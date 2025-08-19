Description

Chevrolet introduced the fifth-generation Corvette for 1997 on a new hydroformed steel frame, with the transmission moved to the rear axle for better weight balance and a new all-aluminum 5.7L LS1 V8 up front. By 2003, the LS1 was rated at 350 horsepower and could be paired with a six-speed manual or a four-speed automatic. The coupe came with a removable roof panel, giving it open-air capability without the convertible's soft top.

This Corvette Coupe is finished in Millennium Yellow over black leather and is equipped with the four-speed automatic transmission, the 1SB Preferred Equipment Group, a head-up display, polished aluminum wheels, a body-colored removable roof panel, and a 12-disc CD changer.

The 2003 model year also marked the Corvette's 50th anniversary, and every 2003 car wore 50th Anniversary emblems. This example received an oil and filter change in May 2026, and the odometer now shows approximately 65,400 miles.

This 2003 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New York title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Millennium Yellow (79U) over black leather (193)

5.7L LS1 V8 and four-speed automatic transmission

1SB Preferred Equipment Group

50th Anniversary model year

Approximately 65,400 miles shown

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the RPO label located in the glovebox include the following:

1SB – Preferred Equipment Group AAB – Memory package DD0 – Auto-dimming outside mirrors DD8 – Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror N37 – Power telescoping, manual tilt steering column T82 – Twilight Sentinel automatic headlamp control UV6 – Head-up display

GU2 – 2.73 rear axle ratio

JL9 – Four-wheel antilock disc brakes

FE1 – Base suspension

QF5 – Polished aluminum wheels

AQ9 – Sport seats

CJ2 – Dual-zone automatic climate control

NK4 – Leather-wrapped sport steering wheel

UN0 – AM/FM stereo with CD player

U1S – 12-disc CD changer

UZ6 – Six-speaker sound system

Servicing and Documentation

According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:

May 2026: Engine oil and filter changed at 64,645 miles

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Various paint chips and interior wear on upholstery

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Corvette in April 2025. The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in New Jersey and New York.