupe came with a removable roof panel, giving it open-air capability without the convertible's soft top.

This Corvette Coupe is finished in Millennium Yellow over black leather and is equipped with the four-speed automatic transmission, the 1SB Preferred Equipment Group, a head-up display, polished aluminum wheels, a body-colored removable roof panel, and a 12-disc CD changer.

The 2003 model year also marked the Corvette's 50th anniversary, and every 2003 car wore 50th Anniversary emblems. This example received an oil and filter change in May 2026, and the odometer now shows approximately 65,400 miles.

This 2003 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New York title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Millennium Yellow (79U) over black leather (193)

  • 5.7L LS1 V8 and four-speed automatic transmission

  • 1SB Preferred Equipment Group

  • 50th Anniversary model year

  • Approximately 65,400 miles shown

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the RPO label located in the glovebox include the following:

  • 1SB – Preferred Equipment Group

    • AAB – Memory package

    • DD0 – Auto-dimming outside mirrors

    • DD8 – Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror

    • N37 – Power telescoping, manual tilt steering column

    • T82 – Twilight Sentinel automatic headlamp control

    • UV6 – Head-up display

  • GU2 – 2.73 rear axle ratio

  • JL9 – Four-wheel antilock disc brakes

  • FE1 – Base suspension

  • QF5 – Polished aluminum wheels

  • AQ9 – Sport seats

  • CJ2 – Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • NK4 – Leather-wrapped sport steering wheel

  • UN0 – AM/FM stereo with CD player

  • U1S – 12-disc CD changer

  • UZ6 – Six-speaker sound system

Servicing and Documentation

According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:

  • May 2026: Engine oil and filter changed at 64,645 miles

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • Various paint chips and interior wear on upholstery

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Corvette in April 2025. The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in New Jersey and New York.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2003 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

Current bid
graSS58ice2
graSS58ice2
$13,300
Seller
MM_3znbm9
MM_3znbm9
EndingMon, Nov 02 at 7:05 PM UTC
Bids6
Views4,313

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

graSS58ice2's avatar
graSS58ice2
Oct 31 at 4:08 PM
$13,300bid placed 
BoogeyMan1's avatar
BoogeyMan1
Oct 25 at 8:58 PM
$9,300bid placed 
Wthj70's avatar
Wthj70
Oct 21 at 4:24 PM
$9,000bid placed 
82ndGuy's avatar
82ndGuy
Oct 20 at 12:57 PM
$5,500bid placed 
RC_h1rr9e's avatar
RC_h1rr9e
Oct 19 at 2:26 PM
$5,250bid placed 
82ndGuy's avatar
82ndGuy
Oct 19 at 11:33 AM
$5,000bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026